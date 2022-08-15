Read full article on original website
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_com
Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston teen has now raised $2.3 million for abortion accessAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
Photo booth trends to lookout for in 2023Photo Booth GuruHouston, TX
spacecityweather.com
Texas now entering a new weather pattern for most of the rest of August
As Eric has been alluding to all week, things have now changed, and they will continue to do so in a big way for not just Houston but all of Texas. Last evening’s rowdy (and in some cases damaging) storms were the first phase in what will be a much different weather pattern for the rest of the month. The Texas-wide drought is on notice for what should be significant relief.
fox26houston.com
Houston nurses pampered during major nursing shortage
Texas is the second-hardest hit state by the nursing shortage. So HCA Houston Healthcare teamed up with the University of Houston to address the problem.
fox26houston.com
Houston Restaurant Weeks at Indianola
Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway now through September 5. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone from HRW check out the menu at Indianola. For more menus visit https://bit.ly/3QBkZHf.
fox26houston.com
Northeast Houston home given to refugee family
HOUSTON - A family hoping to make Houston home can now do just that thanks to a special gift. They are now moving into a brand-new house in northeast Houston. The Vergenie family escaped Tanzania and are now not only seeking safety in Houston, but thanks to some big-hearted Houstonians, the Vergenie’s have a beautiful new home.
fox26houston.com
Texas A&M student from Houston recovers from catastrophic snowboarding accident
HOUSTON - Brad Gowan, a Texas A&M student from Houston, grew up snowboarding on the slopes. "Kind of selfishly, I've always thought of myself as a really good snowboarder, but hey - accidents happen," exclaims Brad. Do they ever! Brad was having the time of his life in Keystone, Colorado...
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Cougars of the University of Houston have found themselves in the AP Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll and they’ll look to kick their season off the right way with a win against UTSA on September 3. Before the Cougs start winning, some others...
inforney.com
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives from Waco, Houston and El Paso captured
AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested Aug. 9 in Waco. Texas 10 Most...
cw39.com
‘Lights out Texas’ begins with the start of fall migration
HOUSTON (CW39) – According to Texas by Nature, ‘Lights Out Texas’ is a campaign of education, awareness, and action that focuses on turning out lights at night during the spring and fall migrations to help protect the billions of migratory birds that fly over Texas annually. This...
fox26houston.com
Poison Drummer collaborates with Houston native for sunglasses made from his drumsticks
HOUSTON - It’s been two years of delays, but the North American Stadium Tour has finally made its way to town. The world’s most celebrated rock legends will take over Minute Maid Park Friday, August 19, including Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The...
fox26houston.com
Severe storms cause havoc across Houston; 18-wheeler topples off freeway after hydroplaning
HOUSTON - Storms that rolled through the Houston area caused havoc on Thursday afternoon. Pasadena police are now investigating after an 18-wheeler fell from an overpass Thursday. Also, crews with the Houston Fire Department spent hours battling a large fire that destroyed one building. "It looked like a movie. I...
fox26houston.com
New 'Bayou-Vac' launches to clean up Houston waterways
This month the Buffalo Bayou Partnership celebrated the official launch of the Bayou-Vac, an innovative new vacuum boat that clears trash and debris from Buffalo Bayou. It's a custom-designed boat providing a substantial boost to the Buffalo Bayou Partnership's cleanup operation, known as the Clean & Green Program.
Houston Chronicle
Houston under threat of severe wind, big thunderstorms, brief flooding Thursday
Houston is expected to see a line of heavy thunderstorms Thursday afternoon that could bring severe wind gusts, thunder and lightning strikes and even some street flooding and loss of power to some residents, according to the National Weather Service in League City. The largest weather threat presented by Thursday's...
fox26houston.com
Clear Creek ISD raising money for students whose homes were destroyed by fire
WEBSTER, Texas - C0lear Creek ISD is raising money for several of their students whose homes were destroyed after a fire at an apartment complex. The Houston Fire Department confirmed the fire was sparked by lighting around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the Landing at Clear Lake apartments in Webster.
fox26houston.com
Ground stops lifted at Houston area airports
HOUSTON - All ground stops at Houston-area airports have been lifted after strong storms moved through the area on Thursday afternoon and evening. If you are traveling tonight from a Houston-area airport, be sure to check with your airline about possible travel delays. If you are traveling tonight from a...
fox26houston.com
Houston firefighters battle heavy fire where more than 50 Clear Creek ISD students live
WEBSTER, Texas - The Houston Fire Department was called to a fire at an apartment complex in Webster, where more than 50 Clear Creek ISD students reside. It happened just before 5 p.m. when crews were called to a 2-alarm fire in the 200 block of El Dorado Blvd. This was after responding firefighters encountered heavy flames from one of the apartment buildings.
fox26houston.com
So fetch! 'Mean Girls, The Musical' in Houston all weekend
HOUSTON - Regina George, Cady Heron, Gretchen Wieners and Karen Smith, known as the Plastics, have arrived at the Hobby Center. ‘Mean Girls’ features a book by nine-time Emmy Award® winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film. The cult classic film has had loyal fans since the movie was released in 2014. The musical opened on Broadway in April 2018, following a world premiere in 2017.
fox26houston.com
Conditions getting better at NE Houston apartment complex, residents push for progress
HOUSTON - Tenants in a neglected northeast Houston complex report that progress is being made on their property. The Texas Organizing Project, a local renter’s rights organization, tells FOX 26, they met with those tenants at Timber Ridge Apartments on Tuesday night. In late July, several residents reported at...
fox26houston.com
Houston Restaurant Weeks at Roots Wine Bar and Restaurant
Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway now through September 5. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone from HRW check out the menu at Roots Wine Bar and Restaurant. For more menus visit https://bit.ly/3QBkZHf.
Your photos and videos show what it looked like across SE Texas as storms rolled through
HOUSTON — Powerful storms moved through the Houston area Thursday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and plenty of lightning. Throughout the afternoon and into the evening, many of you captured photos and videos of the system. The image below came to us through text at 713-526-1111. In Bacliff, viewer...
fox26houston.com
Houston man shot dead and lit on fire, family members demanding justice
HOUSTON - A grieving mother pleads for help locating whoever is responsible for her son’s gruesome death. "He was just such a sweet person," said Jennifer Forbes. He loved animals. He loved my dog. Everybody loved Brandon." On October 19, 2021, authorities found 28-year-old Brandon Truman shot and killed...
