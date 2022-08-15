A Woodland Park man was killed Sunday night when a motorcycle he was driving left a borough road and crashed, authorities announced Monday. Police were called to the area of 204 Rifle Camp Road at 10:25 p.m. and found 42-year-old Javier Sanchez seriously injured, they said. He was rushed to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to a statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

