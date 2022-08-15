ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Princeton Packet

West Windsor police blotter

A Hamilton Township man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly concealing a Lego set in a reusable shopping bag and leaving the store without paying for it at Target on Nassau Park Boulevard July 28. He was processed and released. Smash-and-grab thieves allegedly smashed car windows and stole purses and...
NJ.com

Plainfield investigating breach of police evidence trailer

A Plainfield Police evidence trailer was burglarized last week, and authorities are trying to account for what may have been stolen from it. The police department used the trailer on the 300 block of East 4th Street to store overflow evidence off-site, Union County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Sheets said. The...
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Fugitive Ex-Con Flees Route 3 Crash On Foot

A violent ex-con fled into the meadows off Route 3 after officers responding to a traffic accident discovered that he'd been wanted on a parole violation. Ali Scott, 35, of Newark, has spent nearly a dozen years combined during three separate state prison stretches since 2006, records show. He served...
NJ.com

Pedestrian extremely critical after he's struck by 2 vehicles at notorious intersection

A pedestrian has been hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by two vehicles while crossing at a notoriously dangerous Trenton intersection on Tuesday night. The 66-year-old victim was walking on Lalor Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. when he tried to cross Route 129 while pushing a baby stroller loaded with ice, according to Trenton Police Detective Lt. Bethesda Stokes.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

Motorcyclist killed in North Jersey crash, authorities say

A Woodland Park man was killed Sunday night when a motorcycle he was driving left a borough road and crashed, authorities announced Monday. Police were called to the area of 204 Rifle Camp Road at 10:25 p.m. and found 42-year-old Javier Sanchez seriously injured, they said. He was rushed to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to a statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
