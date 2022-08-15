Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
West Windsor police blotter
A Hamilton Township man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly concealing a Lego set in a reusable shopping bag and leaving the store without paying for it at Target on Nassau Park Boulevard July 28. He was processed and released. Smash-and-grab thieves allegedly smashed car windows and stole purses and...
Plainfield investigating breach of police evidence trailer
A Plainfield Police evidence trailer was burglarized last week, and authorities are trying to account for what may have been stolen from it. The police department used the trailer on the 300 block of East 4th Street to store overflow evidence off-site, Union County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Sheets said. The...
Woman arrested, charged in connection with Trenton, New Jersey hit-and-run
A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in Trenton, police said.
One Killed in Pemberton Crash, Suspect Fled Scene
PEMBERTON, NJ – One person was killed in a two-car crash in Pemberton on Wednesday....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SEEN HIM? Fugitive Ex-Con Flees Route 3 Crash On Foot
A violent ex-con fled into the meadows off Route 3 after officers responding to a traffic accident discovered that he'd been wanted on a parole violation. Ali Scott, 35, of Newark, has spent nearly a dozen years combined during three separate state prison stretches since 2006, records show. He served...
Man Beat On Jersey City Street Dies, Charges Upgraded For Assailant: Prosecutor
Charges were upgraded for a Hudson County man after the man he beat unconscious died, authorities said. Robert Stevens, 40, of Union City, beat 51-year-old Anthony Passero on Bergen Avenue between Myrtle and Bostwick avenues in Jersey City around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Trenton Police Warn Criminals Using Master Keys to Steal Cars
TRENTON, NJ – A rise in car thefts has been occurring in Trenton and police...
Man Busted With Stolen Handgun During Heroin Deal In Trenton, Police Say
A 35-year-old man was caught with a stolen handgun and various drugs during a heroin deal in Trenton, authorities said. Nieme Bradley was seen involved in a hand-to-hand narcotics transaction on Coolidge Avenue as officers patrolled the area of Oakland Avenue and Hoffman Avenue on Monday, August 15, Trenton Police said.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 charged in shooting death of N.J. man found dumped off Pa. highway
A Trenton, N.J., man found shot to death on a highway in Bucks County, Pennsylvania in January 2020 drank cognac that night with friends at an Irish bar in Levittown, court documents say. Three in the group are charged in the killing of Joshua McRae, 31, and are one-time Bloods...
Random License Plate Check Nabs Fugitive With Cocaine, Heroin On Route 22: Authorities
A 48-year-old driver subject to a random license plate check by Branchburg police turned out to be wanted to failing to show up in court and had cocaine, heroin and Xanax on him and in his car, authorities said. A township officer patrolling Route 22 scanned John W. Hartrum's plates,...
Infant found unresponsive at N.J. daycare suffered brain injuries: police
Authorities are investigating the death of a 4-month-old Ewing, N.J., child who suffered skull fractures and brain bleeding, according to the Mercer County prosecutor’s office. Dominic Brown Jr. was found unresponsive on Aug. 8 at a daycare operated out of a private home on Theresa Street in Ewing, prosecutor’s...
Pedestrian extremely critical after he’s struck by 2 vehicles at notorious intersection
A pedestrian has been hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by two vehicles while crossing at a notoriously dangerous Trenton intersection on Tuesday night. The 66-year-old victim was walking on Lalor Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. when he tried to cross Route 129 while pushing a baby stroller loaded with ice, according to Trenton Police Detective Lt. Bethesda Stokes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Philadelphia Man Charged With Drug Trafficking Offenses
SCRANTON – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that...
Man Caught With Ghost Gun, Heroin At Trenton Apartment Complex, Police Say
A 19-year-old man was caught with a ghost gun and heroin at a Trenton apartment complex, authorities said. Danquai Maldon was loitering with a group inside Roger Gardens apartments in Trenton on Tuesday, August 16, Trenton Police said. Officers patrolling the area saw Maldon repeatedly adjusting a large item in...
Newark Police Searching for Dunkin Donuts Assault Suspect
NEWARK, NJ – A man with a crutch caused a commotion at the Dunkin Donuts...
Bensalem police investigating string of car thefts, attempted burglary
"I looked at the alert and I was hoping it was just a cat. It turned out it was three guys walking around in our backyard," said general manager William Mack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcyclist killed in North Jersey crash, authorities say
A Woodland Park man was killed Sunday night when a motorcycle he was driving left a borough road and crashed, authorities announced Monday. Police were called to the area of 204 Rifle Camp Road at 10:25 p.m. and found 42-year-old Javier Sanchez seriously injured, they said. He was rushed to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to a statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Dangerous Ocean County Intersection To Get Traffic Light
MANCHESTER – The county will be upgrading a blinking light into a regular traffic light at the intersection of Commonwealth Boulevard and Northampton Boulevard in Pine Lake Park. “We have needed this for some time now,” Mayor Robert Hudak told the public at a recent Township Council meeting. He...
Woman struck and killed by SEPTA bus in Germantown, no other vehicle involved: Police
Police have confirmed the woman was not struck by a fleeing vehicle prior to being hit by the SEPTA bus.
Four New Jersey men arraigned after committing armed robbery at gas station
There are four New Jersey men who appeared in court for the first time at their arraignment this week after being charged for their roles in an armed robbery at a gas station. The charges and details of the gas station armed robbery have been announced by U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.
Comments / 2