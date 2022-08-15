ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Caltrans says to expect delays on Highway 32 in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says that drivers should plan 15-minute delays on Highway 32 from six miles east of the Butte/Tehama line to five miles west of the junction with Highway 36. Caltrans says that daytime work is expected to occur Monday through Friday, through early November. The delays...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Six people displaced by Willows house fire

WILLOWS, Calif. - In Glenn County, a house was damaged by fire in Willows. The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Sonoma Street. it displaced two adults and four children. The victims are being assisted by the Red Cross. Willows Fire Department...
WILLOWS, CA
kubaradio.com

HWY 70 at Feather River Boulevard to be Closed Tonight

(Yuba County release) – Feather River Boulevard at Highway 70 will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday night through 6 a.m. Friday. Caltrans District 3 will be doing some work ahead of a bridge widening on Hwy 70. Detour signs are installed and message boards are already out.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

2 people dead after their car is found down embankment

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Nevada County Regional Dispatch Center received a call from the Gridley Police Department about a male subject contacting 911 after finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress stopped on early morning fire on Cherokee Road near Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - A new fire just broke out Thursday morning just north of Oroville. The fire is burning on Cherokee Road near Schirmer Road. The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday. CAL FIRE was on the scene. At 6 a.m. firefighters told Action News Now forward progress had been stopped at five acres.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crews making good progress on vegetation fire in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters are making good progress on a vegetation fire in Oroville, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Crews said the fire is ⅛ of an acre next to FKO on Oro Dam Boulevard. Two engines and one truck are at the scene. Crews are calling it...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested and stolen car found in Red Bluff area Wednesday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested and a stolen car found by Tehama County Probation Department officers on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. When officers were conducting compliance checks in homeless camps, they found an offender who was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS). During a search...
RED BLUFF, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?

What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?. On Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, I went to observe the Hemphill Dam on the Auburn Ravine, just before the construction crews came in to start removing it. What? Remove a dam when we have drought conditions?. Yes, absolutely. This is...
AUBURN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters mopping up trailer fire in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit was able to extinguish a trailer fire in Paradise on Thursday morning. Firefighters said the trailer was 50% involved and two engines will remain at the scene to mop up. The fire broke out on the 500 block of Bille Road. No injuries...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain structure fire in Corning

CORNING, Calif. - 5:44 p.m. UPDATE - Firefighters have contained the McLane Fire and will remain at the scene for approximately two hours mopping up, said CAL FIRE officials. The fire was at McLane Avenue and Alfareta Lane. Crews said there was minimal spread to vegetation.
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Body found in Upper Bidwell Park identified

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Upper Bidwell Park on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Bruce Bohneman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Action News Now that Bohneman the was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Missing couple from Yuba City found dead

YUBA CITY, Calif. - A missing couple who never returned home from visiting a classic car and rock-n-roll festival has been found dead, says Yuba City Police Department. Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, told their families they were leaving for the Hot Nights in Reno festival on Aug. 7 with plans to return later that night, said Yuba City Police.
YUBA CITY, CA

