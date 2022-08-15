Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans says to expect delays on Highway 32 in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says that drivers should plan 15-minute delays on Highway 32 from six miles east of the Butte/Tehama line to five miles west of the junction with Highway 36. Caltrans says that daytime work is expected to occur Monday through Friday, through early November. The delays...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters extinguish vehicle fire on Highway 70, traffic controls in place
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters were able to knock down a vehicle fire on Highway 70 Thursday morning. CAL FIRE said a vehicle caught on fire on Highway 70 south of Wheelock Road. The CHP has traffic control in place as first responders clean the scene up. The CHP said...
actionnewsnow.com
Six people displaced by Willows house fire
WILLOWS, Calif. - In Glenn County, a house was damaged by fire in Willows. The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Sonoma Street. it displaced two adults and four children. The victims are being assisted by the Red Cross. Willows Fire Department...
kubaradio.com
HWY 70 at Feather River Boulevard to be Closed Tonight
(Yuba County release) – Feather River Boulevard at Highway 70 will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday night through 6 a.m. Friday. Caltrans District 3 will be doing some work ahead of a bridge widening on Hwy 70. Detour signs are installed and message boards are already out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
2 people dead after their car is found down embankment
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Nevada County Regional Dispatch Center received a call from the Gridley Police Department about a male subject contacting 911 after finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress stopped on early morning fire on Cherokee Road near Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A new fire just broke out Thursday morning just north of Oroville. The fire is burning on Cherokee Road near Schirmer Road. The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday. CAL FIRE was on the scene. At 6 a.m. firefighters told Action News Now forward progress had been stopped at five acres.
actionnewsnow.com
Crews making good progress on vegetation fire in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters are making good progress on a vegetation fire in Oroville, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Crews said the fire is ⅛ of an acre next to FKO on Oro Dam Boulevard. Two engines and one truck are at the scene. Crews are calling it...
Atleast 2 People Hospitalized In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Butte (Butte, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning on Highway 70. The officials stated that atleast two people were hospitalized following [..]
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
2 Hospitalized after Logging Truck Accident on Highway 70 [Butte, CA]
BUTTE, CA (August 17, 2022) – At least two victims were hospitalized Monday morning, after a logging truck accident on Highway 70. Authorities responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., near 4 Trees Road about three miles from the Butte-Plumas County line. According to officials, a logging truck with...
Couple Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nevada County (Nevada County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a Yuba City couple, Janette Pantoja 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36 were killed in a motor vehicle crash. The officials stated that the couple was reported missing on August 6 after [..]
L.A. Weekly
Jose Luis Rivera Soto Killed, 1 Airlifted after Rollover Accident on State Highway 162 [Mendocino, CA]
44-Year-Old Male Passenger Dies in Rollover Collision near Mile Marker 8. The incident occurred on August 16th, at around 1:20 a.m., near mile marker 8. Investigators say a 28-year-old man from Yuba City was heading east in a red 1996 Ford Ranger. Meanwhile, a 44-year-old man was sitting in the passenger seat.
actionnewsnow.com
Gridley Road is closed near Butte, Colusa County line after crash
COULSA COUNTY, Calif. - A crash near the Butte and Colusa County line will caused Gridley Road to be closed for a couple of hours, according to the CHP. The crash happened on Gridley Road near River Road where a garbage truck crashed into a power pole. The driver of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested and stolen car found in Red Bluff area Wednesday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested and a stolen car found by Tehama County Probation Department officers on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. When officers were conducting compliance checks in homeless camps, they found an offender who was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS). During a search...
goldcountrymedia.com
What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?
What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?. On Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, I went to observe the Hemphill Dam on the Auburn Ravine, just before the construction crews came in to start removing it. What? Remove a dam when we have drought conditions?. Yes, absolutely. This is...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters mopping up trailer fire in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit was able to extinguish a trailer fire in Paradise on Thursday morning. Firefighters said the trailer was 50% involved and two engines will remain at the scene to mop up. The fire broke out on the 500 block of Bille Road. No injuries...
actionnewsnow.com
19-year-old arrested for DUI after crashing at the Oroville Dam Thursday night
OROVILLE, Calif. - Oroville CHP responded to a motorcycle crash at the Oroville Dam on Thursday at 9:20 p.m. Oroville CHP told Action News Now that Christopher Long, 19, was driving a motorcycle at “unsafe speeds,” without proper safety gear, back and forth over the dam. Long hit...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain structure fire in Corning
CORNING, Calif. - 5:44 p.m. UPDATE - Firefighters have contained the McLane Fire and will remain at the scene for approximately two hours mopping up, said CAL FIRE officials. The fire was at McLane Avenue and Alfareta Lane. Crews said there was minimal spread to vegetation.
mynspr.org
More than a year later, the investigation into the drone that hampered the Dixie Fire air attack is still in progress
This month, Greenville residents commemorated one year since the Dixie Fire leveled their community. The fire grew to become the largest single wildfire in California state history. Officials concluded that Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) was liable for the start of the fire by allowing a damaged tree to remain...
actionnewsnow.com
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Upper Bidwell Park on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Bruce Bohneman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Action News Now that Bohneman the was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9.
actionnewsnow.com
Missing couple from Yuba City found dead
YUBA CITY, Calif. - A missing couple who never returned home from visiting a classic car and rock-n-roll festival has been found dead, says Yuba City Police Department. Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, told their families they were leaving for the Hot Nights in Reno festival on Aug. 7 with plans to return later that night, said Yuba City Police.
Comments / 0