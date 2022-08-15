Newport News Police investigate Sunday night homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police is investigating a shooting that killed a man late Sunday evening.

According to authorities, police responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue and Bellwood Road at approximately 10:09 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injures and died.

The shooting is currently being investigated as a homicide.

