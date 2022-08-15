ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot & humid Monday with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms; higher rain chances are coming

By Pat Walker
KARK
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Stormy Weather on the Way

A pleasant end of the workweek is in the forecast with lows tonight in the 60s and highs Friday around 90°. Heat and humidity will move back into Arkansas Saturday with highs back into the 90s and heat indices up to 105°. A cold front will bring a...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Not as Hot or Humid

The cold front through ushered in cooler air and widespread rainfall is now moving toward the Gulf Coast. Drier air will filter into the state through the end of the week bringing quite pleasant weather for mid August. Saturday, a return flow from the Gulf of Mexico resumes pushing humidity...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

New drought monitor to come out Thursday: Find out what’s expected

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Every Thursday the National Drought Mitigation Center and NOAA release a drought monitor for the country. Throughout the summer, drought conditions have progressively gotten worse across the state. Very little rain fell across the state throughout June and July. Fortunately, in the last few weeks...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Humid#Webcast#Severe Weather#The Arkansas Storm Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Google
Eagle 106.3

Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas

Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
BigCountryHomepage

Girl left in hot car dies in Missouri

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A young girl that was found inside a vehicle in Carthage on Friday has died, authorities confirm. The 3-year-old girl was unresponsive by the time authorities arrived to her. She was later flown to Springfield for treatment but died the next day. It is unclear at the moment if the child was […]
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
Power 95.9

Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time

When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy