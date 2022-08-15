Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot & humid Monday with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms; higher rain chances are coming

Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A beautiful Friday; rain comes back over the weekend
With lower humidity temperatures are in the 60s to start our Friday. It will be sunny through the morning hours, and temperatures will climb to the mid-80s by lunchtime. Then, Little Rock will hit 90° for a high temperature this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. Rain chances return...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Stormy Weather on the Way
A pleasant end of the workweek is in the forecast with lows tonight in the 60s and highs Friday around 90°. Heat and humidity will move back into Arkansas Saturday with highs back into the 90s and heat indices up to 105°. A cold front will bring a...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain today; temperatures stay in the 70s!
Rain is likely through the Noon hour in Little Rock and Central Arkansas, and temperatures will stay in the low 70s. This afternoon, the rain chance will be lower and temperatures may rise to the upper 70s. While rain may taper off this afternoon, it will not be out of...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Less rain this afternoon, but a little more tonight
After getting over one inch of rain Wednesday morning, the rain will taper off this afternoon, but the chance of a light shower will never truly go away. The really good news is that temperatures will stay cool …in the 70s. The rain showers may briefly end in the...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Not as Hot or Humid
The cold front through ushered in cooler air and widespread rainfall is now moving toward the Gulf Coast. Drier air will filter into the state through the end of the week bringing quite pleasant weather for mid August. Saturday, a return flow from the Gulf of Mexico resumes pushing humidity...
KARK
New drought monitor to come out Thursday: Find out what’s expected
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Every Thursday the National Drought Mitigation Center and NOAA release a drought monitor for the country. Throughout the summer, drought conditions have progressively gotten worse across the state. Very little rain fell across the state throughout June and July. Fortunately, in the last few weeks...
Arkansas to see the coldest day since early June!
It's hard to believe that Little Rock is set to see the coolest day since June 10th just two days after recording the hottest temperatures in 8 years. But that's exactly what is going to happen!
The Farmers Almanac winter forecast is already out; what does it mean for Arkansas?
Every year the Farmers Almanac comes out with its winter forecast that tries to predict what to expect for the upcoming winter.
Two from Arkansas in Kids Mullet Championship finals
One day left to vote in the Kids Mullet Championship!
Entergy Arkansas helping customers with bills
High temperatures have caused electric bills to skyrocket for Arkansans and Entergy is stepping in to help.
Interstate 30 Eastbound cleared after police incident
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, traffic on I-30 eastbound has slowed to a crawl due to a reported police incident at exit 135.
Arkansas State Police, Little Rock police tie 3 more incidents to violent weekend spree
Three shooting incidents have been added to the roster of violence that plagued Little Rock over the weekend, now marking 18 cases in total.
Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas
Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
Girl left in hot car dies in Missouri
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A young girl that was found inside a vehicle in Carthage on Friday has died, authorities confirm. The 3-year-old girl was unresponsive by the time authorities arrived to her. She was later flown to Springfield for treatment but died the next day. It is unclear at the moment if the child was […]
Report: Arkansas is 2022’s 4th-worst state to live in
With a historic low number of Americans moving last year (8.4%), the personal finance website WalletHub released a report on 2022's best states to live in.
Weekend police chase involving multiple Mississippi agencies ends with fatal crash
A police pursuit by multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies ended with a fatal crash Sunday night. Jackson news sources report that one man was killed after a police chase that originated in Pearl ended with a crash in Flowood near the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road around 7 p.m. Sunday.
Arkansas authorities update public after deadly weekend shootings
Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police Department and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office officials updated the community Monday after central Arkansas saw nearly a dozen shooting incidents.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time
When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
Child left in car dies in Arkansas
At 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, Fort Smith Police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue.
