wearegreenbay.com
Warrant issued for Wausau man who allegedly tampered with tracking device
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old man who is thought to have tampered with his Global Positioning System and currently has a warrant out for his arrest. Adam Lee Eckart is wanted by the Wisconsin Department...
Wausau jury trial postponed in near-fatal overdose death
A jury trial for a man accused of providing heroin to a woman in 2019 who overdosed and nearly died in Wausau has been postponed until December. John D. James, 52, faces charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety and manufacturing or delivering heroin in a case filed in April 2019 in Marathon County Circuit Court. Police say James’ girlfriend died in 2018 of a suspected overdose and the alleged victim in the 2019 case is is his late girlfriend’s sister.
Wausau man accused of embezzling $70K from employer
A 47-year-old Wausau man accused of writing thousands of dollars worth of unauthorized checks to himself over a five-month span is facing felony theft charges, court documents show. Christopher S. Gustafson faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if he is convicted on the single charge...
947jackfm.com
Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
WJFW-TV
Marathon County Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a suspect
MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - The Marathon County Crime Stoppers unit is asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect that is accused of retail theft. The suspect entered Walmart in Rib Mountain back on Aug. 4 around 10 a.m. and allegedly stole merchandise worth more than $1,000. According to the Marathon County Crime Stoppers, the suspect left Walmart after getting into a white Mitsubishi SUV with what appeared to be out-of-state registration plates.
merrillfotonews.com
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
Wrap Up for the Period of: 08/01/2022 – 08/14/2022. 08/02/2022 a Deputy was dispatched to a report of a disorderly male. It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a 25-year-old Merrill man showed up at a residence yelling with a hammer. Merrill Police Department assisted Deputies with locating the male. The incident took place on Taylor St. in the Town of Merrill. The male was arrested for disorderly conduct and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. The male was booked into the Lincoln County Jail, and the report with a request for charges was sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
WSAW
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash gets 4 years prison
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The 36-year-old Medford man convicted of causing a crash that killed a woman and injured her eight children will spend four years in prison. In June, Skyler Opelt pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, and four counts of reckless driving during a plea deal.
Medford man who crashed into Amish buggy, killing 1 and injuring 8, sentenced Monday
The 36-year-old man who was on probation and already facing felony escape charges when he crashed into an Amish buggy, killing a woman and injuring eight other people, will spend four years in prison. Skyler Opelt faced one count of homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle and four...
947jackfm.com
Wausau Teen Arrested for Trespassing, Intoxication in Lincoln County
TOWN OF SCOTT, WI (WSAU) — A 17-year-old Wausau resident was arrested last week in Lincoln County after a report of trespassing at the old Scott school property. Officers were called to the area on Thursday for an anonymous complaint. They were able to make contact with a group of people inside a vehicle, and while interacting with the driver they noticed signs of impairment.
wxpr.org
Buggy crash sentencing, new home builds down, and Wisconsin kids report
Medford man who ran his vehicle into the back of an Amish buggy is sentenced in Taylor County Court. Federal appeals court rules state can't tax tribal lands that change hands. The number of new homes builds is down statewide in Wisconsin, up in rural areas. UW System launches free tuition program at regional campuses. Wisconsin ranks 10th in the nation for child well-being.
Minnesotan Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath
Well, this is an interesting story with a very random twist. A man from Minnesota broke into a home in Wisconsin and all for one very ridiculous reason. It has been a weird month for crime in Wisconsin. Recently, police in Wausau captured something unexpected on camera: their capture of a wild turkey! Somehow, the wild turkey made it into an apartment on the second floor.
wxpr.org
Anderson pleads guilty to murdering Hannah Miller
Christopher Terrell Anderson pleaded guilty in Oneida County Court on Friday to killing Hannah Miller. Anderson was set to begin trial Monday morning for the case in which he was charged with 1st degree intentional homicide. The felony charge has a mandatory life sentence. As part of the plea deal,...
947jackfm.com
NEW INFO: Zastrow Accused of Purchasing Gun Used in Merrill Homicide
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Central Wisconsin woman in federal jail facing accusations of a straw gun purchase may have purchased the weapon used to kill a Merrill woman. Police say Ashley Zastrow provided false statements about who was purchasing two firearms back in January, saying she was purchasing the guns when the real buyer was someone else. Officers say one of the guns that were part of that transaction was used to kill Kayla Frank.
Great Lakes Now
‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests
This article, first posted here, was republished with permission from Wisconsin Watch. Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
Update: 2 airlifted in in Hwy. 13 crash
UPDATE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and UTV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Kington Road in the Town of Brighton earlier this afternoon. Highway 13 has been reopened to traffic. The two occupants of...
wearegreenbay.com
Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
cwbradio.com
Two People Injured in Motorcycle Accident Near Unity
Two people were injured in a motorcycle accident Tuesday afternoon near Unity. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm, two people riding a motorcycle collided with a UTV. They were ejected and suffered injuries. They were transported by helicopter to the hospital. The occupants of the UTV were not injured.
WJFW-TV
Boat caught on fire Tuesday on Lake Tomahawk
LKAE TOMAHAWK (WJFW) - No one is injured after a boat caught on fire on Lake Tomahawk Tuesday afternoon. Everyone who was on the boat, was able to get off quickly before it became engulfed in flames. The boat was near the north side of Lake Tomahawk when it caught...
947jackfm.com
Two Injured in Motorcycle vs UTV Crash Near Unity
TOWN OF BRIGHTON, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a UTV that occurred along Highway 113 near Unity. Officers say two passengers were thrown from the motorcycle and transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Governor Evers approves I-39 improvements in Marathon County
Gov. Tony Evers signed a $4.4 million contract to improve I-39 between the Portage County line and Maple Ridge Road in Marathon County, according to a news release issued Wednesday. Work is scheduled to begin Monday. Mosinee-based American Asphalt of Wisconsin is the prime contractor for the project. Construction will...
