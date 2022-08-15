ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

GB12
4d ago

She was trying roll back her own prices. 🙂

14
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Theft

A Hopkinsville man was charged after a report of a theft in progress on Annette Court in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 30-year-old Scott Schobeloch was caught on camera taking cameras and solar panels from a home on Annette Court. The items have a value of $1,399. Schobeloch is...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Man arrested for allegedly stealing cameras, solar panels

An arrest was made Thursday evening after a man was caught on camera allegedly stealing items at a home on Annette Court. Hopkinsville police arrested 30-year old Scott Schobeloch of Hopkinsville for felony theft, with a report saying he took cameras and solar panels with a combined value of about $1,400 over the period of several weeks from a home in the 600 block of Annette.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Tools Reported Stolen At Hopkinsville Construction Site

Tools were reported stolen from a construction site on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say several tools with a total value of $4,645 were taken sometime between December 22nd and August 11th. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Reports Gun Stolen

A Hopkinsville woman reported her gun stolen Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm Glock handgun was taken out of a vehicle sometime between March 2nd and August 3rd on Glass Avenue. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
whopam.com

HPD investigating after car, home struck by gunfire

Hopkinsville police are investigating after gunfire struck a car and home Thursday night on Central Avenue near Walnut Street. It happened a few minutes after 7 p.m. when unknown suspects fired multiple rounds, hitting a home and car in the 1000 block of Central, according to the incident report, which says multiple spent shell casings and bullet fragments were recovered in the investigation.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Crofton Woman Charged With Identity Theft

A Crofton woman was charged with theft of identity after a traffic stop on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a passenger in a vehicle during the traffic stop 23-year-old Destiny Camplin gave law enforcement a family member’s name and birthday as her own.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Woman Charged After Dawson Springs Road Pursuit

A woman was charged with trafficking drugs and fleeing from law enforcement on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sheriff Tyler DeArmond attempted to stop a vehicle that fit the description of a stolen vehicle on Dawson springs Road near Pleasant Green Church Road and the driver 43-year-old Stephanie Newell fled at speeds of almost 100 mph.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

House And Vehicles Damaged In Hopkinsville Shooting (w/PHOTOS)

A shooting on Central Avenue in Hopkinsville damaged vehicles and a home Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car, and two SUVs, along with a home were hit several times in a shooting just after 7 pm. A man was also checked out by emergency personnel due to an injury...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged With Assaulting Hopkinsville Police Officer

A Tennessee man was charged with assaulting a police officer in Hopkinsville after camera footage was reviewed Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 44-year-old Gregory Thomason was involved in a collision at the intersection of Pembroke Road and Bill Bryan Boulevard. During the investigation, Thomason was reportedly aggressive towards officers he...
WEHT/WTVW

Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man In Oak Grove Abuse Case Dies At Hospital

A man who was allegedly abused at a home in Oak Grove died in a Madisonville Hospital Saturday. Oak Grove Police Officer Michael Ferrell says they were notified of 70-year-old Anthony Gilstrap Sr. on Timberline Circle that was taken to the hospital unresponsive with signs of severe neglect, gangrene, sepsis, an open wound with bones showing, and pressure ulcers on July 28th.
OAK GROVE, KY
wnky.com

Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs During Warrant Arrest

A man was charged with possession of drugs after a warrant arrest in Trigg County Friday. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 36-year-old Daniel Bane was arrested on Shady Lane after he was found to have warrants for probation violation and failure to appear. He was located after law enforcement...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Logan County Murder

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say on Saturday, August 13, 2022 the Logan County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate the shooting death of Specialist Joshua D. Burks who was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 20-year-old’s body was...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Have you seen them? Police seek local theft suspect’s identity

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now hoping to identify a person they accuse of stealing items from numerous vehicles in Hopkins County. The Madisonville Police Department says the thefts happened early Saturday morning around 4:05 in the area of Hillcrest Drive East and South Drive. The department shared images of the accused individual on […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Judge Issues Warning To Reckless Homicide Defendent

The judge in the Robert Jackson reckless homicide case cautioned him Wednesday concerning possible bond violations. Judge Andrew Self told Jackson in Christian Circuit Court that he has what he believes is a less than ideal report from Davis McGregor of the Christian County Alternative Services that indicates Jackson has gone to places he isn’t supposed to go without proper approval or communication.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

