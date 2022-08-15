ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Will Cain Cites Richard Nixon To Defend Trump: 'If A President Does It, Then It Is Not Illegal'

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XsDwU_0hHbxVc400

“Fox & Friends” co-host Will Cain on Sunday defended former President Donald Trump in the wake of the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago by quoting former President Richard Nixon. (Watch the video below.)

In an effort to bolster a Fox News report of “sources” saying that the documents seized were covered by attorney-client privilege and that Trump’s lawyers previously certified that no classified documents were at the property, Cain cited a declaration from Nixon.

Several sets of classified documents were removed from Mar-a-Lago, including those marked top secret and mandated to remain at a secure government facility, according to the search warrant inventory list. Trump has asserted, without evidence, that he personally declassified the documents before leaving office.

In an interview with William Bennett, who served as education secretary under Ronald Reagan and drug czar under George H.W. Bush, Fox News host Cain said:

“When it comes to classified documents, famously, President Nixon said, that if the president does it, that it is not illegal. Is that not truly the standard when it comes to classified documents? The president has the ability to at any time declassify anything.”

Bennett agreed, but said “there’s a procedure that the president must follow.” He hewed to GOP claims of federal subterfuge, saying “the FBI is not what the FBI should be,” and hoped the search warrant affidavit might clarify the reason for the raid.

In any case, Cain’s reference to Nixon was a head-scratcher.

Nixon resigned in 1974 after an investigation revealed that he led a coverup of the 1972 Watergate burglary at Democratic National Committee headquarters to dig up political dirt and plant surveillance devices.

Moreover, Nixon walked back the quote Cain paraphrased a few months after saying it to David Frost in 1977, as Mediaite pointed out.

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
POTUS
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Cain
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
David Frost
Person
William Bennett
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Donald Trump
CNBC

Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says

Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Nixon#Fbi#Fox News#Gop
americanmilitarynews.com

Gen. Kellogg: Trump did request Nat’l Guard troops on Jan. 6th; asks Congress to release his testimony

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg said last week that former President Donald Trump did in fact request National Guard troops be deployed in Washington D.C. before the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kellogg said he was present at the time of Trump’s request, and Congress should release his testimony to the public.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
HuffPost

HuffPost

119K+
Followers
7K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy