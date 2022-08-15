Read full article on original website
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Seaside Water Rescue
2022-08-18@ 7:57pm–#Bridgeport CT–Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call regarding a preliminary report of a person in the water near the Seaside Park Bathhouse possibly drowning and screaming for help. Bridgeport Fire & Police Marine Units along with AMR and other BFD and BPD units were dispatched. Sergeant Neary And Officer Goncalves arrived on-scene first. Sergeant Neary was assigned as the Parks Supervisor indicated a man had ran into the Long Island Sound to retrieve his dog. The water was deep and the man began to call for help.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton approves 30 apartments on Old Bridgeport Ave.
SHELTON — The city’s apartment stock is receiving another boost. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting last week, approved developer James Blakeman’s proposed apartment building at 309 Old Bridgeport Ave., the property where previous owners had proposed opening a speakeasy named Hush. Blakeman’s plans call...
Register Citizen
Police: Northford man killed in North Haven after car hits tree
NORTH HAVEN — A 31-year-old Northford man was killed in a crash early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were dispatched to a crash in the 700 block of Middletown Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a vehicle had struck a tree, Police Chief Kevin Glenn said. “He...
Man dies after crash on Middletown Avenue in North Haven: Police
A crash has shut down a portion of Middletown Avenue in North Haven Friday morning.
Man impaled during construction accident in Rocky Hill: Police
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a construction accident in Rocky Hill Friday morning where a man was impaled by equipment, police said. Fire, police crews, and Aetna Ambulance responded to 153 Parsonage St. for a construction-related incident. At the scene, police said officers located a 45-year-old man suffering from an impalement […]
Word On Dixwell: Scooter Saves Gas
Light rain and a brief detour through Hamden Wednesday morning didn’t stop scooter-toting Kendall Cobb from making his way to Orange to get his computer fixed — while keeping his gas bill down. Cobb was headed north from New Haven on Dixwell Avenue when he realized he was...
Man Dies After Being Ejected From Vehicle In East Hartford Crash, Police Say
A 51-year-old Connecticut man was killed after being ejected during a single-vehicle crash. The crash took place in East Hartford around 9:15 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, on Route 2 near Exit 5. According to the state police, Glenn Pelletier, of Plainville, was killed when for an unknown reason, his 2005...
Man, Woman Hospitalized After Serious Crash In Shelton
State police are seeking witnesses to a serious injury Fairfield County crash that left a man and woman hospitalized. The crash took place around 8:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15 in Shelton. According to state police, a Toyota RAV4 was traveling in the right lane of two on Route 8 southbound...
Cop Commissioner Just Getting Started In Transparency & Accountability Quest
Daniel Dunn thought he might meet roadblocks seeking records about police complaints. “I didn’t think,” he said, “they would go so far as to put them through the shredder.”. Nor did he predict that the town would hire the same law firm to independently “investigate” the...
Plainville motorcyclist killed in East Hartford crash
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist from Plainville was killed in a crash in East Hartford Thursday night. State police said Glenn Pelletier, 51, was traveling eastbound on Route 2 near Exit 5 just after 9 p.m. He was in the left lane when he struck the concrete barrier on the left side of […]
Danbury Man Drowns At Candlewood Lake in Brookfield, Police Say
State police are reporting that a man who was pulled from a Fairfield County lake in cardiac arrest has died from drowning. The victim, Adao Nogueira, age 53, of Danbury, was rescued from Button Island in New Fairfield around 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16. Brookfield Volunteer Fire and EMS were...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Fatal Crash in North Haven
A 31-year-old man died in a crash in North Haven early Friday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 753 Middletown Avenue around 1 a.m. and found a vehicle had crashed into a tree. The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died,...
Man Accused Of Driving At 130 MPH On Route 8 In Torrington
A 24-year-old man was charged with reckless driving after police said he drove at a speed of 130 mph in Connecticut. Authorities in Litchfield County saw a Dodge Challenger traveling "significantly faster" than surrounding traffic on Route 8 in Torrington at about 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Connecticut State Police reported.
Register Citizen
After bumpy road, North Haven private school construction approved for new site
NORTH HAVEN — Construction of a new private school is poised to move forward on a new site after the organization’s initial proposal sparked intense community pushback. Slate School in July received approval from the Planning & Zoning Commission to construct a campus on Kings Highway. Set to...
Register Citizen
Multi-car crash near West Haven City Hall
WEST HAVEN — Police, fire and medical personnel rushed to the scene of a multi-car crash Tuesday evening, filling the street across from City Hall. Police were not available to provide details Tuesday night, but at the scene a car was observed on its side as items spilled from its open trunk. Other vehicles also appeared to have been damaged.
Eyewitness News
Driver clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain, according to police in West Hartford. The West Hartford Police Department posted about the incident on its Facebook page Thursday. It said its traffic division conducted a speed enforcement detail on Albany Ave. near...
Eyewitness News
State police detective suspended, assigned to administrative duties
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Connecticut State Police was suspended earlier this week. According to state police, Michael O’Hara’s police powers were suspended as of Aug. 15 and he was assigned to administrative duties “pending the outcome of an active investigation.”. They have not...
Register Citizen
Bethlehem man suffered serious injuries in three-car crash on Route 6 in Woodbury, police say
WOODBURY — A Bethlehem man suffered serious injuries in a three-car crash on Route 6 Wednesday afternoon, according to state police. An incident report stated that a 2018 Chevrolet Bolt was going north on Route 6, or South Main Street, when it crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Jeep then spun and hit another vehicle going south, a 2012 Honda CR-V, state police said.
Woman Wanted For Robbing Hamden Bank
Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help identifying a woman who allegedly robbed a bank by passing a note to the teller. The incident occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Hamden. Hamden Police responded to the Connex Credit Union, 2100 Dixwell...
NBC Connecticut
Car Crash Causes Road Closure in North Haven
Skiff Street in North Haven is closed as police investigate a car crash in the area. Drivers are being asked to avoid Skiff Street between Ridge Road and Whitney Avenue at this time. Authorities didn't say how long the road will be closed. It's unknown if there are any injuries....
