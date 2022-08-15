Read full article on original website
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms today
SAN ANTONIO - Rain chances will be trending up, and temperatures will trend downward, especially into next week. Rain opportunities will continue for the Hill Country and Metro area. The best chance of rain on today will come in the afternoon and into the early parts of the evening. Not everyone will see rain but there could be some areas that see 1-inch or more. For some areas that get the heaviest rainfall isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out.
Hot & steamy day as thunderstorms continue to develop
SAN ANTONIO - Every day for at least the next week holds a chance for rain. Highs will begin to decrease next week with even better rain opportunities. This is Day 196 without a 1” rainfall at the airport. There have been 58 - 100 degree days since May. The month of August is running 2.3 warmer than normal. Total rainfall at the airport is 5.44” since January 1st. So far, 2022 is the driest year on record.
Drought Impacts on Guadalupe River in Kerrville
As extreme drought conditions continue across our area, river communities that rely on increased water flow are some of the hardest hit in our area. Kerrville is one of those communities in the Texas Hill Country that relies on the flow from the Guadalupe River. However, Julie Davis, President & CEO of the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau, says that Kerrville has been very fortunate this year and has not seen the harsh economic impacts the drought has caused other areas. "As far as the drought impacting tourism, we haven't seen a significant negative impact on tourism. We are still having good results as far as hotel occupancy and overnight stays", says Davis.
Cute Alert: Baby ducks rescued from storm drain
SEGUIN, TX - Seguin fire crews quickly came to the rescue when nine adorable ducklings fell into a drain Wednesday morning. The latest rescue happened on Peach Street and E. Weinert. The pack of baby ducks were apparently walking over a metal grate and fell through the grate into a...
Here's why a quarter of home-purchase agreements are being called off in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — New homes may be popping up across San Antonio but some of them will be sitting empty. Turns out, San Antonio is right at the top when it comes to cancelling new home builds. Construction is a familiar sight as far as the eye can see...
Breaking: Missing 17-year-old has been found
SAN ANTONIO - The Travis County Sheriff's Office says the missing teenager, Marissa Sorrentino, has been found and is safe. 17-year-old Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio and made her way to Austin. She was located thanks to a tip from a viewer in the...
H-E-B to host largest one-day hiring event across Texas
SAN ANTONIO -- Grocery retailer H-E-B is hiring for positions across the state. To find new employees, H-E-B will host their largest one-day hiring event ever on Tuesday, August 23. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda stores in Texas.
Back to school shoppers surprised with cash at NW Side Walmart to help during inflation
SAN ANTONIO - It's not every day you get surprised with money! But for 3 back-to-school shoppers at a Northwest Side Walmart—it’s a surprise they'll never forget. Fox San Antonio’s Ryan Wolf turned his CASH FOR KINDNESS program into a way to help families who are struggling because of record inflation.
San Antonio couple killed by alleged drunk driver during 2-vehicle crash on Mustang Island
MUSTANG ISLAND, Texas - We are learning new details about a San Antonio couple who were killed by an alleged drunk driver. The two-vehicle crash happened on just before midnight on Aug. 13 on Highway 361 on Mustang Island when police say the driver of the truck, Dylan Holland, 24, crashed into the car carrying the couple.
City provides financial help for home repairs
Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
Have you seen this missing 17-year-old?
AUSTIN – The Travis County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating 17-year-old Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa Sorrentino. According to officials, Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services in San Antonio and fled to Austin. She has ties to the Jonestown and Lago Vista areas. The Travis County...
UPDATED: Teen suspect detained, the other seen escaping Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – One teenager has been detained at the Ingram Park Mall, while the other suspect was seen fleeing from the mall. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 4-5 p.m. when a woman called the sheriff's office saying she had heard gunshots in the area, near Potranco and Grosenbacher Rd.
Man killed while trying to run away from fight along River Walk
SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed during a deadly fight with another man along the River Walk late Wednesday night. The incident happened just before 11 p.m. along the River Walk near West Crockett Street and North St. Mary's Street. Police found the 65-year-old victim lying on the walkway...
Man in wheelchair hit by VIA police officer while crossing road near Downtown
SAN ANTONIO - A man in a wheelchair was hit by a VIA Police Officer late Wednesday night just North of Downtown. The accident happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and W. Euclid Avenue. The VIA Police officer told San Antonio Police investigators that...
Skeletal remains found in Bandera County
BANDERA, Texas - Skeletal remains were found early Thursday afternoon on Red Bluff Ranch Road. The remains have now been sent to the Central Texas Autopsy. According to Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King, the remains were burned and wrapped inside a tarp or blanket. Investigators say people who live...
Fight outside homeless shelter leaves one man stabbed multiple times
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside Haven For Hope late Thursday night. The stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. at Haven For Hope near North Frio Street close to Downtown San Antonio. Police said a fight broke out between two men in the courtyard....
Police cruiser stopped to investigate deadly hit-and-run crashed into by DWI suspect
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after he was hit by a car while trying to cross a busy highway on the Southwest Side. The deadly accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday off Southwest Loop 410 near Old Pearsall Road when a passerby saw a person laying motionless on the side of the road and called police.
Man dies after being hit by train while trying to get the conductor's attention
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being hit by a train, causing a nearby intersection to be shut down during the investigation. The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday off West Hutchins Place near South Zarzamora Street on the South Side. Police said the victim was on...
O'Connor VB the early team to beat in the 210
O'Connor's volleyball team is off to a red hot start to the 2022 season. 9 wins, no loses...and barely any games lost in all 9 of those matches. They've already taken down the defending state champs, and also beat a tremendous Reagan squad as well. Here's more.
Culinaria Restaurant Weeks
Culinaria Restaurant Weeks are back with lots of great restaurants participating and showcasing some amazing food. President and CEO of Culinaria, Suzanne Taranto Etheredge, is here along with Chef Nicola Blaque, Chef and owner of the Jerk Shack, to talk all things food. Culinaria Restaurant Weeks. Now through August 27,...
