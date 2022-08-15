ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms today

SAN ANTONIO - Rain chances will be trending up, and temperatures will trend downward, especially into next week. Rain opportunities will continue for the Hill Country and Metro area. The best chance of rain on today will come in the afternoon and into the early parts of the evening. Not everyone will see rain but there could be some areas that see 1-inch or more. For some areas that get the heaviest rainfall isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Hot & steamy day as thunderstorms continue to develop

SAN ANTONIO - Every day for at least the next week holds a chance for rain. Highs will begin to decrease next week with even better rain opportunities. This is Day 196 without a 1” rainfall at the airport. There have been 58 - 100 degree days since May. The month of August is running 2.3 warmer than normal. Total rainfall at the airport is 5.44” since January 1st. So far, 2022 is the driest year on record.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Drought Impacts on Guadalupe River in Kerrville

As extreme drought conditions continue across our area, river communities that rely on increased water flow are some of the hardest hit in our area. Kerrville is one of those communities in the Texas Hill Country that relies on the flow from the Guadalupe River. However, Julie Davis, President & CEO of the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau, says that Kerrville has been very fortunate this year and has not seen the harsh economic impacts the drought has caused other areas. "As far as the drought impacting tourism, we haven't seen a significant negative impact on tourism. We are still having good results as far as hotel occupancy and overnight stays", says Davis.
KERRVILLE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Cute Alert: Baby ducks rescued from storm drain

SEGUIN, TX - Seguin fire crews quickly came to the rescue when nine adorable ducklings fell into a drain Wednesday morning. The latest rescue happened on Peach Street and E. Weinert. The pack of baby ducks were apparently walking over a metal grate and fell through the grate into a...
SEGUIN, TX
San Antonio, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Breaking: Missing 17-year-old has been found

SAN ANTONIO - The Travis County Sheriff's Office says the missing teenager, Marissa Sorrentino, has been found and is safe. 17-year-old Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio and made her way to Austin. She was located thanks to a tip from a viewer in the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

H-E-B to host largest one-day hiring event across Texas

SAN ANTONIO -- Grocery retailer H-E-B is hiring for positions across the state. To find new employees, H-E-B will host their largest one-day hiring event ever on Tuesday, August 23. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda stores in Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#Heavy Rain
foxsanantonio.com

City provides financial help for home repairs

Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Have you seen this missing 17-year-old?

AUSTIN – The Travis County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating 17-year-old Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa Sorrentino. According to officials, Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services in San Antonio and fled to Austin. She has ties to the Jonestown and Lago Vista areas. The Travis County...
AUSTIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UPDATED: Teen suspect detained, the other seen escaping Ingram Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO – One teenager has been detained at the Ingram Park Mall, while the other suspect was seen fleeing from the mall. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 4-5 p.m. when a woman called the sheriff's office saying she had heard gunshots in the area, near Potranco and Grosenbacher Rd.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man killed while trying to run away from fight along River Walk

SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed during a deadly fight with another man along the River Walk late Wednesday night. The incident happened just before 11 p.m. along the River Walk near West Crockett Street and North St. Mary's Street. Police found the 65-year-old victim lying on the walkway...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Skeletal remains found in Bandera County

BANDERA, Texas - Skeletal remains were found early Thursday afternoon on Red Bluff Ranch Road. The remains have now been sent to the Central Texas Autopsy. According to Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King, the remains were burned and wrapped inside a tarp or blanket. Investigators say people who live...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

O'Connor VB the early team to beat in the 210

O'Connor's volleyball team is off to a red hot start to the 2022 season. 9 wins, no loses...and barely any games lost in all 9 of those matches. They've already taken down the defending state champs, and also beat a tremendous Reagan squad as well. Here's more.
HELOTES, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Culinaria Restaurant Weeks

Culinaria Restaurant Weeks are back with lots of great restaurants participating and showcasing some amazing food. President and CEO of Culinaria, Suzanne Taranto Etheredge, is here along with Chef Nicola Blaque, Chef and owner of the Jerk Shack, to talk all things food. Culinaria Restaurant Weeks. Now through August 27,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

