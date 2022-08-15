Northwest State Community College recently recognized four Practical Nursing (PN) graduates in a ceremony held recently at the Archbold campus. Graduates of the nursing programs are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX) and enter directly into the workforce, or they may transfer their credits for additional study. Additional information on the Northwest State healthcare programs is available at https://northweststate.edu/nursing-allied-health-home, or by calling NSCC admissions at 419.267.1320.

ARCHBOLD, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO