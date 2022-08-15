Read full article on original website
Historical Society To Show Black Swamp Documentary
“Movie Night at the Museum” will be presented at John Paulding Historical Society at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. The public is invited to watch a special 40th anniversary showing of the award-winning documentary “The Story of the Great Black Swamp.”. A free-will donation will be accepted at...
NSCC recognizes four Practical Nursing grads
Northwest State Community College recently recognized four Practical Nursing (PN) graduates in a ceremony held recently at the Archbold campus. Graduates of the nursing programs are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX) and enter directly into the workforce, or they may transfer their credits for additional study. Additional information on the Northwest State healthcare programs is available at https://northweststate.edu/nursing-allied-health-home, or by calling NSCC admissions at 419.267.1320.
Lawyer Files Motion to Exhume Nancy Eagleson Remains More Than 60 Years After Her Murder
Lawyer John DeMuth has filed a motion in Paulding County Probate Court to allow the body of Nancy Eagleson to be disinterred from the local cemetery where she was buried nearly sixty-two years ago. A hearing is set for September 20th, in front of Judge Michael Wehrkamp. Fourteen-year-old Nancy Eagleson...
