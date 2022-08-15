ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, OH

westbendnews.net

Historical Society To Show Black Swamp Documentary

“Movie Night at the Museum” will be presented at John Paulding Historical Society at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. The public is invited to watch a special 40th anniversary showing of the award-winning documentary “The Story of the Great Black Swamp.”. A free-will donation will be accepted at...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
westbendnews.net

NSCC recognizes four Practical Nursing grads

Northwest State Community College recently recognized four Practical Nursing (PN) graduates in a ceremony held recently at the Archbold campus. Graduates of the nursing programs are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX) and enter directly into the workforce, or they may transfer their credits for additional study. Additional information on the Northwest State healthcare programs is available at https://northweststate.edu/nursing-allied-health-home, or by calling NSCC admissions at 419.267.1320.
ARCHBOLD, OH

