One injured after being hit by car

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a driver who said she didn't see him, police say. It happened in the 11700 block of Blanco Road Thursday night. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the scene and found a man in the middle of the road. That man was taken to North Central Baptist in stable condition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man dead after being hit by train

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after he was hit by a train while standing on the tracks trying to get the conductor's attention, police say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 1500 block of W Hutchins Place for reports of the collision.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ingram Park Mall given all clear following shelter in place order

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter in place order for the Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio on Friday, August 19 around 5:30 p.m. The order was issued due to a suspect running into the mall following a vehicle pursuit, police say. Officials closed...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
