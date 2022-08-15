Read full article on original website
One injured after being hit by car
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a driver who said she didn't see him, police say. It happened in the 11700 block of Blanco Road Thursday night. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the scene and found a man in the middle of the road. That man was taken to North Central Baptist in stable condition.
Man dead after being hit by train
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after he was hit by a train while standing on the tracks trying to get the conductor's attention, police say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 1500 block of W Hutchins Place for reports of the collision.
One dead after trying to rob a man at apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead after trying to rob a man at an apartment complex off of Culebra Friday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 7700 block of Culebra for a reported shooting. Police say a man had...
65-Year-Old Man Found Dead At San Antonio River Walk
Police responded to a call about an assault on the River Walk.
Man with walker hit while attempting to cross street
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after an on-duty VIA police officer hit a man with a walker as he attempted top cross the street late Wednesday night. It happened at around 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of San Pedro and Euclid just north of downtown. San Antonio police...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio couple killed by alleged drunk driver during 2-vehicle crash on Mustang Island
MUSTANG ISLAND, Texas - We are learning new details about a San Antonio couple who were killed by an alleged drunk driver. The two-vehicle crash happened on just before midnight on Aug. 13 on Highway 361 on Mustang Island when police say the driver of the truck, Dylan Holland, 24, crashed into the car carrying the couple.
KTSA
Man thrown several feet, dies after being hit by a train on San Antonio’s South side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police were called to some railroad tracks on the South side where a man had been struck and killed by a train. It was just before 2:30 A.M. Friday near Hutchins Place where a man was standing on the tracks, waving his arms as the train approached.
KSAT 12
Last Quintana Road tractor-trailer incident survivor being treated at University Hospital released
SAN ANTONIO – The last Quintana Road tractor-trailer incident survivor who was being treated at University Hospital for nearly two months was released Friday, according to officials. “Update on the tractor trailer incident: We are happy to share that all patients at University Hospital have been discharged,” the hospital...
KSAT 12
San Antonio couple killed in head-on crash with suspected drunk driver on Mustang Island, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A San Antonio couple was killed in a head-on collision just before midnight Saturday on Mustang Island. Corpus Christi police told KSAT that a 44-year-old male driver and his 42-year-old female passenger were traveling north toward Port Aransas in a Lexus sedan when a Dodge Ram Pickup hit their vehicle.
KSAT 12
Surveillance video shows suspect leaving Ingram Park Mall during pursuit
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said one suspect is detained, and deputies are working to track down another suspect who was involved in a vehicle pursuit before he ran inside of Ingram Park Mall. New video released Friday night showed the suspect running out of the...
SAPD: Texas man shoots, kills suspect during robbery
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A robbery suspect was shot and killed after the victim pulled out a gun, police said. At 3:00 a.m. on Friday, August 19, officers responded to a robbery at the 7700 block of Culebra Road, a report from the San Antonio Police Department stated. When officers arrived to the scene, […]
fox7austin.com
Ingram Park Mall given all clear following shelter in place order
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter in place order for the Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio on Friday, August 19 around 5:30 p.m. The order was issued due to a suspect running into the mall following a vehicle pursuit, police say. Officials closed...
Ingram Park Mall cleared by BCSO after car chase suspect flees on foot
Officials asked individuals in the mall to shelter in place.
Woman slipped out of handcuffs, smashed window on deputy's cruiser following assault incident
HELOTES, Texas — Three women are now in custody after a crash with a BCSO cruiser in far west Bexar County early Thursday morning. It happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday off Canter Horse and Shaenfield Road near Loop 1604. BCSO deputies said they were called out to a...
KSAT 12
Video shows Schertz day care worker slap, drag child with special needs
SCHERTZ, Texas – A Schertz daycare worker will not be criminally charged for assault despite school bus surveillance video that showed her slap a 13-year-old girl with a severe intellectual disability and then drag her across the floor of the bus earlier this year. Lori Doores, 55, had been...
San Antonio couple dies in head-on crash while traveling to Port Aransas
SAN ANTONIO — Two San Antonians died in a car crash after a head-on collision this past weekend, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. The incident occurred along the 7500 block of Highway 361, near Port Aransas, around midnight last Saturday night. Police say a male driver, 24-year-old...
Man arrested after fatal crash on Hwy 361 leaves San Antonio couple dead
Dylan Holland, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman died in the accident.
Kerrville puppy suffered multiple fractures after being thrown against wall, now needs home
KERRVILLE, Texas — A puppy in Kerrville now named "Tuffy" who had a ruff start to his short life, is now ready to find his forever family, thanks to Kerrville Pets Alive and Kerr County Animal Services (KCAS). When Tuffy was only 4 months old, he was thrown against...
KTSA
Deputies find bedridden San Antonio woman near death, children arrested for neglecting her
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 57 year old San Antonio woman is clinging to life after her children neglected to care for her for several months. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the woman was bedridden and undergoing hospice care, but she was being ignored by her adult children.
KTSA
San Antonio Police vehicle hit while officers investigate fatal hit and run
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are reporting a fatal hit and run on the Southwest side. It happened at around 10 P.M. Wednesday when a man was crossing in the 8100 block of SW Loop 410. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and whoever...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
