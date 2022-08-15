Video: UFC 278 'Countdown' for Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

Did you miss the debut of UFC 278 “Countdown” or just want to watch it again? Check out the co-main event preview now.

The segment takes a special look at the matchup between Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) and former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA, 6-4 UFC), who will be fighting for the first time in more than three years.

UFC 278 takes place Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

“Countdown” goes behind the scenes with the two fighters, and you can watch the full segment above. And don’t miss the entire episode in the video below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 278.

