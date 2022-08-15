ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim At A Local Motel…

It happened around 9:30 pm at a motel in the 7800 block of W State st. We can only confirm 1 person has been stabbed. If WCSO releases information, we will update this…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little bit helps!
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Bad Accident In Loves Park

Where at: Forest Hills Rd and Park Terrace Dr area. At approximately 3:00 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of Forest Hills Road and Park Terrace Drive in Loves Park for a auto accident. The accident is being described as a two vehicle, possible rear end collision...
LOVES PARK, IL
City
Rockford, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Incident On The SW Side

Sources are reporting another shooting incident. This one happened around midnight in the neighborhood of Central, Ogilby, S Main, etc.. Initial reports are saying multiple shots were fired. It is unclear if it is just once shooting incident, or multiple incidents. Officials have confirmed they are investigating a shooting incident,
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Firstborn Ministries: The Answer 22 Tent Revival

Join us for a tent revival at Firstborn Ministries September 16-17 at 7pm. and September 18 at 9:30 am and 6pm. Directly after service Friday we will host a Pastor Appreciation dinner. Pastors of all churches are invited. that IS provided to us…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Warrant Wednesday

If you know the whereabouts or have information on any of the individuals below please contact Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867 or you may contact Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (815) 282-2600. that IS provided to us…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: A Few Shots Fired Incident Reported

Here’s A Few Shots Fired Incidents Reported- Where & When…. Marie Ave and Elkorn St, Machesney Park, around 9:00 last night. N Alpine Rd and E State St around 9:25 this morning. No injuries reported with these shootings, just possible property damage. Police are investigating these incidents. that IS...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Shooting Victims Reported In Rockford Tonight

At approximately 9:15 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 2700 block of Conklin Drive in Rockford for reports of three possible shooting victims. A house was reportedly sprayed by bullets and people inside, reportedly a mother and daughter were hit. *Updated that two adults and one juvenile were...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits Two Pedestrians In Rockford

A vehicle has reportedly hit two pedestrians in Rockford then fled the scene. UPDATE as of 6:35- Vehicle did return to the scene of accident. It happened at around 5:50 this evening in the area of S Winnebago Street and Morgan Street. A vehicle being described simply as “a red...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Three people injured in Thursday night shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two adults and a juvenile are recovering after being shot late Thursday night. Rockford police are investigating the shooting that happened around 10 p.m.. It happened in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive off Rockton Avenue, which is near Conklin Elementary School. Police ask people to...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Incident in Machesney Park

Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Machesney Park. This one happened around 9:20 pm last night near the 9500 block of N Alpine. Reports of multiple shots that were fired. Unconfirmed reports are saying 1 person may have been shot. We have 4 reports saying shooting victim, and only...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL

