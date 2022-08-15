Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Construction Workers Accidentally Set Roofing Materials On Fire, Causing $40,000 in damages
Around 10:45 am the Rockford FD responded to 225 S 12th st, at Heartwood Creations. 3 Engines, 2 ladders, 2 chiefs, 1 ambulance and 22 firefighters responded within 3 minutes of the initial dispatch. Construction workers were working on the roof, when some roofing materials ignited. The fire spread to...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim At A Local Motel…
It happened around 9:30 pm at a motel in the 7800 block of W State st. We can only confirm 1 person has been stabbed. If WCSO releases information, we will update this…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little bit helps!
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Release information On A Stabbing That Happened Over The Weekend
Rockford PD Release information On A Stabbing That Happened Over The Weekend. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 5:40 a.m.,. Rockford Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block N. Church Street for a. report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers met with the 34-year-old male...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Bad Accident In Loves Park
Where at: Forest Hills Rd and Park Terrace Dr area. At approximately 3:00 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of Forest Hills Road and Park Terrace Drive in Loves Park for a auto accident. The accident is being described as a two vehicle, possible rear end collision...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Teenager Seriously Injured In Accident Riding On Mini Dirt Bike
At approximately 9:15 this evening emergency personnel were called to a accident in the 3100 block of Liberty Drive in Rockford. Initial reports are this was a accident involving a mini dirt bike that allegedly hit a vehicle. That’s the only description provided at the moment. A teenager was...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Officers And Police Helicopter Working A Scene, Near A Local Business
Several Officers And Police Helicopter Working A Scene, Near A Local Business. Initial reports are saying several police officers,. Including the police helicopter are working a scene at/near the Walgeens on S Alpine. Unconfirmed reports said that there may have been a robbery nearby. Officials have not yet released any...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Incident On The SW Side
Sources are reporting another shooting incident. This one happened around midnight in the neighborhood of Central, Ogilby, S Main, etc.. Initial reports are saying multiple shots were fired. It is unclear if it is just once shooting incident, or multiple incidents. Officials have confirmed they are investigating a shooting incident,
rockfordscanner.com
Firstborn Ministries: The Answer 22 Tent Revival
Join us for a tent revival at Firstborn Ministries September 16-17 at 7pm. and September 18 at 9:30 am and 6pm. Directly after service Friday we will host a Pastor Appreciation dinner. Pastors of all churches are invited. that IS provided to us…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Warrant Wednesday
If you know the whereabouts or have information on any of the individuals below please contact Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867 or you may contact Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (815) 282-2600. that IS provided to us…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: A Few Shots Fired Incident Reported
Here’s A Few Shots Fired Incidents Reported- Where & When…. Marie Ave and Elkorn St, Machesney Park, around 9:00 last night. N Alpine Rd and E State St around 9:25 this morning. No injuries reported with these shootings, just possible property damage. Police are investigating these incidents. that IS...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Shooting Victims Reported In Rockford Tonight
At approximately 9:15 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 2700 block of Conklin Drive in Rockford for reports of three possible shooting victims. A house was reportedly sprayed by bullets and people inside, reportedly a mother and daughter were hit. *Updated that two adults and one juvenile were...
2 adults, 1 teen shot on Rockford’s Conklin Drive
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say two adults and a teen were shot Thursday night. Police did not provide further details, except to say that the injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive around 9:15 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Construction crews accidentally set Rockford business on fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford business was accidentally set on fire Friday as construction crews were working on the roof. According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters were called out to Heartwood Creations, at 225 12th Street, around 10:46 a.m. for a reported fire. Authorities said the cause was due to accidental ignition of […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility Limiting Items
ROCKFORD, Ill. – Due to a fire at the Illinois EPA’s waste processing facility, certain items temporarily will not be accepted at the City’s Household Hazardous Waste collection facility. Effective immediately, and until further notice, Rockford’s Household Hazardous Waste facility can only accept the following items:
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits Two Pedestrians In Rockford
A vehicle has reportedly hit two pedestrians in Rockford then fled the scene. UPDATE as of 6:35- Vehicle did return to the scene of accident. It happened at around 5:50 this evening in the area of S Winnebago Street and Morgan Street. A vehicle being described simply as “a red...
WIFR
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
WIFR
Three people injured in Thursday night shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two adults and a juvenile are recovering after being shot late Thursday night. Rockford police are investigating the shooting that happened around 10 p.m.. It happened in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive off Rockton Avenue, which is near Conklin Elementary School. Police ask people to...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Make An Arrest While Investigating A Shots Fired Incident
On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at approximately 1:15 a.m.,. Rockford Police officers responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Seminary Street for reports. of shots fired. During the investigation, officers located and recovered a loaded handgun in a. common area of the multi-family residence. A short time later,...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Traffic Alert On The East Side, Starting Aug. 15th
The right hand northbound curb lane of 9th St between Charles St and East State St,. will be closed for maintenance work. The work is expected to be complete by end of day Saturday August 20th, weather pending. Traffic control will be in place. Please use caution and slow down...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Incident in Machesney Park
Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Machesney Park. This one happened around 9:20 pm last night near the 9500 block of N Alpine. Reports of multiple shots that were fired. Unconfirmed reports are saying 1 person may have been shot. We have 4 reports saying shooting victim, and only...
Comments / 0