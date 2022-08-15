Read full article on original website
Related
KTSA
Robbery attempt in San Antonio parking lot ends with one dead
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man has been gunned down during a robbery attempt in a Northwest side parking lot. It happened at around 3:30 A.M Friday in the 7700 block of Culebra Road. Police were told by the shooter that he was walking to his apartment when...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio couple killed by alleged drunk driver during 2-vehicle crash on Mustang Island
MUSTANG ISLAND, Texas - We are learning new details about a San Antonio couple who were killed by an alleged drunk driver. The two-vehicle crash happened on just before midnight on Aug. 13 on Highway 361 on Mustang Island when police say the driver of the truck, Dylan Holland, 24, crashed into the car carrying the couple.
foxsanantonio.com
Police cruiser stopped to investigate deadly hit-and-run crashed into by DWI suspect
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after he was hit by a car while trying to cross a busy highway on the Southwest Side. The deadly accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday off Southwest Loop 410 near Old Pearsall Road when a passerby saw a person laying motionless on the side of the road and called police.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after teen robbed, stripped of clothes, dumped out of own car, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a woman who allegedly robbed a 19-year-old man, kidnapped him, stripped him of his clothes and then “dumped him” out of his own vehicle. The woman, identified as Eloise Ana Marie Hernandez, 22, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
Man in wheelchair hit by VIA police officer while crossing road near Downtown
SAN ANTONIO - A man in a wheelchair was hit by a VIA Police Officer late Wednesday night just North of Downtown. The accident happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and W. Euclid Avenue. The VIA Police officer told San Antonio Police investigators that...
foxsanantonio.com
Fight outside homeless shelter leaves one man stabbed multiple times
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside Haven For Hope late Thursday night. The stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. at Haven For Hope near North Frio Street close to Downtown San Antonio. Police said a fight broke out between two men in the courtyard....
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio man sentenced to 35 years for drunk driving accident that killed two
SAN ANTONIO - A man will spend the next 35-years behind bars, after driving under the influence of meth and killing two of his passengers. On Monday, Joseph Robles pled guilty to two charges of intoxication manslaughter. Prosecutors say Robles crashed an SUV along Hwy 181 just southeast of San...
KSAT 12
San Antonio couple killed in head-on crash with suspected drunk driver on Mustang Island, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A San Antonio couple was killed in a head-on collision just before midnight Saturday on Mustang Island. Corpus Christi police told KSAT that a 44-year-old male driver and his 42-year-old female passenger were traveling north toward Port Aransas in a Lexus sedan when a Dodge Ram Pickup hit their vehicle.
foxsanantonio.com
UPDATED: Teen suspect detained, the other seen escaping Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – One teenager has been detained at the Ingram Park Mall, while the other suspect was seen fleeing from the mall. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 4-5 p.m. when a woman called the sheriff's office saying she had heard gunshots in the area, near Potranco and Grosenbacher Rd.
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies after being hit by train while trying to get the conductor's attention
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being hit by a train, causing a nearby intersection to be shut down during the investigation. The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday off West Hutchins Place near South Zarzamora Street on the South Side. Police said the victim was on...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect who robbed teenager at knifepoint claimed to be a police officer
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a robbery suspect who they say is impersonating a police officer. The robbery took place just after 3 p.m. at a parking lot SW Military Drive and Whitewood Street on the Southwest Side. Police said that an 18-year-old boy was walking to his...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman escapes custody after slipping out of handcuffs, busts out patrol car window
HELOTES, Texas - Three women were arrested following a crash after an apparent assault in West Bexar County. The incident happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday off Canter Horse and Shaenfield Road near Loop 1604. Sheriff's deputies said they were initially called out to a home off Farm-to-Market 1560 where...
foxsanantonio.com
Police looking for elderly woman who went missing after walking out of Methodist Hospital
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for an elderly woman who's been missing for three days. Raquel Santiago, 69, was last seen on Aug. 15 leaving the emergency room at Methodist Hospital off Floyd Curl Drive. She is 5 foot, 1 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes...
foxsanantonio.com
Breaking: Missing 17-year-old has been found
SAN ANTONIO - The Travis County Sheriff's Office says the missing teenager, Marissa Sorrentino, has been found and is safe. 17-year-old Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio and made her way to Austin. She was located thanks to a tip from a viewer in the...
foxsanantonio.com
Teenager shot in the arm in his own backyard
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is recovering after being shot in the arm in his own backyard on the West Side of the city. The incident happened just after 11 p.m. at a home off Kirk Place. When police arrived, they found the 18-year-old victim had been shot in the left arm. Officers were told that he and another young man were hanging out in their backyard. That’s when one of them was hit by a stray bullet they say came from the highway behind the property.
KTSA
One killed in crash on San Antonio’s Southwest side, police believe speed was the cause
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Sunday afternoon crash on the Southwest side has claimed the life of a driver who was reportedly going too fast. San Antonio Police say the crash at around 4 P.M. was in the Eastbound lane of 90 near South General McMullen. The driver...
KSAT 12
Man arrested in East Side murder has dozens of prior arrests
SAN ANTONIO – A man who has been arrested as a suspect in an East Side murder has a criminal history that dates back more than a decade. Tyrell Desean Jones, 28, was arrested Tuesday morning on a murder warrant connected to a deadly shooting April 24 in the 1200 block of Paso Hondo.
KSAT 12
2 women with gunshot wounds show up at hospital, refuse to cooperate with officers, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two women showed up at a hospital both with gunshot wounds early Monday morning. Officers were called around 1:45 a.m. to Northeast Baptist Hospital in the 8800 block of Village Drive after receiving reports of people wounded. According to police,...
foxsanantonio.com
Have you seen this missing 17-year-old?
AUSTIN – The Travis County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating 17-year-old Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa Sorrentino. According to officials, Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services in San Antonio and fled to Austin. She has ties to the Jonestown and Lago Vista areas. The Travis County...
foxsanantonio.com
18-wheeler tipped over on the Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler tipped over on the Northeast side of town. According to police, the driver did not suffer any injuries. Northbound to Loop 410 and the on-ramp on the access road will temporarily be closed.
Comments / 0