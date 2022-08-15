ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

foxsanantonio.com

UPDATED: Teen suspect detained, the other seen escaping Ingram Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO – One teenager has been detained at the Ingram Park Mall, while the other suspect was seen fleeing from the mall. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 4-5 p.m. when a woman called the sheriff's office saying she had heard gunshots in the area, near Potranco and Grosenbacher Rd.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Breaking: Missing 17-year-old has been found

SAN ANTONIO - The Travis County Sheriff's Office says the missing teenager, Marissa Sorrentino, has been found and is safe. 17-year-old Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio and made her way to Austin. She was located thanks to a tip from a viewer in the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Teenager shot in the arm in his own backyard

SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is recovering after being shot in the arm in his own backyard on the West Side of the city. The incident happened just after 11 p.m. at a home off Kirk Place. When police arrived, they found the 18-year-old victim had been shot in the left arm. Officers were told that he and another young man were hanging out in their backyard. That’s when one of them was hit by a stray bullet they say came from the highway behind the property.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man arrested in East Side murder has dozens of prior arrests

SAN ANTONIO – A man who has been arrested as a suspect in an East Side murder has a criminal history that dates back more than a decade. Tyrell Desean Jones, 28, was arrested Tuesday morning on a murder warrant connected to a deadly shooting April 24 in the 1200 block of Paso Hondo.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Have you seen this missing 17-year-old?

AUSTIN – The Travis County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating 17-year-old Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa Sorrentino. According to officials, Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services in San Antonio and fled to Austin. She has ties to the Jonestown and Lago Vista areas. The Travis County...
AUSTIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

18-wheeler tipped over on the Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler tipped over on the Northeast side of town. According to police, the driver did not suffer any injuries. Northbound to Loop 410 and the on-ramp on the access road will temporarily be closed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

