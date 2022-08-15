It's Your Business | Community support a real treat for Gibson City DQ

Debra Pressey is a reporter covering health care at The News-Gazette. Her email is dpressey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@DLPressey).

A year after his Gibson City Dairy Queen was heavily damaged by flooding, Paul Patel said it’s business as usual again.

While there wasn’t any flood insurance to cover the damage, Patel said he’s grateful for the local support he got to get the shop back in full operation.

“The people just come forward,” he said.

Last month, the Gibson City Dairy Queen helped raise money for Children’s Miracle Network by donating $1 for every small, medium or large Blizzard treat sold.

In December, in recognition of the post-flood help provided by American Legion Post 568, it posted on Facebook that it was donating 15 percent of its daily sales Dec. 13-14 to help with a Christmas baskets program.

“It’s a great community,” Patel said. “We are grateful for that.”

Buy Now Holly’s Country Kitchen crew at the Monticello Railway Museum’s Taste of New Orleans dinner train event in May. Provided

Dining on a train

If you don’t stop by Holly Miller’s restaurant for a meal or pick up one of her take-and-bake dinners to go, you can dine on her cuisine aboard a historic dining car.

There will be two more of Monticello Railway Museum’s popular dinner train events this year, both catered and served by Holly’s Country Kitchen, Monticello.

Tickets are on sale for the Aug. 27 Taste of Italy dinner train event. On the menu is chicken parmesan, pasta primavera, lasagna, shrimp alfredo or chicken alfredo, accompanied by garlic bread, salad, toasted point bread and cheesecake.

For the upcoming Oct. 1 Fall Sunset dinner train ride, Miller said she’s planning to serve pecan-crusted chicken, herb-crusted beef tenderloin, scalloped potatoes, green beans, salad, soup, appetizers and dessert.

Museum board member Dylan Cantrell said dinner train rides generally sell out, and tickets for Donut Train rides — breakfast on the train featuring Industrial Donut treats and other breakfast items — on five Saturdays this year all sold out in weeks.

All proceeds raise money for the museum.

Miller has catered all the dinner trains this year other than one on July 3. Some others have featured an All American Barbecue train in late July and a Roaring 20s dinner train in June.

Miller recently opened an event venue, Holly’s on Main, at 315 W. Main St., Monticello. Her restaurant at 1204 Bear Lane, Monticello is open Tuesday through Saturday for breakfast from 8-10 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The restaurant location is also open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for retail shopping and Take n Bakes and freezer meals, and the events venue is available for meetings, baby showers, receptions and other events, Miller said.

Premier expanding again

The ADM elevator in Farmer City will be purchased by Premier Cooperative.

Premier announced it has reached an agreement with ADM on the purchase and expects the transaction to close later this month.

“This acquisition fits our long-term strategy of operating grain facilities that have the size and ability to meet the demands of farmers today and in the future,” said Premier CEO Tim Hughes. “The Farmer City location is well-equipped to meet those needs. It is a great opportunity for all of Premier’s patrons. We are thrilled to work with the current employees of the Farmer City location and growers in the Farmer City community.”

Recognized

Strategic Healthcare Programs has recognized OSF HealthCare Home Care and Hospice in Urbana as a superior performer in overall caregiver and family satisfaction.

OSF ranked in the top 20 percent of eligible Strategic Healthcare Programs clients for the 2021 year.

The SHPBest award program recognizes hospice providers that consistently provide high-quality service to families and caregivers of hospice patients.

OSF Home Care and Hospice, Urbana, serves Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Ford, Edgar, Iroquois, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt and Vermilion counties.