ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson City, IL

It's Your Business | Community support a real treat for Gibson City DQ

The News-Gazette
The News-Gazette
 4 days ago

Debra Pressey is a reporter covering health care at The News-Gazette. Her email is dpressey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@DLPressey).

A year after his Gibson City Dairy Queen was heavily damaged by flooding, Paul Patel said it’s business as usual again.

While there wasn’t any flood insurance to cover the damage, Patel said he’s grateful for the local support he got to get the shop back in full operation.

“The people just come forward,” he said.

Last month, the Gibson City Dairy Queen helped raise money for Children’s Miracle Network by donating $1 for every small, medium or large Blizzard treat sold.

In December, in recognition of the post-flood help provided by American Legion Post 568, it posted on Facebook that it was donating 15 percent of its daily sales Dec. 13-14 to help with a Christmas baskets program.

“It’s a great community,” Patel said. “We are grateful for that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pvaeW_0hHbw8Az00
Buy Now Holly’s Country Kitchen crew at the Monticello Railway Museum’s Taste of New Orleans dinner train event in May. Provided

Dining on a train

If you don’t stop by Holly Miller’s restaurant for a meal or pick up one of her take-and-bake dinners to go, you can dine on her cuisine aboard a historic dining car.

There will be two more of Monticello Railway Museum’s popular dinner train events this year, both catered and served by Holly’s Country Kitchen, Monticello.

Tickets are on sale for the Aug. 27 Taste of Italy dinner train event. On the menu is chicken parmesan, pasta primavera, lasagna, shrimp alfredo or chicken alfredo, accompanied by garlic bread, salad, toasted point bread and cheesecake.

For the upcoming Oct. 1 Fall Sunset dinner train ride, Miller said she’s planning to serve pecan-crusted chicken, herb-crusted beef tenderloin, scalloped potatoes, green beans, salad, soup, appetizers and dessert.

Museum board member Dylan Cantrell said dinner train rides generally sell out, and tickets for Donut Train rides — breakfast on the train featuring Industrial Donut treats and other breakfast items — on five Saturdays this year all sold out in weeks.

All proceeds raise money for the museum.

Miller has catered all the dinner trains this year other than one on July 3. Some others have featured an All American Barbecue train in late July and a Roaring 20s dinner train in June.

Miller recently opened an event venue, Holly’s on Main, at 315 W. Main St., Monticello. Her restaurant at 1204 Bear Lane, Monticello is open Tuesday through Saturday for breakfast from 8-10 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The restaurant location is also open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for retail shopping and Take n Bakes and freezer meals, and the events venue is available for meetings, baby showers, receptions and other events, Miller said.

Premier expanding again

The ADM elevator in Farmer City will be purchased by Premier Cooperative.

Premier announced it has reached an agreement with ADM on the purchase and expects the transaction to close later this month.

“This acquisition fits our long-term strategy of operating grain facilities that have the size and ability to meet the demands of farmers today and in the future,” said Premier CEO Tim Hughes. “The Farmer City location is well-equipped to meet those needs. It is a great opportunity for all of Premier’s patrons. We are thrilled to work with the current employees of the Farmer City location and growers in the Farmer City community.”

Recognized

Strategic Healthcare Programs has recognized OSF HealthCare Home Care and Hospice in Urbana as a superior performer in overall caregiver and family satisfaction.

OSF ranked in the top 20 percent of eligible Strategic Healthcare Programs clients for the 2021 year.

The SHPBest award program recognizes hospice providers that consistently provide high-quality service to families and caregivers of hospice patients.

OSF Home Care and Hospice, Urbana, serves Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Ford, Edgar, Iroquois, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt and Vermilion counties.

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Huddle House planned for Decatur

DECATUR — If you love diner breakfasts any time of day, the news that Huddle House is coming to Decatur will be welcome. Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael, friends who met in 2014 while working for the same company, have obtained a franchise that will be built at 3904 E. Hospitality Lane, next to Route 48 Self-Storage, which they also own. They expect to open in late November or early December.
DECATUR, IL
25newsnow.com

PCs for People distribution event set for Aug. 30

(25 News Now) - A PCs for People distribution drive is coming to McLean County. The Regional Office of Education #17 says the PCs for People organization will distribute devices on Tuesday, August 30, from 3-6 p.m. at the Front Street Concourse entrance of the Grossinger Motors Arena. PCs for...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Widower in Decatur in need

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) The morning of August 14 turned into a waking nightmare for a father and husband. Brian Prince arrived home from work to find his wife, Sam, unresponsive. He attempted CPR, called 911, and did everything one has to do in such horrific circumstances. Her heart had stopped beating for unknown reasons. Brian’s […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Inaugural Balloon Festival coming to Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new event is coming to Champaign County next month that will provide both entertainment and charity. The inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival is planned for Sept. 23 and 24 at Dodds Park in Champaign. There will be a group balloon launch with up to 16 participating balloons per day along […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gibson City, IL
City
Urbana, IL
City
Farmer City, IL
City
Macon, IL
City
Monticello, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Business
Gibson City, IL
Government
nowdecatur.com

Electronics Recycling Collection Event Set for August 27

August 17, 2022 – Unwanted electronics, such as TVs, video devices, gaming systems and computer equipment, will be collected from those who register for an appointment for Macon County Environmental Management’s Collection Event on Saturday, August 27. Registration is required for attendance. Click here to go to the registration site.
vermilioncountyfirst.com

SIHF Officially Takes Possession of Old St E’s Site for Planned FQHC

Great news for the Danville and Vermilion County area, as it is now official that Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation owns the old St. Elizabeth Hospital Property at 600 Sager Street. It was announced last December during a STEPUP Vermilion County leadership group meeting that SIHF planned to build two Federally...
DANVILLE, IL
chambanamoms.com

Fantastic Fall Festivals a Short Drive from Champaign-Urbana

One thing we know about families in Central Illinois: They are willing to drive for a family friendly fall festival!. We feature some fall festivals we think are noteworthy to consider outside the Champaign-Urbana area. Pumpkins and apples and BBQ, oh my! Fall in Champaign-Urbana is full of some of...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Street signs stolen in Farmer City

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Farmer City Police department is asking for the public to help find several stolen street signs. Officials said on their Facebook page, “The department has taken theft reports for the street signs at the following locations within the last week. “ The department said the signs were stolen at the […]
FARMER CITY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Dpressey News Gazette Com#American Legion Post
WCIA

Air show coming to Coles County Airport

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Airport Authority will be hosting an airshow this weekend at Coles County Memorial Airport. The air show will take place on Saturday starting at 11 a.m., with aerial performances lasting from noon to 3 p.m. The show will be free, but attendees may provide a donation at the […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Local businesses face fines for lack of compliance with retirement plans

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Half of Americans have less than $5,000 saved for retirement. A state initiative aims to change that, with some hefty fines if businesses don’t comply. The ‘Illinois Secure Choice Program’ was started in 2018, offered to employers who don’t already have a plan...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Water Circus coming to Champaign this week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The traveling show, Cirque Italia, is performing in Champaign this week. The Water Circus features high-energy acrobat acts that swing from ropes and flip over trapezes. The show is inspired by the element of water. The stage holds over 35,000 gallons of water and features fountains,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WCIA

Central Illinois towns receive grants from Rebuild Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several towns in central Illinois were among those that were announced to be recipients of money from the Rebuild Illinois capital program to help revamp their downtown areas. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded 50 grants totaling $106 million on Monday. The state had originally […]
ILLINOIS STATE
consultant360.com

Caught in the Act: Thrombus Straddling a Patent Foramen Ovale

1NRI Medical College, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India. Atluri R, Kolluru A. Caught in the act: thrombus straddling a patent foramen ovale. Consultant. 2020;60(6):e6. doi:10.25270/con.2020.04.00010. Received December 10, 2019. Accepted March 31, 2020. DISCLOSURES:. The authors report no relevant financial relationships. CORRESPONDENCE:. Anuradha Kolluru, MD, Illinois Heart Specialists, 2300 N Edward...
DECATUR, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Former Danville Resident Henry Graham Gets 27 Years for First Degree Murder

THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE RELEASE. On August 18, 2022, Henry Graham, formerly of Danville, Illinois, was sentenced today after a plea of guilty to twenty seven (27) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of First Degree Murder, and the entire sentence shall be followed by three (3) years of Mandatory Supervised Release (i.e., Parole).
DANVILLE, IL
1470 WMBD

Former Maui Jim’s employee indicted

PEORIA, Ill. — A former Maui Jim’s employee has been charged with fraud. Earlier this week, a federal grand jury returned an indictment, charging Erica Hornof, 35, of Bradford, with three counts of mail fraud and three counts of wire fraud. The charges stemming from the alleged theft...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

1 injured after vehicle flips in Decatur crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One person was taken to a local hospital Thursday after a two-vehicle crash, according to the Decatur Fire Department. First responders were called to the 2800 block of North Main Street at about 12:43 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a truck, the fire department said, and the other was described as a compact SUV.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Man shot on N. Van Dyke in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 900 block of N. Van Dyke in Decatur Wednesday. WAND crews responded to a report of a heavy police presence on the corner of N. Van Dyke and King St. We learned a 25-year-old man had been...
whporadio.com

Illinois State police announce patrols in Vermilion County

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Vermilion County during September. The use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. The ISP...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
The News-Gazette

The News-Gazette

Champaign, IL
830
Followers
40
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The News-Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy