In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered how people lived. Every industry was severely harmed by economic problems, which also had a significant impact on American households.

Will Seniors Receive A Fourth Stimulus Payment? Reuters

That is one of the key justifications for why both federal and state lawmakers are pressing for these direct payments to be approved as soon as possible in order to assist these families in resolving their financial difficulties.

There have been three rounds so far, and while millions of houses in the United States have successfully received these checks, some haven't. They have, however, occasionally been given cash.