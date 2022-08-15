Read full article on original website
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
KMOV
Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
KMOV
Lake Saint Louis residents fight back against tree cutting plans
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kelly Lee loves the trees outside her Lake Saint Louis home. They add beauty and help dampen the noise from nearby Ronald Reagan Drive. But the trees have been marked with orange ties to be cut down. “I’m very attached to my trees, that was...
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries
ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
KMOV
Second FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A second FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opened Wednesday to assist those affected by flooding in the region. The center is located at Ranken Technical College, which is at 1313 N. Newstead (intersection of Newstead and Page) in North City. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.
New owner of market in Ferguson fights city to keep business' liquor license
FERGUSON, Mo. — "The city of Ferguson needs good businesses. This is a good business," said Jay Kanzler, the attorney for Najeh Ahmed, the owner of Elite Market & Grill in Ferguson. Kanzler says 10 months ago, his client was excited to open Elite Market and Grill near West...
KMOV
Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
Break-in at marijuana dispensary in Valley Park
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A marijuana dispensary was broken into early Friday morning in Valley Park. The break-in happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis on Meramec Station Road. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene and found that a large rock had been smashed through the window. Products were […]
KMOV
City of St. Louis taking applications to give ARPA funds to child care centers
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- ARPA funds will be used to ensure child care centers in St. Louis City can continue to help children. The city will dedicate $2 million toward the effort. All applicants must be within city limits. Eligible centers must serve children ages 0-5. Funding can only be given for expenses in 2021 and can be up to $49,500.
KMOV
Rock Hill resident’s house at risk of falling into creek as flood damage worsens
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Rock Hill resident Max Burch is a first-time homebuyer getting a crash course in the reality of homeownership. “I’m like half in, half packed,” Burch explained. “Do I get full unpacked if I’m going to have to leave here in a week if it gets condemned?”
'I've seen people get stabbed': South City business district pleads for help
ST. LOUIS — The South Grand Boulevard business district is pleading for more law enforcement and better safety after crime continues to ripple through the area. The district has been struggling with this issue for years. One central location for crime is the Schnucks on South Grand Boulevard. District leaders have said they're working to create solutions.
MetroLink video shows rising water causing millions in damages
The record-setting late July floods are still disrupting public transportation.
KMOV
Playground Project Build Day: BJC Healthcare
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The playground at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club is one step closer to being completed!. BJC Healthcare was on hand Friday to put on some of the finishing touches. BJC Healthcare is one of the community partners pitching in to help with the Playground Project.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Did Not Flood, Some Insurance Companies Say
In south city’s Ellendale neighborhood, almost all the homes on Hermitage Avenue are condemned, leaving residents displaced. Hermitage backs up to the River Des Peres and amid late July's unprecedented rainfall, the houses on the street were some of the worst-hit in an area that saw widespread damage. Residents...
KMOV
Calls to 988 Mental Health Crisis Line double in the last month
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been just over a month since the 988 mental health crisis line launched. In Missouri, calls have nearly doubled at many of the call centers across the state. Behavioral Health Response (BHR) in St. Louis is one of the six crisis centers in...
Job of the day: Waste Management drivers and technicians
The jobs include sign-on bonuses and great benefits packages.
KMOV
Bus driver shortage, delays cause bumpy start to school year in Granite City
METRO EAST (KMOV) -- Wednesday was the first day of school for the Granite City Community Unit School District #9. The district switched to a new bus service provider, First Student, after a year of problems with a bus driver shortage. But the district faced a driver shortage yet again, and there were other complications.
KMOV
After suffering loss of puppies amid feet of flood water, St. Charles County dog rescue is rebuilding thanks to support from community
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A St. Charles County animal rescue is continuing its clean up process, more than three weeks after flood water ravaged its building. Stray Paws Rescue sits on Depot Avenue in Old Towne St. Peters. As flood water began to rise in the early morning hours of July 26, President Linda Roever said staff members tried desperately to get to the shelter.
KMOV
Local nonprofit fighting human trafficking gets boost from city’s ARPA funds
O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - The effort to fight human trafficking in St. Charles County got a boost Thursday. It comes as five missing kids from the St. Louis area were found and returned home safe earlier this month as part of a nationwide sting operation. Now, one local organization that educates and provides resources on human trafficking is getting some financial help.
KMOV
Playground Project Build Day: Scott Credit Union
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Scott Credit Union pitched in on Wednesday to help with the Playground Project. Scott Credit Union is one of the community sponsors helping to build a playground at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club. The finished playground will be perfect for kids ages 5 to 10 to play.
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing Man
WOOD RIVER – Wood River Police Department along with several other agencies conducted a ground and air search Wednesday for Vernon L. Law who has been missing since July 21st.
