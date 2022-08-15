Read full article on original website
Luis Suarez sends warning to Darwin Nunez after his red card during dismal Anfield debut
Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has sent a word of warning to Anfield new boy Darwin Nunez after his red card against Crystal Palace on Monday. Nunez had a torrid home debut for the Reds as he spurned two huge chances in the first half, a half which saw Palace stun Liverpool after an expertly crafted counter attack was finished off by Wilfried Zaha.
Footage resurfaces of Kylian Mbappe refusing to let Angel di Maria take a penalty for a hat-trick
Kylian Mbappe's refusal to let Angel di Maria take a penalty for Paris Saint-Germain has emerged after his recent behaviour on the pitch. In a Le Classique game against Marseille in March 2019, PSG were winning 3-1 courtesy of goals from both Mbappe and Di Maria (2). Mbappe had opened...
Man United's new signing Casemiro planned to get deliberate yellow card and was caught on camera
Casemiro once tried to get a deliberate yellow card, only for Carlo Ancelotti to stop him from doing so. The Brazil midfielder, on the verge of joining Manchester United in a huge summer switch, is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. But he's also earned a reputation...
Manchester United interested in Chelsea trio as attackers frustrated by Thomas Tuchel's system
Manchester United are showing an interest in Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, according to reports. The Blues are reshaping their attack for the current season, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both departing on a loan and permanent deal respectively. Raheem Sterling has been...
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold 'forgot they were at Anfield' before Palace KO, the footage is hilarious
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah completely forgot they were at Anfield in front of 52,000 supporters ahead of Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace. Check out the footage below:. The Reds slipped to a 1-1 draw on Monday evening and that makes it two points from two games, following a 2-2...
Thomas Tuchel sends Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic transfer message over Chelsea futures
Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi regarding their Chelsea futures this summer. The pair have been linked with loan departures this summer after playing bit-part roles at Stamford Bridge last season. Pulisic made 38 appearances for Chelsea last season, netting eight goals and registering...
Timo Werner makes honest Thomas Tuchel admission after departure from 'special' Chelsea
Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner has opened up on his departure, discussing the role of Thomas Tuchel and admitting that the Blues will always be special to him. Leaving earlier this month, Werner returned to RB Leipzig after two seasons at Stamford Bridge, where he won the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.
Jesse Marsch 'disappointed' as Thomas Tuchel allowed on Chelsea bench to face Leeds despite FA fine
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has admitted that it will be disappointing for him to see Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel on the sideline as the sides face off. This comes after Tuchel was dismissed against Tottenham Hotspur last week following an altercation with Antonio Conte. Tuchel appeared to hold...
Rio Ferdinand fails lie detector test after being asked if Virgil van Dijk is better than he was
Rio Ferdinand was recently caught out after being asked a question about Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. The 43-year-old, who lifted six Premier League titles during a trophy-laden 12 year spell at Manchester United, was taking part in a lie detector test on his YouTube channel Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE when the topic of conversation switched.
Aaron Ramsdale telling Bukayo Saka that he got Cristiano Ronaldo's matchworn shirt is brilliant
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale managed to bag a signed Cristiano Ronaldo shirt after last season's clash against Manchester United. Do you reckon Bukayo Saka might have been a tad jealous, here?. Back in April, goals from Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka helped Mikel Arteta's side secure an impressive...
Footage shows Jurgen Klopp's furious reaction to fan invading pitch in Liverpool's draw with Crystal Palace
Jurgen Klopp's furious reaction to a supporter who invaded the Anfield pitch on Monday night was captured in fan footage. 10-man Liverpool were held to a draw for the second consecutive game by Crystal Palace, who picked up their first point of the new campaign. The Reds saw club-record signing...
Fans think Lionel Messi must have eyes in the back of his head after inexplicable pass to Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi's pass for Kylian Mbappe needs explaining, with fans thinking the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has eyes in the back of his head. PSG travel to Lille this weekend and are hoping to make it three wins out three win in this season's Ligue One campaign after high-scoring victories over Clermont Foot and Montpellier.
Marco van Basten hits out at 'idiotic' Man United decision that has killed Erik ten Hag's preparation
Marco van Basten has slammed Manchester United's board for scheduling such a vigorous pre-season tour, branding the decision as 'idiotic'. The Red Devils travelled to Thailand then Australia to play the likes of Liverpool and Crystal Palace ahead of the 2022/23 season. Erik ten Hag's team looked promising in big...
Sir Jim Ratcliffe's savage verdict of Man Utd midfielder Fred has re-emerged after takeover news
British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's comments on Manchester United midfielder Fred have re-emerged. Ratcliffe is keen to speak to the club's American owners, the Glazer family, about purchasing a stake in United according to a spokesperson for the Ineos founder. The Times claim Ratcliffe has a net worth of $13 billion...
Shocking footage shows steward fight with a fan during Birmingham City's 1-1 draw with Watford
A steward got into a full-blown fight with a fan at Birmingham vs Watford on Tuesday night. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the Championship fixture, with Ken Sema preserving Watford's unbeaten start to the season after cancelling out George Hall's first-half opener. But the real action...
Barcelona's interest in Alonso cooled after Chelsea's Aubameyang offer
Barcelona’s interest in Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso has cooled despite the Blues offering him in a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it has been reported. The Blues had made an offer of £15 million plus Alonso, with it unclear as to whether the deal would be accepted by Barcelona.
Harvey Elliott reveals what really happened in Liverpool's changing room following Nunez red card
Darwin Nuñez let his new teammates down on Monday night as a moment of madness handed him an early bath against Crystal Palace, and Harvey Elliott has revealed the reaction in the dressing room. Elliott claims the Liverpool squad rallied around the Uruguayan and told him he wasn’t at...
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel handed £35,000 fine and suspended touchline ban
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been handed a suspended touchline ban and been fined £35,000 after an altercation with Tottenham Hotspur boss Antono Conte. The pair clashed once during the match, receiving a yellow card after Conte celebrated infront of the Chelsea head coach. The duo were then both...
Erik ten Hag: Manchester United manager reiterates Cristiano Ronaldo transfer stance
With Monday’s huge crunch clash in the Premier League approaching, Erik ten Hag faced the media as his Manchester United side host Liverpool. New manager Ten Hag has tasted defeat in both of his opening two games. On the opening day of the season, the Reds fell to a...
