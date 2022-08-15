Siouxland woman celebrates her 100th birthday

HOLSTEIN, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland woman celebrated her 100th birthday Sunday.

Wanda Samuelson lives at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Holstein.

Five years ago, her husband passed away. She then moved to Holstein three years ago. Their last anniversary was their 75th anniversary, and she got married when she was 18.

Wanda said her favorite era of her life was when her kids were small and they would get together with family.

“Doing things like making beautiful pine cone wreaths, teddy bear dolls where she’d make all the clothes,” Wanda’s daugher Shari Samuelson-Wesley said. “She made a whole wardrobe for my barbies when I was in about third grade…. Just a wonderful woman.”

Wanda said the secret to old age is hard work.

