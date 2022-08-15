As we near the Ethereum merge, what scenarios will affect ETH sentiment, bullish or bearish, and what can be used to determine the success of the merge?. The Goerli testnet merge (the last testnet) was successful, which paved the way for further gains in ETHUSD. Ethereum is due to transition from proof of work to proof of stake in mid-September, which has been the catalyst for the recent market sentiment.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO