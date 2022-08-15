Read full article on original website
financemagnates.com
Crypto and the Freedom to Transact
Several financial developments are converging, and together they create the possibility of significant changes in our money and the ways we transact, around which there should be awareness and open discussion. Firstly, there is the general move towards cashless payments. It has become normal to pay without cash, and there...
financemagnates.com
Crypto.com Secures Regulatory Approval from FCA
One of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency trading platforms, Crypto.com confirmed today that it has secured regulatory approval from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The approval has allowed the digital asset firm to offer a suite of products and services to UK-based customers. The latest announcement from Crypto.com came just...
financemagnates.com
149,961 Bitcoin Addresses Hold at Least 10 BTC
Despite the latest correction in the crypto market, the total number of Bitcoin whales has increased substantially in the last few months. On 18 August, the number of BTC addresses with at least 10 coins touched 149,961, which is the highest level since February 2021. In addition to the latest...
financemagnates.com
Weekly Bitcoin Outflows Increase Sharply
In its latest digital asset weekly fund flows report, CoinShares noted that approximately $21 million worth of investment left Bitcoin products last week. The latest sentiment shift came after BTC failed to break above the price level of $26,000. Since the start of August, almost $30 million worth of investment...
IN THIS ARTICLE
financemagnates.com
Ethereum Merge: The Key Events That May Determine ETH Price Reaction
As we near the Ethereum merge, what scenarios will affect ETH sentiment, bullish or bearish, and what can be used to determine the success of the merge?. The Goerli testnet merge (the last testnet) was successful, which paved the way for further gains in ETHUSD. Ethereum is due to transition from proof of work to proof of stake in mid-September, which has been the catalyst for the recent market sentiment.
Time to switch your current account? Banks up rewards to lure new customers
Fancy a free £175? If you are hunting for ways to make and save money, one of the quickest and easiest could be to reconsider your relationship with your bank. First Direct is the latest to offer an unusually generous cash reward to new customers who open a 1st current account. This week it boosted its usual incentive of £150 by an additional £25, the highest amount any bank has paid since March 2020, according to the financial analyst Defaqto.
Adam Neumann’s latest big idea? To become America’s biggest landlord
Adam Neumann presided over one of the most spectacular business collapses in recent history. A New Age-spouting, barefoot business messiah, he managed to build and burn his last startup, the office-sharing company WeWork, in such spectacular fashion that even Hollywood paid attention. And now he is back – on a...
