Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Disabled lamb finds new home in Vermont
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A disabled lamb from North Dakota has found a new home in Tunbridge. Meet Llama Llama. An interesting name for a special little lamb born in North Dakota last February. “He had frostbite to his ear and his rear legs,” said Missy Gilbert with Little Red...
mynbc5.com
Vermont restaurants are being hit hard by the labor shortage
Vt. — Restaurants new and old are all on the hunt to find adequate staff for their businesses, which has proved to be difficult given the state’s labor shortage. “We’re hoping not to shorten up any hours or tighten up our takeouts,” said Bobby Seaman, the general manager of Folino’s Pizza in Williston.
WCAX
First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
mynbc5.com
With low water exposing junk and rocks, Vermont city finds opportunities
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Evidence of this abnormally dry summer can be seen in the Winooski River, through Vermont's capital city, where new islands and the sandy river bottom are now visible. A river gauge located on Route 2 across from the Green Mount Cemetery is measuring a near-record low...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynbc5.com
Vermont women arrested for holding man against his will
WATERBURY VILLAGE HISTORIC DISTRICT, Vt. — Police arrested two women after being accused of holding a man against his will. Vermont State Police received a report on Wednesday night that Oscar Delgado, 38, of Burlington, was being held against his will in a vehicle. Troopers were able to locate...
WCAX
Montpelier man indicted in ‘Whitey’ Bulger prison murder
Green Mountain Power is trying to change the way it provides power to Vermonters. Green Mountain Power is changing the way your lights go on and off by putting up storage batteries all over Vermont. Grant provides $1.1M to New Hampshire and Vermont farmers for eco-friendly packaging. Updated: 9 hours...
Addison Independent
Big city kid enjoys outside in Vermont
New York City resident Bryan Carranza enjoyed his Fresh Air visit to the Vergennes area. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
WMTW
'River Dave' moves to Maine after being evicted from NH property
A hermit who was evicted from the New Hampshire property on which he had lived for nearly three decades has found a new home in Maine. Eighty-two-year-old David Lidstone has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin. He said it is on land he bought. Lidstone grew up in Maine but declined to say where he was living or provide a contact for the landowner. A family member confirmed he has moved there. He had returned to live on the New Hampshire property but faced a $500-a-day fine if he didn't leave.
Addison Independent
Weybridge author tells the story of change in Vermont
Doug Wilhelm’s latest book, “Catalysts for Change: How Nonprofits and a Foundation Are Helping Shape Vermont’s Future,” shows how Vt. nonprofits are shaping the future. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters...
WCAX
Cabot farm recognized as Vermont Top Dairy Farm of the Year by UVM Extension
CABOT, Vt. (WCAX) - The Molly Brook Farm in Cabot was recently awarded the Dairy Farm of the Year by the UVM Extension. “It’s nice to be appreciated. We know we work hard every day, seven days a week, 365. Any acknowledgment of that it is appreciated off the farm is nice,” said Myles Goodrich, who co-owns Molly Brook Farm.
Fair celebrates 100 years at Essex fairgrounds
The ‘Ten Best Days of Summer’ are fast approaching but this year, the Champlain Valley Fair is celebrating a special milestone — 100 years of history at the fairgrounds in Essex Junction.. Williston-based Photographer and author, Stephen Mease, joined the Morning Brew to discuss how it has grown to become the largest annual event in […]
A disabled lamb in North Dakota is headed to Vermont
Llama Llama was born during a February cold snap that left its ears and legs frozen.
Train now running between Saratoga, Burlington
An Amtrak train service that travels daily between New York City and Rutland, Vermont, is about to make some new stops. The Ethan Allen Express is coming to Saratoga Springs, as well as Burlington in northern Vermont.
WCAX
Sharing the road: What drivers and bicyclists need to know
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A reminder to bikers and drivers to share the road with each other to avoid a crash. According to VTrans data, there have been 36 car vs. bike crashes in Vermont so far this year, including one Tuesday night in Burlington. VTrans says there hasn’t been...
WCAX
Fairfax hobbyist looks to unload walking stick stockpile
FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - We all have hobbies to help pass the time. Elissa Borden met a Fairfax man whose walking stick hobby has helped him whittle away the time. Ron Mashia celebrates his 85th birthday next month. Living alone, the Fairfax man is fairly self-sufficient, but with two bad knees, he needs a little help getting around.
Burlington’s Emily Eley Offers 'Anti-Capitalist' Business Coaching
Emily Eley first used the phrase "anti-capitalist" to pitch herself as a business coach in August 2021. She signed up eight clients for a year of coaching sessions and made $60,000. It was the most success she'd ever had with her yearlong Made 4 More business coaching program, Eley said....
As it seeks steep budget increases, Vermont’s largest hospital network suggests it could roll them back this fall
The operator of Vermont’s only academic medical center says it's “teetering on a financial precipice.” But federal and state policy changes could bolster the network’s financial position. Read the story on VTDigger here: As it seeks steep budget increases, Vermont’s largest hospital network suggests it could roll them back this fall.
mynbc5.com
Police: Vermont man stole money from church through embezzlement scheme
BURKE, Vt. — A Vermont man has been charged with embezzlement after he stole a large sum of money from a local church. Police said Gerald Prevost, 71, of Lyndon, embezzled money on four separate occasions in July from the East Burke Congressional Church. Prevost was issued a citation...
Springfield man arrested in Vermont for burglary charges
A Springfield man has been arrested in Vermont for trespassing and burglary charges early Tuesday night.
Vermont’s teacher shortage has schools scrambling to fill positions
As the start of the school year nears, low-income and rural districts are more likely to be coming up short. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s teacher shortage has schools scrambling to fill positions.
Comments / 1