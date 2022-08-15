ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WCAX

Disabled lamb finds new home in Vermont

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A disabled lamb from North Dakota has found a new home in Tunbridge. Meet Llama Llama. An interesting name for a special little lamb born in North Dakota last February. “He had frostbite to his ear and his rear legs,” said Missy Gilbert with Little Red...
TUNBRIDGE, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont restaurants are being hit hard by the labor shortage

Vt. — Restaurants new and old are all on the hunt to find adequate staff for their businesses, which has proved to be difficult given the state’s labor shortage. “We’re hoping not to shorten up any hours or tighten up our takeouts,” said Bobby Seaman, the general manager of Folino’s Pizza in Williston.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont women arrested for holding man against his will

WATERBURY VILLAGE HISTORIC DISTRICT, Vt. — Police arrested two women after being accused of holding a man against his will. Vermont State Police received a report on Wednesday night that Oscar Delgado, 38, of Burlington, was being held against his will in a vehicle. Troopers were able to locate...
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Montpelier man indicted in ‘Whitey’ Bulger prison murder

Green Mountain Power is trying to change the way it provides power to Vermonters. Green Mountain Power is changing the way your lights go on and off by putting up storage batteries all over Vermont. Grant provides $1.1M to New Hampshire and Vermont farmers for eco-friendly packaging. Updated: 9 hours...
MONTPELIER, VT
Addison Independent

Big city kid enjoys outside in Vermont

New York City resident Bryan Carranza enjoyed his Fresh Air visit to the Vergennes area. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
VERGENNES, VT
WMTW

'River Dave' moves to Maine after being evicted from NH property

A hermit who was evicted from the New Hampshire property on which he had lived for nearly three decades has found a new home in Maine. Eighty-two-year-old David Lidstone has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin. He said it is on land he bought. Lidstone grew up in Maine but declined to say where he was living or provide a contact for the landowner. A family member confirmed he has moved there. He had returned to live on the New Hampshire property but faced a $500-a-day fine if he didn't leave.
MAINE STATE
Addison Independent

Weybridge author tells the story of change in Vermont

Doug Wilhelm’s latest book, “Catalysts for Change: How Nonprofits and a Foundation Are Helping Shape Vermont’s Future,” shows how Vt. nonprofits are shaping the future. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Cabot farm recognized as Vermont Top Dairy Farm of the Year by UVM Extension

CABOT, Vt. (WCAX) - The Molly Brook Farm in Cabot was recently awarded the Dairy Farm of the Year by the UVM Extension. “It’s nice to be appreciated. We know we work hard every day, seven days a week, 365. Any acknowledgment of that it is appreciated off the farm is nice,” said Myles Goodrich, who co-owns Molly Brook Farm.
CABOT, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

Fair celebrates 100 years at Essex fairgrounds

The ‘Ten Best Days of Summer’ are fast approaching but this year, the Champlain Valley Fair is celebrating a special milestone — 100 years of history at the fairgrounds in Essex Junction.. Williston-based Photographer and author, Stephen Mease, joined the Morning Brew to discuss how it has grown to become the largest annual event in […]
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Sharing the road: What drivers and bicyclists need to know

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A reminder to bikers and drivers to share the road with each other to avoid a crash. According to VTrans data, there have been 36 car vs. bike crashes in Vermont so far this year, including one Tuesday night in Burlington. VTrans says there hasn’t been...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Fairfax hobbyist looks to unload walking stick stockpile

FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - We all have hobbies to help pass the time. Elissa Borden met a Fairfax man whose walking stick hobby has helped him whittle away the time. Ron Mashia celebrates his 85th birthday next month. Living alone, the Fairfax man is fairly self-sufficient, but with two bad knees, he needs a little help getting around.
FAIRFAX, VT
VTDigger

As it seeks steep budget increases, Vermont’s largest hospital network suggests it could roll them back this fall

The operator of Vermont’s only academic medical center says it's “teetering on a financial precipice.” But federal and state policy changes could bolster the network’s financial position. Read the story on VTDigger here: As it seeks steep budget increases, Vermont’s largest hospital network suggests it could roll them back this fall.
VERMONT STATE

