Warner Bros. to release MGM movies internationally

By Karen Butler
 4 days ago
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Discovery is to release internationally MGM's upcoming movies, with the exception of Bond 26, Till and Women Talking.

Variety said Universal Pictures International will release those films overseas as part of a previous deal with MGM.

Deadline reported the multi-year pact will see WB handle the international distribution of MGM's theatrical titles, starting with Luca Guadagnino's Bones and All in November and Creed III the following March.

"We are incredibly excited to be working with the team at Warner Bros. to bring MGM's slate of future releases to international audiences. The studio's slate of original, franchise and prestige theatrical films are a great addition to the lineup of movies that WBD is bringing to audience outside of the U.S.," MGM COO Christopher Brearton said in a statement Sunday.

"Warner Bros. and MGM have a long and really successful history of working together, and we're glad that our companies are back in partnership," added Warner Bros. Pictures Group Co-Chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy.

"Our studios and executives share a commitment and passion for bringing high quality films of all genres to global audiences, so this is a win for moviegoers and the movie business overall."

Luca Guadagnino
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

