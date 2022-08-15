Annie Willson's mood oscillates between anger and conciliation. She is torn between a desire for vengeance and a hope that one day she will be able to forgive. When she thinks about the three young thugs who inflicted catastrophic brain injuries on her husband Alan — a man she describes as 'gentle, kind and so very loved' — she is conflicted. Alan has been unable to speak since he was bludgeoned repeatedly on the head with a log in April 2021 after rushing to defend his young son from bullies.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 HOURS AGO