Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Quick-Acting Relative Saved 13-Year-Old Struck by Lightning in Garfield Park: Doctors

A 13-year-old girl survived a lightning strike in Garfield Park earlier this month after a family relative jumped into action, performing life-saving CPR at the scene. On Aug. 3, the girl had been visiting the Garfield Park Conservatory with her family around 2 p.m. when she was struck by lightning during a thunderstorm that began Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Park District. She was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where physicians said she was lucky to have received a swift response from her family member, as the lightning caused the girl to fall into cardiac arrest.
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

