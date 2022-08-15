Read full article on original website
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois ResidentsCadrene HeslopEvanston, IL
Chicago Families Receiving Monthly Payments For Inflation ReliefCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Spend a night at the Field Museum at the 'Dozin' with the Dinos' eventJennifer Geer
30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports TeamJeffery MacSan Jose, CA
Fun For Less in Chicago: The Air and Water ShowLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
The Food Guy: One Suburban Strip Mall Contains Two Remarkable Japanese Restaurants
One of the best places to find hidden gem restaurants are in seemingly-innocuous strip malls, and a great example of that can be found in suburban Des Plaines, where one such mall features not one but two incredible Japanese restaurant options that are run by the same chef. The strip...
1 Remains Missing, 2 Seriously Injured in Different Accidents in Chicago ‘Playpen' Area of Lake Michigan
In the span of less than a week, one person remains missing and two people have been seriously injured while in or near Chicago's boat hangout widely known as 'The Playpen,' a federal anchorage area of Lake Michigan near Navy Pier that's been staple of the downtown boating party scene for years, but is proving to be more and more dangerous.
Should You Still Wear a Mask? Why Some Health Experts Say You Might Want to
As COVID guidelines continue to relax across the U.S., should you still be wearing a mask?. While mask mandates are no longer in place, there are still some guidelines experts say you should follow. First, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new guidance states that those who are exposed...
The Most Photo-Worthy Restaurant in Illinois is in Chicago, According to New Yelp Ranking
A Chicago restaurant has been deemed the most "photo-worthy" eatery in Illinois by Yelp. The review website released a list of the most photo-worthy restaurants in each state Thursday ahead of World Photography Day. In Illinois, the most photographed restaurant was Chicago's Girl and the Goat. The Chicago staple was...
NBC Chicago
Quick-Acting Relative Saved 13-Year-Old Struck by Lightning in Garfield Park: Doctors
A 13-year-old girl survived a lightning strike in Garfield Park earlier this month after a family relative jumped into action, performing life-saving CPR at the scene. On Aug. 3, the girl had been visiting the Garfield Park Conservatory with her family around 2 p.m. when she was struck by lightning during a thunderstorm that began Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Park District. She was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where physicians said she was lucky to have received a swift response from her family member, as the lightning caused the girl to fall into cardiac arrest.
CPD Officer Danny Golden Heads Home After Being Paralyzed in Shooting at Beverly Bar
Chicago police officer Danny Golden headed home for the first time since he was paralyzed in a shooting while trying to break up a fight at a bar in Beverly last month. Golden, who has been at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab since mid-July, left the facility to a crowd of officers, family and friends cheering him on as bagpipes played in the background.
As Authorities Investigate Chicago ‘Playpen' Boating Accident, it's Unclear if New Safety Rules Will Result
Authorities say it could take weeks or even months before they finish their investigation of a boating accident in the “Playpen” near Navy Pier that severed a woman’s feet, and it’s unclear what if any safety recommendations might come out of it. “Anytime something like this...
Left for Dead: Chicago Officer Let Hit-and-Run Investigations Languish for Years Before Discipline, Records Show
Newly obtained records reveal that a Chicago police officer was suspended for one day without pay after letting multiple cases drag on for years, including the investigation into a shocking 2016 fatal hit-and-run crash. The van that struck and killed Frank Cruz in August 2016 as he was riding his...
Man Dies After Falling Into Lake Michigan Near Diversey Harbor
A man died after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor early Wednesday. He was with a group of people near the 2600 block of North Cannon Drive when he slipped and fell into the water about 5 a.m., Chicago police and fire officials said. The man, 43, did...
Boater Rescued, Another Still Missing After Falling Into Lake Michigan
One person is in critical condition and Chicago police are still searching for another after they apparently fell off a boat in Lake Michigan on Wednesday evening. According to police, the two were among a group of individuals on a boat near the Jardine water filtration plant when they ended up falling into the water just before 7 p.m.
Parts of Illinois Could See Northern Lights Wednesday Night. Here's How to Increase Your Chances
The Northern Lights could be visible in parts of northern Illinois and other parts of the Midwest several times this week, but the peak of the solar storm is expected to arrive Wednesday night, giving Chicago-area residents a chance to potentially see them. According to the National Weather Service, a...
NBC Chicago
At Least 6 Minors Shot in Chicago in Last 24 Hours
A string of shootings across Chicago Wednesday left at least 10 people shot, and, according to police, at least half of those who suffered gunshot wounds were under the age of 16. According to authorities, the youngest victim, a 6-year-old boy, remains in critical condition. At approximately 2:19 p.m. in...
NBC Chicago
1 Killed, 4 Others Injured in East Garfield Park Shooting, Chicago Police Say
Five people were shot, one fatally, Friday evening in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood, according to police. The shooting took place at approximately 6 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Flournoy when the five victims were standing outside a residence and someone inside a passing vehicle opened fire. A...
Security Guard Fires Shots at Fleeing Carjacker at River North Gas Station
A security guard fired shots at a fleeing carjacker at a gas station on the Near North Side Tuesday evening. The car was later found in the West Woodlawn neighborhood about 11 miles away and it was not known if the carjacker was hit, according to Chicago police. The attack...
Child in Critical Condition After West Woodlawn Shooting, Chicago Police Say
A child was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday afternoon after being shot in Chicago’s West Woodlawn neighborhood, according to officials. The shooting occurred near the intersection of 61st Street and South Vernon, according to Chicago fire officials. According to authorities, a 6-year-old boy was inside of an apartment at...
4 Teens Shot While Sitting on Porch of South Side Residence, Chicago Police Say
Four teens are recovering in local hospitals after they were shot while sitting on a porch in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood on Wednesday evening. According to Chicago police, the teens were on the porch of a residence in the 7300 block of South Union at approximately 6:42 p.m. when an unknown assailant fired shots at the group.
Cubs' Franmil Reyes ‘Blessed,' Running With 2nd Chance After DFA
'Blessed' Reyes running with second chance after DFA originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs slugger Franmil Reyes doesn’t think he's going to turn into a triples machine at this point in his career. “No,” Reyes said with a laugh Friday. “It’s just taking advantage of what the game...
Guardians Rally 5-2 Over White Sox, Triston McKenzie Strikes Out 14
Guardians rally 5-2 over White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Triston McKenzie struck out a career-high 14 batters and the Cleveland Guardians scored four runs with two outs in the seventh to rally for a 5-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. McKenzie (9-9) struck...
Teven Jenkins Knows He Must ‘Ramp Up Process' to Become Bears Right Guard
SEATTLE – The start of his career has taught Teven Jenkins the hard truths of the NFL. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are drafted -- you’re either produce or you get left behind. Jenkins knows that no one will care that Thursday night...
Velus Jones' ‘Short-Term Memory' Was Key to Big Return in Bears Debut
SEATTLE – Velus Jones Jr. has been visualizing making plays in a Bears uniform since Chicago drafted him in the third round in April. It’s how the rookie wide receiver spent his downtime during OTAs and minicamp. It’s how he stayed sharp while missing a week of practice during training camp.
