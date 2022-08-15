A 13-year-old girl survived a lightning strike in Garfield Park earlier this month after a family relative jumped into action, performing life-saving CPR at the scene. On Aug. 3, the girl had been visiting the Garfield Park Conservatory with her family around 2 p.m. when she was struck by lightning during a thunderstorm that began Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Park District. She was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where physicians said she was lucky to have received a swift response from her family member, as the lightning caused the girl to fall into cardiac arrest.

