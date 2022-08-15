Read full article on original website
liveboston617.org
Armed Robbery Ends with Gun Arrest in Dorchester Overnight
At about 01:40 hours, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to the area of Callender Street and Lyford Street in Dorchester for a report of an armed robbery in progress. The suspect, later identified as Voicy Sanders, 27, of Boston, produced a firearm and...
Boston Globe
Former Suffolk assistant district attorney indicted on rape charge in New York
Adam Foss was accused in 2020 of sexually harassing young women in Boston. A former Suffolk assistant district attorney who was previously accused of sexually harassing young women in Boston has been indicted in New York on charges that he raped a sleeping woman in 2017, officials said. Adam Foss,...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Involved in Recent South End Assault and Battery
BPD Community Alert: At about 3:40 PM on Tuesday August 16, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) responded to a call for an assault and battery in progress in the area of 571 Tremont Street in the South End. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim who stated that while operating his motor vehicle in the area, he was surrounded by several people on bicycles and that a brief physical altercation ensued which resulted in him being struck in the face with a clenched fist by one of the riders. The victim refused medical treatment on scene and was transported to a local area hospital by a coworker.
Four men charged in connection with black-market marijuana, tobacco trafficking in Mass.
Four men are charged in connection with a "major black-market marijuana and tobacco trafficking operation" in Woburn.
A woman drove her SUV 60 yards through the second floor of a Boston-area mall
A Massachusetts woman drove her SUV down a mall's second floor corridor, authorities said Thursday, stunning store clerks and shoppers at the South Shore Plaza in suburban Boston. Cell phone video and photos captured the slow-moving Lincoln MKX driving past baffled onlookers and stores at the mall in Braintree just...
liveboston617.org
Woman Critically Stabbed in Near Malcom X Park Monday Evening
On August 15th at approximately 18:30 hours, Boston Police Operations received a 911 call from Boston Medical Center that a gray Honda had just dropped off a female victim who had been stabbed. The initial caller did not know where the incident had occurred and how seriousness the nature of the injuries were. Officers and a supervisor from District D-4 immediately responded to the hospital.
Local TSA union president sentenced to three years of probation for fraud scheme
Marie LeClair, the president of a Massachusetts transportation security association union, was sentenced in federal court to three years of probation with six months of home confinement for defrauding her own union by misappropriating $29,050 in funds, U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins stated. LeClair was also ordered to pay restitution and...
Massachusetts beach fight: 5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after altercation, police say
WINCHESTER, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts arrested five suspects after several people were hurt in an altercation at Mystic Lakes State Park in Winchester, WFXT-TV is reporting. Massachusetts State Police said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at Shannon Beach, according to WFXT. Detectives have not confirmed...
fallriverreporter.com
Police looking for Massachusetts homeless man accused of assault and rape at MBTA station
Boston – A Massachusetts man is wanted on a disturbing charge. Transit Police detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Steven Wade Coffey for Rape. It is alleged that the Assault and Rape occurred at the MBTA’s Tuft’s Medical Station on Thursday, August 4 at 2:30 a.m.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers Patrolman David R. Brown Who Died in the Line of Duty 39 Years Ago Today
Patrolman David Brown suffered a fatal heart attack on August 14, 1983, in Dorchester shortly after a short pursuit of a vehicle that was speeding on Columbia Road near Blue Hill Avenue. While sitting inside the police vehicle he suffered a seizure while checking the vehicle registration and driver's license....
whdh.com
Police looking for suspect in assault and rape at Tufts Medical T stop
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit Police are looking for a man accused of assault and rape at the Tufts Medical T stop last week. Police released photos of Steven Coffey, who they said is believed to be homeless and frequents the downtown area. Authorities are asking for anyone who knows of...
liveboston617.org
“It was basically an execution” – Man Killed in South End Villa Projects Overnight
On August 13th at approximately 22:05 hours, Boston Police Officers from District D-4 as well as Boston EMS responded the Villa Victoria Projects on West Dedham Street in the South End. After receiving a 911 call reporting shots fired with a person possibly shot, units quickly made there way to the area. In addition to District Officers, K-9 Units, Tactical and Housing Police all responded to the scene as well.
Police investigating an ‘unattended’ death at a pond in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — State Police Detectives are investigating an unattended death after officials pulled a male body out of a pond in Brockton. Brockton Police and state police responded to D.W. Field Park shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning where they pulled an unidentified man from the waters.
Watch: Video shows woman drive SUV through the second floor of a Massachusetts mall
Cell phone video captured the moments when an elderly driver drove an SUV 60 yards down a main corridor of the South Shore Plaza mall in Braintree, Massachusetts. WBTS’s Diane Cho reports.Aug. 20, 2022.
bpdnews.com
Officers assigned to the South Boston Drug Control Unit Recover Drugs and a Firearm During Execution of a Search Warrant
As a result of search warrants executed by the C-6 (South Boston) Drug Control Unit, Officers arrested Curtis Wigfall-Bradford, 29, of Boston was arrested and charged with Trafficking Class A (Fentanyl), Unlawful possession of Firearm, Unlawful Possession of ammunition, and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a felony. As a result of the search warrants, officers recovered approximately 20 grams of fentanyl, a loaded Helwan 9 MM firearm with seven (7) rounds of Ammunition.
liveboston617.org
Suspect in Custody After BPD and MSP Gang Unit Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Mattapan
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
NECN
South End Mourns the Loss of Young Man Killed in Shooting
Boston's South End mourned the loss of a man Sunday evening whose life was taken last Saturday in a shooting. Dion Ruiz, a 28-year-old man from the South End was shot Saturday evening near West Dedham Street. After police found Ruiz, he was taken to Boston Medical Center, where officials say he died from his injuries.
19-year-old identified in fatal shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON — Boston Police identified the teen that was fatally shot Thursday night in Mattapan. Officers responded to Oak Hill Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m., following reports of a shooting. When officials arrived on the scene officers located Xavier Barkon, 19, of Mattapan suffering from a gunshot wound. Barkon...
Man Threatens, Hurls Racial Slur At Black Men Over Missing Wallet
Things escalated when the Black men accused the suspect of stealing a wallet, according to police.
No drivers stop after man hit by multiple cars in Worcester
WORCESTER – Massachusetts State Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man who was killed late Saturday night when he was struck by multiple vehicles during a hit-and-run in Worcester.It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 290 West near Exit 20.State Police said it appears the man was initially hit by an unknown vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer. He was then struck by other vehicles, but none stopped.Police do not yet know if the drivers knew they had hit someone.The victim was declared dead at the scene.Anyone witnesses are asked to call police at (508) 829-8410.
