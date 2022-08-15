ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

liveboston617.org

Armed Robbery Ends with Gun Arrest in Dorchester Overnight

At about 01:40 hours, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to the area of Callender Street and Lyford Street in Dorchester for a report of an armed robbery in progress. The suspect, later identified as Voicy Sanders, 27, of Boston, produced a firearm and...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Involved in Recent South End Assault and Battery

BPD Community Alert: At about 3:40 PM on Tuesday August 16, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) responded to a call for an assault and battery in progress in the area of 571 Tremont Street in the South End. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim who stated that while operating his motor vehicle in the area, he was surrounded by several people on bicycles and that a brief physical altercation ensued which resulted in him being struck in the face with a clenched fist by one of the riders. The victim refused medical treatment on scene and was transported to a local area hospital by a coworker.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Woman Critically Stabbed in Near Malcom X Park Monday Evening

On August 15th at approximately 18:30 hours, Boston Police Operations received a 911 call from Boston Medical Center that a gray Honda had just dropped off a female victim who had been stabbed. The initial caller did not know where the incident had occurred and how seriousness the nature of the injuries were. Officers and a supervisor from District D-4 immediately responded to the hospital.
BOSTON, MA
WDBO

Massachusetts beach fight: 5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after altercation, police say

WINCHESTER, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts arrested five suspects after several people were hurt in an altercation at Mystic Lakes State Park in Winchester, WFXT-TV is reporting. Massachusetts State Police said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at Shannon Beach, according to WFXT. Detectives have not confirmed...
liveboston617.org

“It was basically an execution” – Man Killed in South End Villa Projects Overnight

On August 13th at approximately 22:05 hours, Boston Police Officers from District D-4 as well as Boston EMS responded the Villa Victoria Projects on West Dedham Street in the South End. After receiving a 911 call reporting shots fired with a person possibly shot, units quickly made there way to the area. In addition to District Officers, K-9 Units, Tactical and Housing Police all responded to the scene as well.
bpdnews.com

Officers assigned to the South Boston Drug Control Unit Recover Drugs and a Firearm During Execution of a Search Warrant

As a result of search warrants executed by the C-6 (South Boston) Drug Control Unit, Officers arrested Curtis Wigfall-Bradford, 29, of Boston was arrested and charged with Trafficking Class A (Fentanyl), Unlawful possession of Firearm, Unlawful Possession of ammunition, and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a felony. As a result of the search warrants, officers recovered approximately 20 grams of fentanyl, a loaded Helwan 9 MM firearm with seven (7) rounds of Ammunition.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Suspect in Custody After BPD and MSP Gang Unit Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Mattapan

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

South End Mourns the Loss of Young Man Killed in Shooting

Boston's South End mourned the loss of a man Sunday evening whose life was taken last Saturday in a shooting. Dion Ruiz, a 28-year-old man from the South End was shot Saturday evening near West Dedham Street. After police found Ruiz, he was taken to Boston Medical Center, where officials say he died from his injuries.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

19-year-old identified in fatal shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON — Boston Police identified the teen that was fatally shot Thursday night in Mattapan. Officers responded to Oak Hill Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m., following reports of a shooting. When officials arrived on the scene officers located Xavier Barkon, 19, of Mattapan suffering from a gunshot wound. Barkon...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

No drivers stop after man hit by multiple cars in Worcester

WORCESTER – Massachusetts State Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man who was killed late Saturday night when he was struck by multiple vehicles during a hit-and-run in Worcester.It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 290 West near Exit 20.State Police said it appears the man was initially hit by an unknown vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer. He was then struck by other vehicles, but none stopped.Police do not yet know if the drivers knew they had hit someone.The victim was declared dead at the scene.Anyone witnesses are asked to call police at (508) 829-8410. 
NBC News

NBC News

