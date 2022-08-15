Read full article on original website
Related
977wmoi.com
CSC Director of Recruitment Zoe Kudla-Polay Gearing Up for Start of New Semester
Applications for limited enrollment classes at Carl Sandburg College will open October 1st, shares Director of Recruitment Zoe Kudla-Polay:. “These are going to be our more selective programs such as nursing, dental hygiene, mortuary science, MRI, and these programs do have an application process that students need to go through, as well as some prerequisite classes. Those applications typically open in October and close around March, but it just depends on the program. All of them do have different dates and deadlines and requirements. If any students out there are interested in any of these programs, I know nursing and dental hygiene in particular are very popular with some of our students, definitely reach out to the Welcome Center and we can get you started on the steps to enroll.”
977wmoi.com
OSF Wound Clinic Serving Monmouth and Surrounding Communities
**photo courtesy of the OSF HealthCare Holy Family Facebook page. Last month the OSF Wound Care Clinic opened on the Holy Family Medical Center campus in Monmouth, offering advanced wound care services to those with chronic, non-healing wounds. Business Development Specialist Teale Witherell says no referral is needed to seek care from the clinic providers:
977wmoi.com
Dustin Lee Wayne Garner
Dustin Lee Wayne Garner, 34, of Monmouth, Il passed away at 5:16 a.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Dustin was born March 4, 1988 in Monmouth, IL the son of Larry Lee and Tracy (Andrews) Garner. He was raised and educated in Monmouth and Little York, graduating from Yorkwood High School in 2007.
977wmoi.com
Missing Juvenile from Quincy Located
On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, Sheriff’s Deputies assisted the Quincy Police Department and the US Marshall’s Service in locating a missing juvenile in Warsaw, IL. The juvenile had been missing from Quincy, IL since May 22, 2022. Deputies assisted in interviewing persons alleged to have knowledge of the juvenile’s whereabouts and in searching for the missing juvenile in homes in Warsaw.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed
For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
977wmoi.com
Dwight and Katy Emstrom
A Celebration of Life for Dwight and Katy Emstrom will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the family farm, 1723 230th Ave, Galesburg, IL 61401. Refreshments will be provided. Please join the family as we remember Dwight and Katy. On-line condolences and/or expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.hurd-hendricksfuneralhome.com.
977wmoi.com
IDOC to Host Virtual and In-Person Employment Workshop in Galesburg
The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) is hosting an employment workshop, both in-person and virtually, for anyone interested in learning about the agency’s career opportunities. Prospective applicants can attend the workshop on August 23, 2022 in-person at the Hub or join virtually from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The Hub is located at 143 E. Main Street in Galesburg, Illinois. More information to join the session virtually is available here.
977wmoi.com
Warren County Republican Central Committee Pork Chop Fry This Sunday
The Warren County Republican Central Committee will host a pork chop fry this Sunday, August 21st at the Monmouth American Legion, shares Chairman Cory Burgland:. “It’s a pork chop fry for the Warren County Republicans. It will be held at the American Legion from 11 am to 1 pm. We have some scheduled speakers, Esther Joy King, candidate for Congress, Mike Thoms, candidate for State Senate, and Dan Swanson State Representative.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
977wmoi.com
David Charles Gau
David Charles Gau, 86, of Galesburg, died at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at home surrounded by family. He was born October 3, 1935, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Roy and Helen M. (Miller) Gau. He married Jane Klemm on January 6, 1957, in Galesburg. He is survived...
977wmoi.com
Local Downtown Monmouth Business Owners to Receive TIF Funds for Commercial Building Improvements
Monmouth business owners at 109 South First Street and 111 South First Street have approached Monmouth City Council for TIF reimbursement funds through the Commercial Building Rehab on the construction of a steel stairwell on the outside of the buildings, providing access to the spaces above, explains City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher:
ourquadcities.com
Heavy police presence at empty house late Wednesday
A heavy police presence remained for more than an hour late Wednesday on the 2300 block of West 2nd Street, Davenport, while officers searched an abandoned house and the area around it. Police told our Local 4 News crew they responded to “a suspicious call” at an abandoned house. Multiple...
tspr.org
Potential tenant for former Burlington Shopko building
The former Shopko property in Burlington has been rezoned back to commercial space because a tenant is interested in the building. The store at 313 N. Roosevelt Ave. closed in the spring of 2019, along with dozens of the retail chain’s other locations, after the company filed for bankruptcy protection.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg Police catch vandals inside former Churchill Junior High
GALESBURG — Seven juveniles were arrested after breaking into and vandalizing the former Churchill Junior High School early Saturday, according to a police report. Officers responded to the former school, located at 905 Maple Ave., at 12:48 a.m. due to a burglary alarm being triggered. According to the report, the building had been broken into several times in the past week, with fire extinguishers being set off.
khqa.com
Shootout in Macomb damages property
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb Police are investigating a reported shots fired incident from early Monday. We're told it happened at approximately 2:19 a.m. at Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper St. Police say the shooting took place between two people who had fled the scene before they arrive. No...
ourquadcities.com
Police on scene after report of gunfire Tuesday night
Police were at the intersection of 14th Street and Grand Avenue, Davenport, after a report of gunfire about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers blocked off the area to traffic and spoke with neighbors – some of whom told Local 4 News they heard the gunfire – who gathered in the area. Police, some of whom used shields, stayed in the area for some time.
The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s
It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
KWQC
Man injured in shooting in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a shooting Monday afternoon in Burlington, according to police. The Burlington Police Department and ambulance responded around 12:10 p.m. Monday to the 800 block of South 9th Street for a report of a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a media release.
UPDATE: Names released in Muscatine homicide
UPDATE, August 16, 2:53 p.m. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the victim has been identified as Christine A. Briegel, age 74. An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted at the University of Iowa on August 16. The suspect has been identified as Donald R. Briegel, age 79. Donald and […]
977wmoi.com
Warren County Clerk Seeking Election Judges
Warren County Clerk Tina Conard is seeking qualified voters of Warren County to serve as Judges of Elections for all 28 precincts in Warren County. Qualifications include being a United States Citizen, a registered voter in Warren County, good character and not subject to the registration requirement of the Sex Offender Registration Act, able to speak, read, and write the English language, and a training course must be completed. Qualified juniors and seniors in high school are also eligible with the same qualifications plus a grade point average of at least 3.0 and written approval from their school and parents. Those interested in servings as a Judge of Elections for the upcoming November election, contact the Warren County Clerk’s Office at 309-734-4612, email warrencoclerk@frontier.com, or stop by the office at the Warren County Courthouse.
KBUR
Fort Madison Police Department speeding enforcement
Fort Madison, IA- The Fort Madison Police Department has announced their participation in an anti-speeding campaign. According to a news release, Fort Madison Police are teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind drivers to obey the speed limit and will be hosting a speeding campaign on Wednesday, August 17th.
Comments / 0