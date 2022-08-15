Read full article on original website
Columbus teachers schedule vote on contract offer
COLUMBUS – With a strike deadline looming, members of the union that represents teachers and other employees in the Columbus City Schools have scheduled a meeting Sunday where they will hear the union’s recommendations on the latest contract offer from the district. The Columbus Education Association will meet...
Safety, mental health on school officials’ minds
COLUMBUS – As students return to classrooms for the second post-pandemic school year, school officials and parents are dealing with the troubling realities for safety and the emotional toll of COVID-19. In the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, police, city officials and school leaders in Dublin met over the summer to discuss the response to a critical incident at a school.
Ohio cruisers vie for “best-looking”
COLUMBUS – You may not want to see their flashing lights behind you on the roads, but the Ohio State Highway Patrol would like you to vote for its cruisers in a nationwide beauty contest. The patrol has entered the American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser” contest....
Mud Hens rally to beat Clippers
COLUMBUS – The Toledo Mud Hens scored seven runs in the eighth inning at Huntington Park Thursday night, erasing a 4-2 deficit and beating the Clippers 9-4. Columbus took a 3-2 lead in the fourth on a three-run homer by Ernie Clement but the Mud Hens roared back in the eighth, powered by Andre Lipcius’ two-run double off reliever Justin Garza (1-2).
Anti-crime sweep focuses on West Side
COLUMBUS – Columbus police made nearly 100 arrests and confiscated drugs, guns and cash during the fifth “Operation Unity,” a coordinated crackdown on violent crime in targeted neighborhoods. During a 21-hour stretch between early Wednesday and early Thursday, law enforcement and social service agencies collaborated to respond...
Two sentenced in hazing death
BOWLING GREEN (AP) — Two former fraternity members from central Ohio have been sentenced to six weeks in jail over the hazing death of a student from Delaware. The two men were convicted of hazing-related misdemeanor counts. They had been acquitted in May of more serious charges, including involuntary...
