Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Zelensky calls on UN to protect Russia-occupied nuclear plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the United Nations Thursday to "ensure the security" of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been occupied by Russia since March. Why it matters: Russia has maintained military activity at or near the facility, which is Europe's largest nuclear power plant, for several...
MILITARY
Axios

Estonia officially bans Russian tourists from entering country

Russian citizens starting Thursday will no longer be allowed to visit Estonia with a travel visas for tourism, business, sports or other activities because of the Kremlin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Estonia’s public broadcaster ERR News reports. Why it matters: While several European Union nations stopped issuing travel visas...
LIFESTYLE
Axios

Scoop: China warns Israel not to let U.S. pressure hurt relations

One of China's top diplomats warned Israel last week not to allow U.S. pressure to damage its relations with Beijing, according to senior Israeli Foreign Ministry officials with direct knowledge of the issue. Why it matters: The message from Liu Jianchao, who heads the Chinese Communist Party's international affairs department,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

U.S. and China spar on Twitter over climate change action

U.S. and Chinese officials traded barbs on Twitter this week as China questioned whether the U.S. could make good on its new landmark climate bill and the U.S. called on China to resume the countries' bilateral climate talks. Driving the news: Signed by President Biden on Tuesday, the bill includes...
BUSINESS
Axios

Putin agreed to IAEA mission to Ukraine nuclear plant, Macron's office says

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday agreed to allow a team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspect the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to readout of the call released by Macron's office. Why it matters: Russia...
ECONOMY
Axios

Judges behind "kids-for-cash" scandal ordered to pay more than $200M

Two judges who sent children to for-profit jails and received illegal payments for doing so have been ordered to pay more than $200 million in damages, a judge ruled Tuesday. Driving the news: Former judges Mark Ciavarella and Michael Conahan will pay $106 million in compensatory damages and $100 million in punitive damages to more than 300 people who filed a civil lawsuit against them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

Syria denies it is holding American journalist Austin Tice

Syria on Wednesday officially denied it was holding American journalist and Marine Corps veteran Austin Tice, who was abducted in Syria 10 years ago. Why it matters: President Biden said last week that the U.S. knows with certainty that Tice, one of the longest-held and most high-profile American hostages, has been held by the Syrian government.
WORLD
Axios

U.S. announces $775 million in new military aid for Ukraine

The Department of Defense announced Friday a new $775 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Friday as Russia's unprovoked invasion of the country nears the six-month mark. Why it matters: The package includes four additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) 16 howitzer heavy field artillery pieces and 36,000...
MILITARY
Axios

Bolton: Trump kept "piles and piles" of documents in White House

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton told Reuters on Wednesday that former President Trump had a tendency to accumulate large amounts of paper, including "piles and piles" of documents inside the White House dining room. Why it matters: Bolton's comments come after the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence...
POTUS
