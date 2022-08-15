Two judges who sent children to for-profit jails and received illegal payments for doing so have been ordered to pay more than $200 million in damages, a judge ruled Tuesday. Driving the news: Former judges Mark Ciavarella and Michael Conahan will pay $106 million in compensatory damages and $100 million in punitive damages to more than 300 people who filed a civil lawsuit against them.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO