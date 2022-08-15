‘We thought we were safe’: Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods

Read full article on original website
HARFORD COUNTY, Maryland (WJZ) — An invasive insect is now swarming trees across Maryland and threatening the state’s vineyards. “It is aggressively attacking grapevines in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties,” said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and member of its Spotted Lanternfly Team.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia official has filed a defamation lawsuit against Attorney General Jason Miyares and his staff after she lost her job over social media posts praising the Capitol rioters as “patriots” and falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 election. Monique Miles alleges in her lawsuit that Miyares and members of his staff damaged her professional reputation when a spokesperson told the media she had resigned and that she was not transparent during her initial interviews for the job. Miles said she was forced out of her job and that she was never asked about her political views during her interviews. The lawsuit seeks $1 million in damages.
Texas school districts have begun receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, “In God We Trust,” that they will now be required to display in accordance with a new state law. The law says a public elementary or secondary school or an institution of higher...
After a high of 97 degrees and a record setting amount of afternoon heat yesterday, the cool down kicks in today for us and we drop highs to the low 90's and mid-to-upper 80's for the mountains. Hot in Salmon at 97. Storms roll up from the south with monsoonal flow and pop thunderstorms and heavy rains for southwest corner of the state this morning and the energy and heat will make for a stormy night and afternoons for the weekend. Look for showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening, before bedtime at 11pm. (Nothing good happens after midnight, right?)
