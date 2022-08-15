Read full article on original website
Historical Society Announces Cemetery And Homestead Tour, Reenactment
The Delaware County Historical Society (DCHS) has announced its upcoming county-wide cemetery and homestead tour and historical reenactment, taking place Sunday, August 28. The self-guided driving tour begins at 1:00 PM. Period reenactments begin at 5:30 PM at the Barn at Stratford (2690 Stratford Road, Delaware, Ohio). This year’s tour...
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
columbusunderground.com
Recent Restaurant Closures in Grandview, Dublin & Clintonville
As of Thursday, August 18, Grandview’s CLEAVER, 1099 W. First Ave., has officially closed its doors. The meat-centric restaurant from the team behind the Butcher & Grocer made its debut in the middle of the pandemic in August 2020, giving it a two-year run. “Simply and plainly put, there...
Super September: Ohio Wesleyan Announces Public Events Calendar
Ohio Wesleyan University has announced its September 2022 lineup of public events. Unless otherwise noted, admission is free. Aug. 24-Oct. 2, with Sept. 1 artists’ reception – “From OWU’s Studios,” featuring the works of Ohio Wesleyan Fine Arts faculty members Kristina Bogdanov, Frank Hobbs, Jeff Nilan, and Karen Weeks, in the front galleries of the Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The exhibit demonstrates the artists’ mastery of a variety of media including ceramics, photography, painting, and printmaking. Learn more about them at owu.edu/finearts. “From OWU’s Studios” will open with an artists’ reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 1 at the museum. The exhibit is part of the Ross Art Museum’s 20th anniversary celebrations. During the academic year, the Ross is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Ross is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call (740) 368-3606 or visit owu.edu/ross for more information.
Try this Hilltop hidden gem
👋 Alissa here. Nothing tastes better on a warm summer day than soft serve ice cream from a mom-and-pop shop. Driving the news: I was shocked when I moved to Columbus and couldn't find any local hotspots. My hometown of just 25,000 people spoiled me with three. I...
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
Downtown Hilton delays opening until September
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The new downtown Hilton is delaying its opening as new staff members are trained. The Hilton Columbus Downtown is now aiming for an early September grand opening, after previously announcing an Aug. 29 opening. General Manager Christian Coffin cited nailing down final details and staff training for the delay. “We are […]
columbusmonthly.com
A Central Ohio Couple Finds Success With a Sunflower Farm in Heath
Letitia and Chris Powell thought their farming days were over after their children grew up and moved out. “We were supposed to downsize and buy an RV,” recalls Letitia. Instead, they began welcoming thousands of visitors to their 5-acre sunflower field, serving up sweet lemonade made with honey from the farm’s beehives, converting an 1890s barn into a wedding venue and raising grass-fed beef—all on their 22-acre farm in Heath.
NBC4 Columbus
Cameron Mitchell opening $20M restaurant in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WCMH)– Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will open its first Las Vegas eatery in a big way: as the anchor restaurant of a new multi-level retail and hospitality complex in the heart of the strip. CMR announced Wednesday it plans to invest nearly $20 million into Ocean Prime...
Delaware Gazette
Sizzle & Sounds on, Summerfest off
SUNBURY — School may be back in session, but it’s still summertime, and there are still festivals to go to. Sunbury’s Sizzle & Sounds Food & Music Festival takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in the square. It is put on by the Big Walnut Civic Association and consists of volunteers. Last year, between 15,000 to 20,000 people attended, the association said.
Wendy’s ready to roll out new restaurant design, starting in New Albany
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The first new-look Wendy’s will open in New Albany next year. The Dublin-based restaurant chain announced that plan last week, but company leaders are now sharing more details about the new design. “This is not just about today, but where we’re going in the future,” Abigail Pringle, chief development […]
Look inside: $1.5 million condo next to Goodale Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A little bit of history and a lot of posh combine into a $1.55 million listing price for a three-bedroom condominium across the street from Goodale Park. The home features a three-floor elevator, and there’s a whole-house sound system that includes the rooftop lounge with space for dining and park views. […]
Ohio State lays out plans for new rehab hospital in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center announced its plans to build a new 86,000 square feet adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital in east Columbus through a partnership with Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS). The new 80-bed facility specializing in treatment and research for patients with brain, stroke...
cwcolumbus.com
Neighbors worry Etna is the 'warehouse capital' of Ohio as another facility is built
ETNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — A 697,000 square foot warehouse is being built on Mink Road in Etna Township. It is one of 16 warehouse-distribution facilities in the area just West of Pataskala in Licking County, including Kohls, Fed Ex, and Amazon. People who live across from the progressing...
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in Ohio
Ohio is not known to be a hotspot for sushi, but there are a number of places to get great sushi in the Buckeye State. Located in the Tremont neighborhood, Ginko is one of the places to go for sushi in Cleveland. The prices of the sushi reflect the high quality. Patrons immensely enjoy the Ginko roll and jumbo shrimp tempura roll. If you can't decide what to order, request an omakase meal, where the chef will curate your dinner.
614now.com
New East Side Cajun restaurant planning September opening
A new spot for Cajun fare is coming to Bexley. Noahla Cajun Seafood, which is located at 2510 E. Main St. in the former home of Freshii, is planning to open in mid-September, according to owner Ting Jiang. An exact opening date hasn’t been announced yet. While Jiang stated...
Columbus demands Fort Rapids resort owners to clean up property, threatens hefty fine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The owners of an ousted Columbus water park and hotel wracked with code violations will forfeit thousands of dollars if their property isn’t cleaned up. The City of Columbus filed a judgment Monday against the owners of the former Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark Resort, Jizi Cui and Jeff Oh Kern, after […]
Gun drawn in Columbus store has police on lookout for man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a convenience store employee. The suspect on Wednesday walked into the store in the 1400 block of E. Livingston Avenue. A security camera video showed him walking around the inside and looking at a few products. He then came […]
1808Delaware
