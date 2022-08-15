Ohio Wesleyan University has announced its September 2022 lineup of public events. Unless otherwise noted, admission is free. Aug. 24-Oct. 2, with Sept. 1 artists’ reception – “From OWU’s Studios,” featuring the works of Ohio Wesleyan Fine Arts faculty members Kristina Bogdanov, Frank Hobbs, Jeff Nilan, and Karen Weeks, in the front galleries of the Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The exhibit demonstrates the artists’ mastery of a variety of media including ceramics, photography, painting, and printmaking. Learn more about them at owu.edu/finearts. “From OWU’s Studios” will open with an artists’ reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 1 at the museum. The exhibit is part of the Ross Art Museum’s 20th anniversary celebrations. During the academic year, the Ross is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Ross is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call (740) 368-3606 or visit owu.edu/ross for more information.

