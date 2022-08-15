Read full article on original website
Page County solar farm proposal pulled
It appears that one of the proposed solar farms in Page County will not take place. According to a post yesterday on the county’s Facebook page, Urban Grid has withdrawn their special use permit application for Cape Solar. The Richmond-based company submitted an application several years ago for a...
Rockingham schools changing cell phone policy
With Rockingham County Public Schools set to start next year, school officials are looking at possibly changing the school policy regarding cell phones. Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl on WSVA’s Early Mornings that a survey was released yesterday on cell phone usage, especially at the high school level. Scheikl says...
Swayne resigns from school board
It’s official. Nick Swayne has resigned from the Harrisonburg School Board. Swayne submitted his letter of resignation Monday after taking the position of President of North Idaho College. Now the school board begins the task of appointing a member to fill the vacant seat. School Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards...
