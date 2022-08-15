ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

whcuradio.com

Price skyrockets for green facilities project in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The price to reduce greenhouse gasses is ballooning. Phase one of the Green Facilities Capital Project in Tompkins County was approved last year for $7.3 million. The cost has now nearly doubled. County Administrator Lisa Holmes says the project is crucial to finish. On Thursday,...
cnyhomepage.com

NYS Police looking for larceny suspect

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneonta is trying to identify a suspect in a larceny investigation from an incident that took place at Walmart on State Route 23 back in July. According to police, around 3:30 pm on July 30th, the unidentified man shown...
whcuradio.com

Cortland Police receive grant to purchase new K9 officer

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A grant recently received by the Cortland Elks Lodge is going to the city’s police force. Elks Lodge members decided to donate four thousand of their six-thousand-dollar grant to the Cortland Police Department K9 program, and the rest to Cortland PD’s annual Shop with a Cop event around Christmas.
WKTV

Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison

DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
whcuradio.com

TCAT GM: Service reductions are temporary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The head of TCAT says a decision to reduce service starting Sunday was a tough one to make. General Manager Scot Vanderpool addressed Wednesday’s decision from TCAT’s Board of Directors on Thursday’s edition of Ithaca’s Morning News. The changes will affect...
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida County Sheriff charge two in camper theft

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that two men have been charged in connection to the theft of a camper after an investigation that started back on August 9th. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, August 9th, deputies arrived at the site of an...
whcuradio.com

Man indicted in Tompkins County fatal vehicle crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man has been indicted for his role in a fatal vehicle crash in the Town of Newfield earlier this year. Authorities say 32-year-old Jonathon Roberts fled the scene of a vehicle collision on Route 13 in the early hours of March 19th. Reports say his car was found at the scene, he was located on foot some time later. The man he allegedly struck, 49-year-old Leon Arguello, died as a result of his injuries. Arguello was reportedly in Ithaca for an extended visit with his children.
whcuradio.com

Three charged in Broome County shooting

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — Three Broome County men are charged with attempted murder. State Police say an unnamed 40-year-old man was shot in the chest last month in the town of Union. His injuries were not life threatening. 40-year-old Keith Harris, 38-year-old Alex Shoga, and 31-year-old Tavin Wilson are...
wxhc.com

Homeless Man Breaks Into Business Steals $5,400 Dollars in Electronics

Early Monday morning around 4:20, 41 year old John C. Delaney broke into the ARC of Cortland at 16 Crawford St. in the city. Delaney forced himself into the building by breaking open a metal exterior door, which resulted in about $700 dollars in damage to the door. He proceeded to enter the building and stole a variety of electronics including laptops, chrome books, and tablets that had an overall value of nearly $5,400 dollars.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD: Delivery driver stabbed on North Meadow Street

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are investigating the stabbing of a delivery driver. Authorities say the victim was stabbed once in the shoulder around 6:20 last evening in the 400 block of North Meadow Street. The suspect is described as a young Black male, either in his late teens or early 20s. He had no facial hair, a thin build, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and pants. He was last seen headed toward Fulton Street.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Homer to shut off charging stations for the weekend

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Electric vehicle owners in the Village of Homer will have to find other places to charge this weekend. Officials say charging stations will be off-limits starting Saturday at 6AM. All vehicles parked overnight must be moved by that time, as the lot will be closed for resealing.
HOMER, NY
whcuradio.com

Public input sought for Downtown Ithaca grant application

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Downtown Ithaca Alliance and city government seeking public input. They’re preparing the application for New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant program. If chosen, Ithaca would receive $10 million dollars for infrastructure projects that will “transform the area.” There will be just one winner in each of the state’s ten regions. The meeting happens at the Tompkins County Public Library in the Borg Warner Room on August 31st, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Man rescued from gorge in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A “college-aged” man was transported to a trauma center early this morning in Ithaca. Tompkins County 911 received a call just after 1:30 am that a man had fallen into Cascadilla Gorge. The Ithaca Fire Department, Bangs Ambulance, Cornell Police, Cornell EMS, Cornell Environmental Health and Safety, and the Ithaca Police Department all responded. The victim was located, assessed, secured and lifted in a basket out of the gorge behind Cornell’s Cascadilla Hall. He was taken by ambulance to receive care. Ithaca Police say the man is expected to survive and the fall appears to be accidental at this time.
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Missing teen from Fulton now with a warrant out for her arrest

FULTON — A Fulton teen that has been missing since the beginning of August now has a warrant for her arrest through the Oswego County Court. Natalie Steele, 16, was reported missing on Aug. 1 around 3:30 a.m. She has not yet been located by law enforcement.
FULTON, NY
FL Radio Group

Man Shot in Ithaca Wednesday Morning

A man was listed in stable condition after being shot Wednesday morning in the city of Ithaca. Police were notified of the shooting after the victim walked into a gas station on West State Street at around 6:30 suffering from gunshot wounds. An investigation determined the shooting took place on the 300 block of West Seneca Street near the intersection with North Plain.
