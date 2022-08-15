Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
Price skyrockets for green facilities project in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The price to reduce greenhouse gasses is ballooning. Phase one of the Green Facilities Capital Project in Tompkins County was approved last year for $7.3 million. The cost has now nearly doubled. County Administrator Lisa Holmes says the project is crucial to finish. On Thursday,...
cnyhomepage.com
NYS Police looking for larceny suspect
ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneonta is trying to identify a suspect in a larceny investigation from an incident that took place at Walmart on State Route 23 back in July. According to police, around 3:30 pm on July 30th, the unidentified man shown...
whcuradio.com
Cortland Police receive grant to purchase new K9 officer
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A grant recently received by the Cortland Elks Lodge is going to the city’s police force. Elks Lodge members decided to donate four thousand of their six-thousand-dollar grant to the Cortland Police Department K9 program, and the rest to Cortland PD’s annual Shop with a Cop event around Christmas.
WKTV
Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison
DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
whcuradio.com
TCAT GM: Service reductions are temporary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The head of TCAT says a decision to reduce service starting Sunday was a tough one to make. General Manager Scot Vanderpool addressed Wednesday’s decision from TCAT’s Board of Directors on Thursday’s edition of Ithaca’s Morning News. The changes will affect...
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Sheriff charge two in camper theft
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that two men have been charged in connection to the theft of a camper after an investigation that started back on August 9th. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, August 9th, deputies arrived at the site of an...
whcuradio.com
Man indicted in Tompkins County fatal vehicle crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man has been indicted for his role in a fatal vehicle crash in the Town of Newfield earlier this year. Authorities say 32-year-old Jonathon Roberts fled the scene of a vehicle collision on Route 13 in the early hours of March 19th. Reports say his car was found at the scene, he was located on foot some time later. The man he allegedly struck, 49-year-old Leon Arguello, died as a result of his injuries. Arguello was reportedly in Ithaca for an extended visit with his children.
whcuradio.com
Three charged in Broome County shooting
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — Three Broome County men are charged with attempted murder. State Police say an unnamed 40-year-old man was shot in the chest last month in the town of Union. His injuries were not life threatening. 40-year-old Keith Harris, 38-year-old Alex Shoga, and 31-year-old Tavin Wilson are...
wxhc.com
Homeless Man Breaks Into Business Steals $5,400 Dollars in Electronics
Early Monday morning around 4:20, 41 year old John C. Delaney broke into the ARC of Cortland at 16 Crawford St. in the city. Delaney forced himself into the building by breaking open a metal exterior door, which resulted in about $700 dollars in damage to the door. He proceeded to enter the building and stole a variety of electronics including laptops, chrome books, and tablets that had an overall value of nearly $5,400 dollars.
whcuradio.com
IPD: Delivery driver stabbed on North Meadow Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are investigating the stabbing of a delivery driver. Authorities say the victim was stabbed once in the shoulder around 6:20 last evening in the 400 block of North Meadow Street. The suspect is described as a young Black male, either in his late teens or early 20s. He had no facial hair, a thin build, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and pants. He was last seen headed toward Fulton Street.
House involved in Chemung County Torture-Murder case sells for $26K
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the homes involved in the Chemung County Torture-Murder case has been sold for almost $26,000. 427 Partridge Street on Elmira’s southside was listed in the Chemung County Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction. By the time the auction closed around 11:45 a.m. on August 17, 2022, a user by the […]
whcuradio.com
Homer to shut off charging stations for the weekend
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Electric vehicle owners in the Village of Homer will have to find other places to charge this weekend. Officials say charging stations will be off-limits starting Saturday at 6AM. All vehicles parked overnight must be moved by that time, as the lot will be closed for resealing.
whcuradio.com
Public input sought for Downtown Ithaca grant application
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Downtown Ithaca Alliance and city government seeking public input. They’re preparing the application for New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant program. If chosen, Ithaca would receive $10 million dollars for infrastructure projects that will “transform the area.” There will be just one winner in each of the state’s ten regions. The meeting happens at the Tompkins County Public Library in the Borg Warner Room on August 31st, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
whcuradio.com
Man rescued from gorge in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A “college-aged” man was transported to a trauma center early this morning in Ithaca. Tompkins County 911 received a call just after 1:30 am that a man had fallen into Cascadilla Gorge. The Ithaca Fire Department, Bangs Ambulance, Cornell Police, Cornell EMS, Cornell Environmental Health and Safety, and the Ithaca Police Department all responded. The victim was located, assessed, secured and lifted in a basket out of the gorge behind Cornell’s Cascadilla Hall. He was taken by ambulance to receive care. Ithaca Police say the man is expected to survive and the fall appears to be accidental at this time.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Missing teen from Fulton now with a warrant out for her arrest
FULTON — A Fulton teen that has been missing since the beginning of August now has a warrant for her arrest through the Oswego County Court. Natalie Steele, 16, was reported missing on Aug. 1 around 3:30 a.m. She has not yet been located by law enforcement.
Motorcycle pursuit ends with arrest in Broome County
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a motorcycle yesterday, August 15th, that travelled across county lines.
FL Radio Group
Man Shot in Ithaca Wednesday Morning
A man was listed in stable condition after being shot Wednesday morning in the city of Ithaca. Police were notified of the shooting after the victim walked into a gas station on West State Street at around 6:30 suffering from gunshot wounds. An investigation determined the shooting took place on the 300 block of West Seneca Street near the intersection with North Plain.
localsyr.com
Newly hired police deputy arrested after planting camera in woman’s home
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has shared that a newly hired police deputy was arrested on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after a domestic incident at a home in Brewerton. The deputy, 29-year-old Brandon Coogan of Syracuse, is accused of secretly placing a camera recording device in...
whcuradio.com
Police: Man hospitalized after entering Ithaca gas station with gunshot wounds
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police say a man is recovering after getting shot in Ithaca. Around 6:30 AM today, officers responded to Chuck’s Gas Station on West State Street. They say a man was inside with gunshot wounds. An investigation is underway, but police say the shooting happened...
