ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges after their children were allegedly found so malnourished that officials reported one was close to death and the other could not stand up.Troopers charged the 27-year-old Jordan Heidt and 31-year-old Heather Johnson on Friday after an anonymous ChildLine call led law enforcement to their home on 2nd Street in Unity Township in March. The two children were removed from the home and rushed to UPMC Children's Hospital. A 1-year-old boy was found to be malnourished, developmentally delayed and emaciated with sparse hair growth. The boy was also...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Champion, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Connellsville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Fayette County, PA
Crime & Safety
Fayette County, PA
Accidents
Connellsville, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, PA
City
Donegal, PA
wtae.com

32-year-old man killed in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives were investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in McKeesport. The shooting was reported a little before 10 p.m. Thursday on the 600 block of Versailles Avenue. First responders said they found multiple shell casings in the area and later...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County Park Police investigating two smash-and-grab thefts

BELLE VERNON (KDKA) - Police in Westmoreland County are investigating a series of smash and grabs. The first took place at Cedar Creek Park last weekend. Someone smashed the windows in two vehicles and stole purses from inside. Then on Wednesday, three cars at Twin Lakes were broken into. "That kind of thing takes seconds, they smash a window, they grab it, and they're gone," said Henry Fontana, the Chief of the Westmoreland County Park Police. "In today's society, you can't leave valuables in plain view, lock things in your trunk, if you see something, say something." Chief Fontana said that park police have a few leads they are following up on. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police say rear-end crash at stop light on Route 66 in Salem sent 1 to hospital

A Pitcairn man was hospitalized Wednesday after his car was rear-ended at the interchange of routes 66 and 22 in Salem, according to state police. John Farally, 56, of Pitcairn, was waiting at a stop light on Route 66 north at 6:30 a.m. when the Mazda 3 he was driving was hit from behind. A BMW being driven by Tyler J. Strini, 27, of Homer City, did not slow down for stopped traffic, troopers said.
PITCAIRN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ford Mustang#Acme#Gmc Sierra#Ohiopyle#Uniontown Hospital
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Richland man accused of ditching woman's body after overdose

A Richland man was charged with abusing a corpse after police said he left a woman in her vehicle in front of her house after she died of a drug overdose while they were together. Patrick William McCurry, 43, faces a Sept. 28 preliminary hearing on the misdemeanor charge before...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Duquesne man found shot inside vehicle in McKeesport dies

Authorities have identified a man who died after being found shot late Thursday in McKeesport. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim is Maricco Randolph, 32, of Duquesne. Officers responded just before 10 p.m. to the 600 block of Versailles Avenue, where they found multiple shell casings.
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Undercover state trooper nabs New Jersey man with $50K worth of fentanyl in New Stanton

A New Jersey man is accused of exchanging $50,000 worth of suspected fentanyl for cash with an undercover state trooper Thursday in New Stanton, according to court papers. Police said Leonardo A. Ramirez, 45, of Passaic, parked in a lot on West Byers Avenue at 8 p.m. and met with a person who he believed was a street level dealer. That person was a trooper.
NEW STANTON, PA
wtae.com

One person stabbed at bar in Beaver County

PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a bar in Beaver County. The stabbing happened at Marion Hill Bar And Grill on Rochester Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The victim was taken to the hospital. It was initially unclear if anyone...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 man dead, another seriously wounded in McKees Rocks shootings

One man was fatally shot and man was seriously wounded in McKees Rocks late Thursday night, according to Allegheny County Police. A 50-year-old man died at the scene of the shooting that occurred around 8:30 p.m. in what police called “the 18 block” of Saint John Street. A...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
WDTV

New details in fiery I-79 crash that killed Bridgeport man

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have released new details in a Tuesday afternoon crash on I-79 that killed a Bridgeport man. Multiple fire crews responded to the crash just before 4:30 p.m. that had heavy black smoke visible from miles away, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department. The...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy