Read full article on original website
Related
newstalk941.com
Sparta Aldermen Approve Contract For Sludge Removal
Sparta moving forward with a $50,000 project to remove sludge from its water treatment plant. City Administrator Brad Hennessee said the city contracted with a company to use a vacuum hose. “Last year is the first year that we actually used this type of method to dewater the lagoon,” Hennessee...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Swears In Next City Council, Wheaton Officially Second Female Mayor
A packed house celebrated the swearing-in of the members of the next Cookeville City Council Thursday night. Former Vice-Mayor Laurin Wheaton was the highest vote-getter in the August 4th election. Wheaton was officially voted into the role Thursday night, making her the second-ever female Mayor of Cookeville. The only other female mayor was Jean Davis, who served from 1994 to 1998.
Nashville Parent
M.L.Rose Plans Expansion to Murfreesboro
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Murfreesboro, making it the fifth location for the local chain. M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will be located in the West Point development off the 1-24 exit at New Salem Road, about a block from the new Costco. “Murfreesboro is a community I’ve...
Nashville crews recover body of teen last seen in Stones River
Nashville crews are searching for a teenager who was last seen in the Stones River.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County fairs happening near you
Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair is just one of many county fairs happening in Middle Tennessee. Check out the full list.
murfreesboro.com
McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Coming to Murfreesboro
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, will be investing more than $50 million to expand its manufacturing presence in Tennessee. McNeilus, a market leader and manufacturer of...
newstalk941.com
Jackson Schools Reach Agreement On Tri-County TCAT Building
An agreement reached between the Jackson County School Board, Macon County School Board and TCAT on the Tri-County TCAT location. Jackson County Director of Schools Kristy Brown said the contract extends the use of the building for another two to three years. It is used for vocational classes such as wielding and culinary arts.
newstalk941.com
Kayak Fishing Tournament Happening In Jackson County This Weekend
Central Tennessee Kayak Anglers hosting its final fishing tournament of the season at Cordell Hull Lake this weekend. Tournament Director Garrad Johnson said the Cordell Hull Classic is usually one of the largest events out of the club’s 10 fishing tournaments. “Our club actually started in 2016-2017,” Johnson said....
IN THIS ARTICLE
newstalk941.com
Putnam Celebrates Oldest Living Native: Jane Vailes Turns 107
A celebration was held for Putnam County’s oldest living native Friday afternoon. Jane Vailes turned 107 this week, and she said her life motto is “you rest, you rust.”. “I stay busy and that means a whole lot to me,” Vailes said. “Because as long as I stay busy the longer I’m contended to stay on this earth.”
Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville hospital following Clarksville crash
One person has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
WKRN
Murfreesboro City Council advances amphitheater project
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro City Council has advanced the “Notes Live” project. Developers say they are planning a 4,500 seat amphitheater and surrounding dining and entertainment complex in the Gateway District at the southeast corner of Medical Center Parkway and Gateway Boulevard. The amphitheater, restaurant and more will be seated on 18 acres of city-owned land.
School bus crashes into utility pole in Middle TN
The crash happened on Murfreesboro Road near Ralston Lane around 6:30 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newstalk941.com
UCDD Honors Bowman For 50 Years Of Service
The Upper Cumberland Development District honored long-time employee Henry Bowman at its Tuesday meeting. Bowman has served in his position as a research analyst since August 1972. UCDD Executive Director Mark Farley said he has used Bowman’s trajectories for many years to plan and create budgets. “I had been...
Atleast 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wilson County (Wilson County, TN)
According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, a deadly motor vehicle crash occurred in Wilson County Thursday morning. The officials stated that the crash took place in [..]
WSMV
Nashville woman shaken after home break-in
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is feeling unsafe in her Bellevue apartment after she said it was broken into and several personal items were stolen. Elizabeth Fort said someone threw a huge rock through the glass door of her 12-year old daughter’s bedroom at Aventura Bellevue Apartments, just minutes after she left for school on Monday, August 15.
ucbjournal.com
UCBJ Lists: Putnam County’s top residential transactions in July 2022
PUTNAM COUNTY – The luxury housing market slowed in June with only six houses selling for above the $700,000 mark. Those were located from east Cookeville to Cumberland Cove. Swimming pools are still not a priority for luxury homes, but larger lots are with the top house sitting on 4.43 acres over two lots.
wpln.org
Wondering what Nashville is spending money on in your neighborhood? There’s a new neighborhood tracker to show you.
If you zoom in to the edge of District 12 on the city’s new neighborhood tracker, you’ll see a newly finished sidewalk that’s almost three-quarters of a mile. It runs down Andrew Jackson Parkway, right in front of Whitt’s BBQ. If your back is to the restaurant, you can see residential homes to your left. On your right is Kroger, Starbucks and a bunch of other convenience stores.
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Newly Elected City Of Cookeville Council Member And Vice-Mayor
Meet newly elected City Of Cookeville Council Member & Vice-Mayor Luke Eldridge. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers sits down with newly elected City Of Cookeville Council Member, and Vice-Mayor, Luke Eldridge. They discuss his background and what made him decide to run for City Council, the homeless population in Cookeville, and the ways to work with them and help them out, as well as the point in his life where he realized that public service was the right path for him.
newstalk941.com
Fentress Allocates TDEC Funds To Allardt, Jamestown, County Utility District
Fentress County has approved disbursements of TDEC funds to Allardt, Jamestown, and the Fentress County Utility District. County Executive Jimmy Johnson said Fentress County received some $4.3 million. Among the allocated funds, the commission approved some $700,000 to Allardt and $1.83 million to Jamestown. “I believe they’re going to do...
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Sam Brooks: Meet Dr. Rob Owens
Dr. Rob Owens talks his time playing high school sports while on marching band. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Sam Brooks talks with Dr. Rob Owens, Chief Diversity Officer at Tennessee Tech University. They discuss his background and role as Chief Diversity Officer at TTU, his time growing up in Murfreesboro, his family’s background in sports, as well as his experiences playing a sport in high school while also playing in the marching band and making good grades, and just how rare that was at the time.
Comments / 0