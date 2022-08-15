Meet newly elected City Of Cookeville Council Member & Vice-Mayor Luke Eldridge. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers sits down with newly elected City Of Cookeville Council Member, and Vice-Mayor, Luke Eldridge. They discuss his background and what made him decide to run for City Council, the homeless population in Cookeville, and the ways to work with them and help them out, as well as the point in his life where he realized that public service was the right path for him.

