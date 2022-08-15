Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
New healthcare facility coming to McNeese campus
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University is about to get a multi-million-dollar health care facility thanks to a public-private partnership with Ochsner Health System. The new health center will be housed along with an Ochsner Urgent Care in the same complex across the street from the university’s main...
KPLC TV
Back to School Community Fair to be held on Saturday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Governor’s Office of Community Programs will be holding a Back to School Community Fair this Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The fair will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church on 1917 Harless St. in Lake Charles.
KPLC TV
McNeese honors four retired faculty members for distinguished careers
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University is honoring four retired faculty members with emeritus status for their exemplary service to students, the university, and the community. Emeritus titles are awarded to retired faculty and administrators in recognition of distinguished academic careers and professional contributions and those who have...
KPLC TV
Cowboy Kickoff fundraiser features 5 high school bands
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hearing the Pride of McNeese marching band playing is another sign football season is right around the corner. Thursday night the Iowa, LaGrange, Sulphur, Washington Marion and Westlake bands performed alongside the Pride of McNeese band. The Cowboy Kickoff is a fun way for fans,...
KPLC TV
McNeese Cowgirls Soccer Returns
The Cowgirls returned to Cowgirl Field tonight for the first home game of the year. Tonight was a non-conference game against the Sam Houston BearKats. The game kicked off at 7 p.m. and went scoreless for most of the game. The Cowgirls spent most of the night trying to get...
KPLC TV
CPSB receives $3.4 million for repairs to Iowa, LaGrange high schools
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding an additional $3.4 million to the Calcasieu Parish School Board in disaster aid grants. The grant includes $2,258,321 for repairs to Iowa High School and $1,199,460 for repairs to LaGrange High School following Hurricane Laura.
KPLC TV
Water spout in Johnson Bayou
KPLC viewer Tom Chevalier captures video of water spout near Johnson Bayou. Lake Charles’ woman claims she was pulled over by cop impersonator. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
FEMA announces additional $3.4M in hurricane relief for Calcasieu Parish Schools
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $3.4 in grant funding for the Hurricane Laura relief that is earmarked for the Calcasieu Parish School Board, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. The breakdown of the funding is as follows:. $1,199,460.60 - This grant will provide federal funding...
KPLC TV
Jennings “Chip off the Old Block Youth Theatre” open for registration
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Arts Council has announced that registration is now open for the Chip off the Old Block Youth Theatre program. Children in grades 3 - 12 are eligible for the arts program. To assist with registration and answer any questions parents might have, there...
KPLC TV
Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
KPLC TV
Sports Person of the Week - Kenzie Hudler
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This week, our Sports Person of the Week, is South Beauregard football signal caller, Kenzie Hudler. Hudler’s father, Dwight Hudler, is the head football coach of the Knights, and decided he wanted to have a signal caller on the sidelines this season to make it easier on his team rather than running back and forth to the sideline.
KPLC TV
Merryville opens new Community Park
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Merryville has announced the opening of its new Community Park. The park is located by the town’s community center on 3024 S Pine St. The town issued a big thank you to Senator Mike Reese and State Representative Dewith Carrier for helping get the grant money for the playground equipment. The town also thanked Alderwomen Sara Sellers for her dedication to the project over the past year.
KPLC TV
Dedication held for I-10 widening through Sulphur
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - State officials gathered in Sulphur Friday to cut the ribbon on the $45.5 million widening project on I-10 in Sulphur. I-10 was widened from three to four lanes between I-210 and La. Hwy 108, a project started in January 2020. The Maple Fork Bridges were also replaced, and new drainage, median barriers and striping were put into place.
KPLC TV
We Continue a Wet & Stormy Pattern
We had widespread showers and thunderstorms Thursday. The Lake Charles Regional Airport had about a half an inch of rain. Our “Umbrellacast” says you may get wet this afternoon. A 60% chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. Mainly partly to mostly cloudy for today. We hit 90° in Lake Charles yesterday (Regional Airport). The heat index hit 101 degrees mid-afternoon. 88° is ahead today. Today’s record is 102. Deridder hit 92 yesterday. 90 for Oakdale, 89 Jennings, 91 Dequincy & Sulphur. Our average high for mid-August is 93. HD Radar shows active weather in the northern Gulf. Today looks to have a mix of sun and clouds again with some passing clouds. Futurecast is showing rain adding up late this afternoon and more widespread Saturday.
KPLC TV
Elected officials express optimism for future at 17th Legisgator luncheon
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Optimistic - that’s how state and federal lawmakers seem to feel at today’s Legisgator luncheon at L’Auberge Casino Resort. As the second anniversary of Hurricane Laura approaches, leaders are hopeful that better times are coming for the Lake Area. It can be...
KPLC TV
Second Harvest mobile market returns Aug. 20
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Second Harvest Food Bank and SWLA Center for Health Services will be offering low-priced food to residents in Lake Charles with their mobile market on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The market will be stocked with fresh seasonal produce like okra and other affordable items.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles mayor gives update on city's hurricane recovery
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. SWLA students deal with heightened stress, anxiety as the school year starts. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Sen. Bill Cassidy says we need an “Energy Operation Warp Speed” to lower fuel...
KPLC TV
McNeese football walk-on surprised with full scholarship
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese football head coach Gary Goff surprised walk-on Richard Akers III with a full scholarship on Wednesday. Akers started his career at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, before stepping away from the Rams to join the McNeese Cowboys prior to the 2021 season. Due...
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: Brittle Bones
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bones so weak that the slightest tumble for fall can break them, that’s the reality for thousands of children who live with non-cancerous bone tumors. Nobody knows why they form but a new technique is helping make those brittle bones stronger so kids can be kids.
KPLC TV
Man resentenced for striking, killing CrossFit runner in Moss Bluff
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man convicted of striking and killing a runner in Moss Bluff in October 2020 was resentenced Friday in state district court. George McKinney, 24, of Lake Charles, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide in 2021. His breath sample returned a .173 BAC in the death of Jason Webb on old Hwy. 171. Webb was running with his CrossFit group.
