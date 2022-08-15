We had widespread showers and thunderstorms Thursday. The Lake Charles Regional Airport had about a half an inch of rain. Our “Umbrellacast” says you may get wet this afternoon. A 60% chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. Mainly partly to mostly cloudy for today. We hit 90° in Lake Charles yesterday (Regional Airport). The heat index hit 101 degrees mid-afternoon. 88° is ahead today. Today’s record is 102. Deridder hit 92 yesterday. 90 for Oakdale, 89 Jennings, 91 Dequincy & Sulphur. Our average high for mid-August is 93. HD Radar shows active weather in the northern Gulf. Today looks to have a mix of sun and clouds again with some passing clouds. Futurecast is showing rain adding up late this afternoon and more widespread Saturday.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO