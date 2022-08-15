ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

APS seeing bus driver shortage despite recent pay incentives

By Gabriel Chavez
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXxyK_0hHbqEAq00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The largest school district in the state is once again seeing a bus driver shortage. We’re hearing from their union president about why it’s hard to retain drivers – pay and student discipline.  Kathy Chavez says one of the biggest reasons bus drivers leave the job is because of the bad behavior of the students on board.

City councilors major proposals to be voted on during Monday night meeting

Chavez, the president of the Albuquerque federation of classified professionals, says despite recent pay increases, there is a lot more incentive to drive for other companies. She says they’ve lost quite a few drivers to companies like Amazon, who pay more, and they don’t have to deal with disciplinary problems. She says behavior has gotten worse and enforcing the rules, isn’t always easy.

“In the discipline part, there is a discipline policy, but it is not always followed. And you cannot throw the kids off the bus, you know, you don’t want to do that, you know, and now they’re talking about no discipline,” Chavez said.

They are missing at least 40 drivers. That means those who are still there may have to drive double or triple routes. Some routes are also being consolidated, meaning a lot of stops are being axed.

Albuquerque facing crossing guard shortage, working to recruit

Right now, bus drivers are offered $15 an hour until a CDL is obtained, once they get that license, they’re eligible for $20 an hour.

Aps is also seeing a big shortage in educational assistants, nurses and secretaries. They are looking to fill nearly 200 special education teacher positions. That is always one of the greatest needs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Labor agreement for Albuquerque Public School teachers hits snag

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Teacher raises that New Mexico lawmakers gave teachers have hit a snag at Albuquerque Public Schools. The APS School Board voted 4-3 to table the labor agreement that includes those raises. Board members already approved the raises in a previous vote. They objected, however, to language in the contract that allows teachers more […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Traffic
City
Albuquerque, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aps#Bus Driver#Cdl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Amazon
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PED launches math tutoring training

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new year-long initiative is being rolled out to stress the importance of math in our everyday lives, and show students they are “math capable.” The first steps include creating a 150-member math tutoring corps to tutor 500 algebra one students across the state and rolling out new training for math teachers […]
EDUCATION
KOAT 7

New Mexico business owners react to Coronado Park closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Coronado Park closure has been a controversial topic for several months. Mayor Tim Keller announced the final decision to close the park on Aug. 17. Business owners nearby said they hope it’s a step in the right decision. “We kind of feel we would...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico launches campaign to recruit early childhood caretakers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  Across New Mexico, there is a desperate need for early childhood care givers, and the state is launching a new campaign to fill those thousands of positions.  The Early Childhood Care and Education Department has a new plan to find those people, whether it’s a head start teacher, a caretaker, or a […]
EDUCATION
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Concerned neighbors, Coronado Park closed, Isolated storms, Deadly robbery, Service dog demand

[1] Neighbors have mixed reaction to Coronado Park closure – While the city of Albuquerque kept its promise to shutdown Coronado Park. Some are asking if the closure created a different problem. Just five blocks away, in a neighborhood off Broadway and Hannett, a new problem emerged. Two hours after the city shut down the park, many of the homeless showed up at the Martinez Town Park. the park is just 30 feet away from an elementary school bus stop.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

The Syed family’s encounters with police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the past five years the Syed family has lived in Albuquerque, police have encountered them more than a few times. The Albuquerque Police Department released videos to KRQE showing several of the family’s run-ins with their agency. APD has interrogated or arrested the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy