ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Wednesday saw another round of widespread thunderstorms and downpours, most of which fell south of the Thruway. This stormy pattern will finally start to break down tomorrow. A few more isolated showers, and maybe thunder will be possible both Thursday and Friday, but the majority of both days should be dry with a fair amount of sunshine and seasonably warm air. Speaking of which, we may flirt with 90 on Saturday with a mostly sunny sky. That being said, clouds will tend to increase later in the day, and rain chances slowly start to go up, especially south of the Finger Lakes.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO