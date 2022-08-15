ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Turning warmer and stormy at times this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We’ve finally settled our weather pattern, with dry weather to end the work week, but we’re going to change that again this weekend, with some storms returning. The weekend starts off dry with a mostly sunny sky Saturday morning. It’ll also be turning...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: A wet and warm weekend on the way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another Friday and another comfortable day to start across the region. Temperatures once again begin the morning near 60 degrees, but unlike the last couple of days where we have been cool, we will see highs reach the mid 80s. Also, in Friday afternoon will be...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Another chance for storms before a hot and humid weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s another cool, comfy, and cloudy start across our region for Thursday. We will continue to deal with a mixture of clouds and sun and we will see another chance for an isolated shower or storm to pop up locally. The rain will not be as heavy as the past two days and storm activity will not be as numerous as the past couple of days either.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: A drier end to the week, then storm chances return later this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As promised, we saw another afternoon with scattered showers and some storms, but they weren’t as widespread or robust as earlier this week. The drying trend continues for Friday and much of Saturday. Outside of a brief, passing shower Friday afternoon, we should see a mostly sunny sky and warm air. Saturday should be the warmest day, flirting with 90 degrees. Sunshine will give way to some more clouds by afternoon, and rain chances will begin to increase again later in the day, especially in the Finger Lakes.
ROCHESTER, NY
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Quieter end to the work week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Wednesday saw another round of widespread thunderstorms and downpours, most of which fell south of the Thruway. This stormy pattern will finally start to break down tomorrow. A few more isolated showers, and maybe thunder will be possible both Thursday and Friday, but the majority of both days should be dry with a fair amount of sunshine and seasonably warm air. Speaking of which, we may flirt with 90 on Saturday with a mostly sunny sky. That being said, clouds will tend to increase later in the day, and rain chances slowly start to go up, especially south of the Finger Lakes.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Firefighters put out flames at Frost Ave home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Thursday morning at a house on Frost Avenue. Everyone got out safely. Seven fire companies responded to the fire at the two-family home. Crews found heavy fire in the back side of the home. Both tenants were home at...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County Sherriff’s Office recruiting road patrol

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is trying to recruit more people to its road patrol. The county launched a new Facebook page, with a push to get more people to apply. As of Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office has had 714 new applicants.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
#First Alert
WHEC TV-10

Small earthquake detected in Genesee County

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Here’s a headline you don’t see very often in western New York. There was a small earthquake in Genesee County on Monday morning. That’s the preliminary finding of the U.S. Geological Survey. The report said the epicenter was just East of Batavia and north of the Stafford Country Club. The earthquake was very weak, registering a magnitude of 1.2, which means that people can feel it but it’s unlikely to cause damage.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Family of 4 uninjured after bullets hit Ernestine St. home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Early Wednesday morning Rochester Police Officers responded to Ernestine Street for a report of a house that was hit with gunfire. Upon arrival, they found evidence of gunshots that struck the home multiple times. The two adults and two children inside the home were not injured.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Cheektowaga man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man from the Buffalo area is facing charges after he secretly recorded someone in Canandaigua without their permission. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga is accused of video recording the intimate parts of a victim—two times—without that person’s knowledge or consent. Deputies...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canada Lynx cub exploring its environment at Seneca Park Zoo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Canada Lynx cub at the Seneca Park Zoo is out exploring and melting hearts. The zoo posted a video of the cub in it’s environment. The cub is getting brave enough to veer off from mom when she allows it. The zoo said the cub hasn’t been publicly named.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man in stable condition following Campbell Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 31-year-old Rochester man is in the hospital after he was shot on Campbell Street Wednesday morning. Rochester police officers responded to reports of a man shot around 6:30 a.m on Campbell Street near Colvin Street. Officers learned that a private vehicle took the man to Strong Hospital.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Clothesline Festival returns in September outside Memorial Art Gallery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Festival season in Rochester continues with the M&T Bank Clothesline Festival. Its the largest annual fundraiser for the Memorial Art Gallery. The festival is coming up on September 10 and 11 on the outdoor lawn of the MAG, on 500 Univeristy Avenue. At this year’s...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police are looking for suspect in attempted bank robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are seeking your help identifying a man who they said may have been involved in an attempted bank robbery on Thursday. Police said the attempted robbery happened at around 2 p.m. on Monroe Avenue. If you know the person’s identity or his whereabouts please call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

2 adults, 1 infant hospitalized following car pursuit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A two-day-old baby girl, a 30-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman are in the hospital after they were injured in a car crash on North Goodman and Bay Street Thursday night. New York State Police say that a car they were attempting to stop for a...
ROCHESTER, NY

