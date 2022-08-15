Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Turning warmer and stormy at times this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We’ve finally settled our weather pattern, with dry weather to end the work week, but we’re going to change that again this weekend, with some storms returning. The weekend starts off dry with a mostly sunny sky Saturday morning. It’ll also be turning...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: A wet and warm weekend on the way
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another Friday and another comfortable day to start across the region. Temperatures once again begin the morning near 60 degrees, but unlike the last couple of days where we have been cool, we will see highs reach the mid 80s. Also, in Friday afternoon will be...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Another chance for storms before a hot and humid weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s another cool, comfy, and cloudy start across our region for Thursday. We will continue to deal with a mixture of clouds and sun and we will see another chance for an isolated shower or storm to pop up locally. The rain will not be as heavy as the past two days and storm activity will not be as numerous as the past couple of days either.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: A drier end to the week, then storm chances return later this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As promised, we saw another afternoon with scattered showers and some storms, but they weren’t as widespread or robust as earlier this week. The drying trend continues for Friday and much of Saturday. Outside of a brief, passing shower Friday afternoon, we should see a mostly sunny sky and warm air. Saturday should be the warmest day, flirting with 90 degrees. Sunshine will give way to some more clouds by afternoon, and rain chances will begin to increase again later in the day, especially in the Finger Lakes.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Quieter end to the work week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Wednesday saw another round of widespread thunderstorms and downpours, most of which fell south of the Thruway. This stormy pattern will finally start to break down tomorrow. A few more isolated showers, and maybe thunder will be possible both Thursday and Friday, but the majority of both days should be dry with a fair amount of sunshine and seasonably warm air. Speaking of which, we may flirt with 90 on Saturday with a mostly sunny sky. That being said, clouds will tend to increase later in the day, and rain chances slowly start to go up, especially south of the Finger Lakes.
WHEC TV-10
Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
WHEC TV-10
Firefighters put out flames at Frost Ave home
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Thursday morning at a house on Frost Avenue. Everyone got out safely. Seven fire companies responded to the fire at the two-family home. Crews found heavy fire in the back side of the home. Both tenants were home at...
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County Sherriff’s Office recruiting road patrol
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is trying to recruit more people to its road patrol. The county launched a new Facebook page, with a push to get more people to apply. As of Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office has had 714 new applicants.
WHEC TV-10
Small earthquake detected in Genesee County
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Here’s a headline you don’t see very often in western New York. There was a small earthquake in Genesee County on Monday morning. That’s the preliminary finding of the U.S. Geological Survey. The report said the epicenter was just East of Batavia and north of the Stafford Country Club. The earthquake was very weak, registering a magnitude of 1.2, which means that people can feel it but it’s unlikely to cause damage.
WHEC TV-10
Family of 4 uninjured after bullets hit Ernestine St. home
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Early Wednesday morning Rochester Police Officers responded to Ernestine Street for a report of a house that was hit with gunfire. Upon arrival, they found evidence of gunshots that struck the home multiple times. The two adults and two children inside the home were not injured.
WHEC TV-10
Genesee County sees uptick in thefts from vehicles; many parked in local hiking areas, parks and parking lots
BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says they have recently noticed an increase in vehicle larcenies. Deputies say in many of these cases, the vehicles hit are parked in hiking areas, county and local parks and parking lots. They believe a group known as the ‘Felony...
WHEC TV-10
Cheektowaga man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man from the Buffalo area is facing charges after he secretly recorded someone in Canandaigua without their permission. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga is accused of video recording the intimate parts of a victim—two times—without that person’s knowledge or consent. Deputies...
WHEC TV-10
Canada Lynx cub exploring its environment at Seneca Park Zoo
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Canada Lynx cub at the Seneca Park Zoo is out exploring and melting hearts. The zoo posted a video of the cub in it’s environment. The cub is getting brave enough to veer off from mom when she allows it. The zoo said the cub hasn’t been publicly named.
WHEC TV-10
Man in stable condition following Campbell Street shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 31-year-old Rochester man is in the hospital after he was shot on Campbell Street Wednesday morning. Rochester police officers responded to reports of a man shot around 6:30 a.m on Campbell Street near Colvin Street. Officers learned that a private vehicle took the man to Strong Hospital.
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County sees decline in tax collection while other NY counties see increase
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In New York State, tax collections were up nearly 12% in July but the state comptroller’s office says Monroe County is an exception. Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said collections were up on average in the state compared to July 2021. Despite the gas tax holiday, New York City reported a 19.5% increase and Yates was 12.6%.
WHEC TV-10
Clothesline Festival returns in September outside Memorial Art Gallery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Festival season in Rochester continues with the M&T Bank Clothesline Festival. Its the largest annual fundraiser for the Memorial Art Gallery. The festival is coming up on September 10 and 11 on the outdoor lawn of the MAG, on 500 Univeristy Avenue. At this year’s...
WHEC TV-10
Police are looking for suspect in attempted bank robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are seeking your help identifying a man who they said may have been involved in an attempted bank robbery on Thursday. Police said the attempted robbery happened at around 2 p.m. on Monroe Avenue. If you know the person’s identity or his whereabouts please call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Car crashes into parked cars and hit home in West Webster
WEBSTER, N.Y. — A car crashed into parked cars and hit a house on Ridge Road in West Webster on Wednesday. The driver, a woman, was taken to Strong Hospital. There were no other injuries.
WHEC TV-10
2 adults, 1 infant hospitalized following car pursuit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A two-day-old baby girl, a 30-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman are in the hospital after they were injured in a car crash on North Goodman and Bay Street Thursday night. New York State Police say that a car they were attempting to stop for a...
WHEC TV-10
After News10NBC report on daycare quarantines, state lawmaker asked NYS to change the rules
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Thursday, News10NBC told you how children in daycares still have to quarantine if just one child in the room tests positive for COVID. Every child in quarantine usually means a parent out of work. Friday, New York State Assemblywoman Jen Lunsford ask the state health...
