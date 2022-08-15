Read full article on original website
Our Town: Peosta Elementary is a school filled with new beginnings
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - A new school year is always a time for new beginnings. But at Peosta Elementary, new beginnings seem to happen throughout the school year. “When I started here five years ago there were 320 students and now there’s a little over 400,” said Peosta Elementary principal Melissa O’Brien.
Massive mural catches attention near downtown Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A new mural in Cedar Rapids is catching a lot of attention. You can’t miss it if you’re in the area of Kingston Village near Fix Salon on the southwest side. Scott Takes of Underground Art Studios says this is the biggest mural he’s...
91-year-old volunteer retires from UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s birth care center
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 91, Corinnie Ketelsen has been a key member of the UnityPoint Health - St Luke’s family for nearly half her life. She graduated from St. Luke’s and was a nurse there for many years before becoming a volunteer at the hospital’s gift shop. Soon after that, she decided she wanted to contribute more.
Our Town: Peosta is building to prevent bursting at the seams
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Welcome to Peosta, Iowa. If you’re new, you’re not alone. “It’s been listed as a bedroom community but I believe that transition is happening right now,” said Peosta’s new mayor, Russ Pfab. It’s a 20-minute drive to Dubuque, even less depending...
Rain Chances Into The Weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As a cold front moves into the region showers and storms develop. Some of the storms could be strong with large hail and damaging wind the primary threat. Saturday looks like a cooler day with more scattered shower-type activity. As the low pulls out of the area on Sunday the rainfall comes to an end and sunshine builds. The weather looks great for the start of school early next week. Have a great night and a safe weekend.
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
Our Town: NICC expansion near completion
Our Town: Peosta Elementary is a school filled with new beginnings. Peosta Elementary had to expand its building not once, but twice in five years.
Health officials investigate child death, possibly due to brain-eating amoeba
The dogs have since been euthanized. Linn-Mar will play home opener at Prairie because of a delay installing the new turf. Linn-Mar is coming off a 7-3 season and they will open the year on the road at Muscatine August, 26th.
VeoRide says complaints about young people riding its scooters and bikes were down
The Linn County chapter of "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" is looking for people to help build beds for its "Bunks Across America" event. Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public's help after a woman was hit by a stray bullet while sitting in her home.
Linn-Mar will play home opener at Prairie because of a delay installing the new turf
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar Lions are ready to hit the football field this fall, but the big question is where will they play their home games?. They are having problems with the installation of the new artificial turf at Linn-Mar Stadium. The Lions are practicing at Oak Ridge...
Union representing Ingredion employees on strike meeting with company next week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Local BCTGM union announced they would be meeting with Ingredion to negotiate a new contract for the 120 Cedar Rapids Ingredion employees on strike. This is the first company protest since 2004. The employees have been on the picket line for 17 days after...
Our Town: Peosta housing grows as city becomes more attractive destination
Dr. Kellogg said she loves that there's an attempt to make hearing devices more accessible, but she also says that hearing loss is complicated and requires more than a one-size-fits-all option.
Our Town: A Peosta company plans to double in size in five years
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - What was once a small agricultural town just outside Dubuque is now a small city with red-hot growth in the industrial park that’s home to several companies. ProPulse is a good example of what’s going on in Peosta. “In the last five years, we’ve...
Iowa City agrees to pay stimulus checks to 319 excluded workers
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City on Tuesday agreed to pay stimulus checks from the American Rescue Plan to more than 300 excluded workers. The decision comes after months of debate. Johnson County, Iowa City, and Coralville set aside nearly $3 million to raffle off for those who didn’t...
Waterloo Police Chief resigns; accepts position in Colorado
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Police Chief of Waterloo has resigned after accepting a position in the state of Colorado. Fitzgerald served as the City’s Police Chief for two years, guiding the department through a national call for police reform and COVID-19. “The competition for highly educated and experienced...
Cedar Rapids school district paid bus drivers for canceled work during ransomware attack
Iowa U.S. Senate candidate Michael Franken is challenging incumbent Republican Senator Chuck Grassley to a series of debates before November's election.
City High’s Ben Kueter receives warm welcome home after being named a junior world champ
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - City High wrestler Ben Kueter had special welcome home inside his high school gym on Thursday night. After landing just hours ago, some of his coaches, teammates and long-time supporters came out to congratulate Kueter on becoming a junior world champion. “It just goes to...
Cedar Falls Police requesting help in finding missing woman
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing woman. 64-year-old Luann Gates was reported missing on August 18th at around 9:30 pm. She was last seen leaving her residence around 3:00 pm that day. Gates is roughly 5′7″ in height...
Criminal complaint reveals new details in Dubuque university social media threats incident
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Police Department has released the criminal complaint, revealing new details in an incident that caused the lockdown of Clarke University earlier this month. The university said it was over threats of violence made on social media. Police later arrested Rashaud Colbert, 23, in a...
Police respond to person shot in SE Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at 4:10 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to calls for shots fired in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue SE. Upon arrival, responding officers found a female victim who had been struck by an errant bullet while inside her home. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. They appear to be non-life-threatening.
