ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Our Town: Peosta Elementary is a school filled with new beginnings

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - A new school year is always a time for new beginnings. But at Peosta Elementary, new beginnings seem to happen throughout the school year. “When I started here five years ago there were 320 students and now there’s a little over 400,” said Peosta Elementary principal Melissa O’Brien.
PEOSTA, IA
KCRG.com

Massive mural catches attention near downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A new mural in Cedar Rapids is catching a lot of attention. You can’t miss it if you’re in the area of Kingston Village near Fix Salon on the southwest side. Scott Takes of Underground Art Studios says this is the biggest mural he’s...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Our Town: Peosta is building to prevent bursting at the seams

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Welcome to Peosta, Iowa. If you’re new, you’re not alone. “It’s been listed as a bedroom community but I believe that transition is happening right now,” said Peosta’s new mayor, Russ Pfab. It’s a 20-minute drive to Dubuque, even less depending...
PEOSTA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Art Supplies#Education#The Iowa Arts Council
KCRG.com

Rain Chances Into The Weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As a cold front moves into the region showers and storms develop. Some of the storms could be strong with large hail and damaging wind the primary threat. Saturday looks like a cooler day with more scattered shower-type activity. As the low pulls out of the area on Sunday the rainfall comes to an end and sunshine builds. The weather looks great for the start of school early next week. Have a great night and a safe weekend.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Strong storms are expected through this evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Our Town: NICC expansion near completion

Our Town: Peosta Elementary is a school filled with new beginnings. Peosta Elementary had to expand its building not once, but twice in five years. Teen charged with killing Fairfield teacher wants trial delayed. Updated: 2 hours ago. Investigators say Miller, who is charged with first-degree murder, and another teenager...
PEOSTA, IA
KCRG.com

Our Town: Peosta housing grows as city becomes more attractive destination

Dr. Kellogg said she loves that there's an attempt to make hearing devices more accessible, but she also says that hearing loss is complicated and requires more than a one-size-fits-all option. Dubuque mayor clarifies refugee resettlement comments. Updated: 6 hours ago. The city says its council-endorsed letter to President Biden...
PEOSTA, IA
KCRG.com

Our Town: A Peosta company plans to double in size in five years

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - What was once a small agricultural town just outside Dubuque is now a small city with red-hot growth in the industrial park that’s home to several companies. ProPulse is a good example of what’s going on in Peosta. “In the last five years, we’ve...
PEOSTA, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City agrees to pay stimulus checks to 319 excluded workers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City on Tuesday agreed to pay stimulus checks from the American Rescue Plan to more than 300 excluded workers. The decision comes after months of debate. Johnson County, Iowa City, and Coralville set aside nearly $3 million to raffle off for those who didn’t...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo Police Chief resigns; accepts position in Colorado

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Police Chief of Waterloo has resigned after accepting a position in the state of Colorado. Fitzgerald served as the City’s Police Chief for two years, guiding the department through a national call for police reform and COVID-19. “The competition for highly educated and experienced...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls Police requesting help in finding missing woman

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing woman. 64-year-old Luann Gates was reported missing on August 18th at around 9:30 pm. She was last seen leaving her residence around 3:00 pm that day. Gates is roughly 5′7″ in height...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Police respond to person shot in SE Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at 4:10 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to calls for shots fired in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue SE. Upon arrival, responding officers found a female victim who had been struck by an errant bullet while inside her home. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. They appear to be non-life-threatening.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy