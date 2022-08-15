Read full article on original website
JSO looking for suspect who shot man multiple times in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 50s was shot multiple times in Northwest Jacksonville on Friday, police say. Now the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person who shot the man. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
Woman found dead in Nassau River identified, deputies looking for answers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the alleged murder of a 43-year-old woman. Deputies say Stephanie Lorraine Harris was found Aug. 16, around 8 a.m. in the Nassau River, near the Nassau County and Duval County line. She was pronounced dead, deputies...
Man rams into NS Mayport’s main gate, charged with DUI
MAYPORT, Fla. – Military police officers responded to a security incident at the main gate of Naval Station Mayport Friday afternoon. Officers had to activate a concrete barrier to keep an authorized vehicle from entering the base. The driver, who police have not identified, was allegedly drunk when he...
Jacksonville woman speaks out after body cam footage shows intense traffic stop with Bradford County deputy
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman speaking out after what she describes as a terrifying traffic stop with a Bradford County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The entire traffic stop was caught on police body camera video. Four months pregnant Ebony Washington and her three children were on their way home to Jacksonville from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
17-year-old accused of bringing gun to school in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Columbia County Police Department responded to a tip Thursday regarding a teenage high schooler carrying a firearm on campus. According to a news report, deputies received a tip about a student possibly carrying a gun at Columbia High School from another law enforcement agency that was working on a separate investigation.
FDLE: Help find missing 17-year-old from Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl from Lake City. Dalia Martinez-Lopez was last seen in the 400 block of South East Woodhaven Street in Lake City. She was wearing a black shirt and glasses. If you’ve seen her please contact Columbia County Sheriff’s Office 386-758-1095.
State Attorney’s Office says sheriff candidate T.K. Waters did not commit voter fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Recent reports questioning the residency of Jacksonville sheriff candidate T.K. Waters have some claiming voter fraud. But a spokesperson for the 4th circuit State Attorney’s Office said they have not been presented with or found any evidence of voter fraud on behalf of Waters. The comments were sent to News4JAX after the online news outlet “The Tributary” raised the possibility that Waters might have committed voter fraud, saying the Supervisor of Elections said he lived in one part of town, while his campaign said he lived elsewhere.
Positively Jax: Duval County teacher works to bridge ‘gap’ between community, school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Math teacher Tiffany Scott says she believes if you want to see change in the world, you need to be that change. It’s why she accepted a teaching position at George Washington Carver Elementary School. The school had three consecutive failing grades -- until last...
Good News: Couple retrieves stolen U-Haul, unclear if all of the belongings are in place
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The search is over for a couple’s stolen U-Haul that was taken from a local hotel. According to the family, a resident saw the U-Haul Friday afternoon next to their house and called the police. The couple said they drove to Normandy Boulevard to retrieve...
Vehicle owners face the aftermath of Springfield flooding, city working to fix ongoing flood issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Video footage from News4JAX Insiders captured cars underwater at UF Health and major flooding in the Springfield area Thursday afternoon. The aftermath of the massive flooding left many cars sitting in the UF Health Springfield Pavilion parking lot because they wouldn’t start. To put things in perspective, the flow of the water was so strong that it picked up a trailer and moved it to another section of the parking lot.
Judge orders Jacksonville Beach to place referendum on ballot, reversing a city council decision
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Just one day after the Jacksonville Beach city council voted down putting the Volunteer Life Saving Corps issue on the ballot, a judge stepped in to reverse that vote. On Monday, volunteer lifeguards rallied outside Jacksonville Beach city hall, urging the council to allow voters...
WJCL
Glynn County: School bus pepper spray attack
This morning, one Glynn County parent is in jail for discharging a can of pepper spray into a school bus. According to Glynn County School Systems, it happened when the bus was picking up students near Brunswick Commons when the parent confronted the bus driver and school monitor. At 7...
Wrong-way driver, 25, causes major crash on I-95, steals FedEx truck, crashes into pole then dives in river
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way driver caused a crash on I-95 Friday night before highjacking a FedEx truck, crashing it downtown and jumping into the St. Johns River. Around 6:50 p.m., the 25-year-old wrong-way driver was heading south driving a white Range Rover...
Ksoo reacts to being accused of Bibby's murder in Jacksonville police interrogation video
Police interrogation video of Hakeem Robinson, aka Ksoo, when he's told he's being charged with the death of Adrian Gainer, aka Bibby. Gainer was killed in Feb. 2019.
Roaches, rodents, flies: Local restaurants shut down over safety concerns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two restaurants in one shopping center were shut down a week apart because of safety concerns. First, Time Out Sports Grill on Beach Boulevard was shut down for rodent and fly activity. A week later — a neighboring restaurant was shut down for the same reason.
JSO: Man found dead after barricading himself in home with 2 small children in Sherwood Forest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence dispute just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Police spoke with the victim upon arriving at 4900 Chivalry Drive who advised she was shot at by her husband inside her home. She told police she left the...
More than 1,000 pounds of marijuana seized by FHP so far in 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – State troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are doing more than looking for traffic violations -- they are making big drug busts. The latest involved a driver who they say sped through Jacksonville with nearly 60 pounds of marijuana. According to an arrest report, a trooper...
Welfare check leads to discovery of man’s body in Riverside home, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A sergeant with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said investigators who were called Wednesday to perform a welfare check at a home in Riverside are treating the cause of a man’s death as undetermined, but noted there appeared to be “suspicious circumstances.”. According to...
Food giveaway to be held Saturday in Clay County
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Catholic Charities Jacksonville is hosting a free food giveaway this Saturday, August 20. It’s their first time serving Clay County and the beginning of a continued effort to fight food insecurity in the county. Catholic Charities has partnered with Saint Luke Catholic Church and Feeding...
Woman shot, killed on Jacksonville Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in McGirts Creek that left one woman dead. When officers arrived at 118th St around 10:35 p.m. Sunday they found a woman shot; she died at the scene. Two men were being questioned about what happened.
