Duval County, FL

News4Jax.com

Man rams into NS Mayport’s main gate, charged with DUI

MAYPORT, Fla. – Military police officers responded to a security incident at the main gate of Naval Station Mayport Friday afternoon. Officers had to activate a concrete barrier to keep an authorized vehicle from entering the base. The driver, who police have not identified, was allegedly drunk when he...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville woman speaks out after body cam footage shows intense traffic stop with Bradford County deputy

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman speaking out after what she describes as a terrifying traffic stop with a Bradford County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The entire traffic stop was caught on police body camera video. Four months pregnant Ebony Washington and her three children were on their way home to Jacksonville from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
Duval County, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Duval County, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

17-year-old accused of bringing gun to school in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Columbia County Police Department responded to a tip Thursday regarding a teenage high schooler carrying a firearm on campus. According to a news report, deputies received a tip about a student possibly carrying a gun at Columbia High School from another law enforcement agency that was working on a separate investigation.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

FDLE: Help find missing 17-year-old from Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl from Lake City. Dalia Martinez-Lopez was last seen in the 400 block of South East Woodhaven Street in Lake City. She was wearing a black shirt and glasses. If you’ve seen her please contact Columbia County Sheriff’s Office 386-758-1095.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

State Attorney’s Office says sheriff candidate T.K. Waters did not commit voter fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Recent reports questioning the residency of Jacksonville sheriff candidate T.K. Waters have some claiming voter fraud. But a spokesperson for the 4th circuit State Attorney’s Office said they have not been presented with or found any evidence of voter fraud on behalf of Waters. The comments were sent to News4JAX after the online news outlet “The Tributary” raised the possibility that Waters might have committed voter fraud, saying the Supervisor of Elections said he lived in one part of town, while his campaign said he lived elsewhere.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
#Dcps#Jso
News4Jax.com

Vehicle owners face the aftermath of Springfield flooding, city working to fix ongoing flood issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Video footage from News4JAX Insiders captured cars underwater at UF Health and major flooding in the Springfield area Thursday afternoon. The aftermath of the massive flooding left many cars sitting in the UF Health Springfield Pavilion parking lot because they wouldn’t start. To put things in perspective, the flow of the water was so strong that it picked up a trailer and moved it to another section of the parking lot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WJCL

Glynn County: School bus pepper spray attack

This morning, one Glynn County parent is in jail for discharging a can of pepper spray into a school bus. According to Glynn County School Systems, it happened when the bus was picking up students near Brunswick Commons when the parent confronted the bus driver and school monitor. At 7...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
News4Jax.com

Roaches, rodents, flies: Local restaurants shut down over safety concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two restaurants in one shopping center were shut down a week apart because of safety concerns. First, Time Out Sports Grill on Beach Boulevard was shut down for rodent and fly activity. A week later — a neighboring restaurant was shut down for the same reason.
News4Jax.com

More than 1,000 pounds of marijuana seized by FHP so far in 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – State troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are doing more than looking for traffic violations -- they are making big drug busts. The latest involved a driver who they say sped through Jacksonville with nearly 60 pounds of marijuana. According to an arrest report, a trooper...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Food giveaway to be held Saturday in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Catholic Charities Jacksonville is hosting a free food giveaway this Saturday, August 20. It’s their first time serving Clay County and the beginning of a continued effort to fight food insecurity in the county. Catholic Charities has partnered with Saint Luke Catholic Church and Feeding...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman shot, killed on Jacksonville Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in McGirts Creek that left one woman dead. When officers arrived at 118th St around 10:35 p.m. Sunday they found a woman shot; she died at the scene. Two men were being questioned about what happened.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

