I work for Elliott Jordan & Son in Waltham, and one of my bosses came up to my co-worker and I and asked which one of us helped tie some wood down on a car at EBS in Ellsworth last week. After a second of thought I said it was me. He showed me the letter the grateful couple had wrote to our local paper, and we all thought it was very cool. Thanks for writing the “Helpful stranger” letter. I was glad to help, and it is something I do often, because you are right, it matters. Doing kind things is also helpful to those who do it, I will add, and I do it as much as possible, and encourage everyone to do it. It is great for the soul. Enjoy the beauty of out scenic state and welcoming, kind citizens, and the rest of your summer in Maine, the way life should be.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO