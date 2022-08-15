Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
Author to visit Brooksville Library
BROOKSVILLE — On Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m., the Brooksville Free Public Library is hosting lifelong Brooksville summer resident and author Gretchen Eberhart Cherington to discuss her recent memoir, “Poetic License.” She will be in conversation with the library’s director, Brook Ewing Minner. “Poetic License”...
Ellsworth American
Talk marks anniversary of naval base closure
WINTER HARBOR — On Aug. 12, the Schoodic Institute hosted Cmdr. James Guest, USN (retired) to speak about the history of the United States Navy at Schoodic Point, and the story of the naval base in Winter Harbor. This was part of a series of events hosted by the Schoodic Institute for the 20th anniversary of the closure of the Naval Security Group Activity (NSGA) Winter Harbor naval base in 2002.
Ellsworth American
Lecture scheduled at Blue Hill Library
BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Public Library is sponsoring a lecture by Professor Mike Coffin, a marine geophysicist, on Tuesday. Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. in the library’s Howard Room. The presentation will explore the two primary states that the Earth’s climate fluctuates bewteen: greenhouse and icehouse....
Ellsworth American
Setting the standard
Matt Foster is Hancock and Washington counties’ district attorney. He runs on the Republican side of the ballot, but he enforces the law, and you can’t tell he’s a partisan public servant at all. That’s important for DAs. Matt meets that standard!. For those of us...
Ellsworth American
Kindness matters
I work for Elliott Jordan & Son in Waltham, and one of my bosses came up to my co-worker and I and asked which one of us helped tie some wood down on a car at EBS in Ellsworth last week. After a second of thought I said it was me. He showed me the letter the grateful couple had wrote to our local paper, and we all thought it was very cool. Thanks for writing the “Helpful stranger” letter. I was glad to help, and it is something I do often, because you are right, it matters. Doing kind things is also helpful to those who do it, I will add, and I do it as much as possible, and encourage everyone to do it. It is great for the soul. Enjoy the beauty of out scenic state and welcoming, kind citizens, and the rest of your summer in Maine, the way life should be.
Ellsworth American
Former Mount Desert Islander editor to join the Maine Press Hall of Fame
BAR HARBOR — Former Mount Desert Islander editor Earl Brechlin will be inducted into the Maine Press Association Hall of Fame this October at a ceremony in the town where he built his journalism career. Brechlin, along with Chris and Paula Roberts of The Lincoln County News, have been...
Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine
Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
Ellsworth American
Student notes
Mount Desert Island High School graduate Zoe Olson has been awarded the $1,000 Peter H. Dolliver Legacy Scholarship presented in partnership with the Bar Harbor Garden Club. Olson is a junior at the University of Maine in Orono, where she is studying earth and climate science with a minor in horticulture.
Ellsworth American
Worth announces candidacy for HD 13
— J. Mark Worth, a Democrat from Ellsworth, has announced his candidacy for Maine House of Representatives District 13, which includes Ellsworth, Waltham and Fletchers Landing. “I’m running because I love this part of Maine and I want to serve my community. I want to serve everyone just as I...
Ellsworth American
Let us help
We greatly appreciate all the efforts the very small number of Island Nursing Home (INH) board members are putting into the work of saving INH on Deer Isle and are even more pleased to see broad sections of the community wanting to be engaged to help. The Task Force Report,...
Ellsworth American
Misplaced anger
There are many things to be angry about in today’s society, but Ellsworth teachers should not be one of them. I am writing this letter to alert the Ellsworth community that three of our wonderful educators have been denigrated by a person who has been banned from other school systems in Maine, including his own.
Ellsworth American
Recovery center to mark Overdose Awareness Day
ELLSWORTH — Healthy Acadia’s INSPIRE Recovery Center, located at 24 Church St., will host an International Overdose Awareness Day event on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 5:30-6 p.m. The intent is to remember and honor the lives lost to overdose, and to support the families and friends affected. A candlelight vigil will be held in the INSPIRE parking lot.
Ellsworth American
Fair to highlight “Charlotte’s Web”
BLUE HILL — One of the most famous pigs in children’s literature, Wilbur, the central character of “Charlotte’s Web,” will have all four hooves on the Blue Hill Fairgrounds this year. The annual Blue Hill Fair starts Thursday, Sept. 1, and runs through Labor Day,...
Ellsworth American
Figaro! Figaro! Fiiigarooo! Winter Harbor Music Fest to present “The Barber of Seville”
WINTER HARBOR — Rossini’s comic opera “The Barber of Seville,” about a cunning, sharp-scissored barber, Figaro, who helps Count Almaviva woo a beautiful orphan away from her pompous guardian, will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 18-20, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Hammond Hall as part of the 2022 Winter Harbor Music Festival.
Ellsworth American
Blue Hill again considers harbor dredging project
BLUE HILL — Whether or not to dredge Blue Hill’s inner harbor has long been a “will they, won’t they” situation. Now it’s time once again for the town to make its move. Or not. The Army Corps of Engineers held a public hearing...
Ellsworth American
Union River Center BBQ is Aug. 28
ELLSWORTH — All are welcome to attend the Union River Center for Innovation’s end-of-summer barbecue on Sunday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the center. The event is intended to promote local food entrepreneurs and vendors, the center and its programs and the Union River waterfront. The...
Ellsworth American
Baked bean supper in Bucksport
BUCKSPORT — A baked bean supper is held the third Saturday of each month at the Brown Hall Community Center in Bucksport. The next supper is scheduled for Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. A variety of casseroles, homemade baked beans, hot dogs, fresh rolls and pie will be served. Takeout is available from 4-6 p.m. The cost is $10 per person for adults and $5 per child. Children age 2 and under are admitted free.
Orrington’s Wiswell Farm Owners Say Thank You, Bye to Customers
After more than 40 years in business, the owners of the Wiswell Farm Greenhouse in Orrington are calling it a career. The Wiswell Farm is hard to miss, as you enter Orrington on the River Road, also known as Route 15. There's the big white farmhouse, the small piece of white picket fencing, and the huge historic white barn. On the side of the barn is an 80-foot mural of the town's history, celebrating its bicentennial. Ask anyone who visits Orrington and that's likely the first thing they'll mention. That barn, by the way, was built in 1872, and the farmhouse has been home to 9 generations of the Wiswell family. It's the only residence that's still occupied by descendants of the town's original settlers.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County divorces
The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:. Barbara L. Williams, Mount Desert and Jason J. Watson, Bar Harbor. Married June 17, 2000, at Mount Desert. Curtis B. Alley, Sullivan and Meganne B. Alley, Mariaville. Married Nov. 1, 2014, at Ellsworth. Diana L. Ross, Bangor and Michael M. Ross,...
Ellsworth American
Taking a closer look at the rental problem
There are two competing interests here on the coast of Maine when it comes to short-term rentals. Landlords can earn more by renting out properties by the night or the week than by leasing them long-term to year-round residents. The practice has displaced residents, put needed housing out of many residents’ reach and, in a number of communities, contributed to a decline in a healthy year-round population and workforce.
