Animals

Matt and Ramona Off Air Podcast: Matt Has Rats

By Matt Harris
 4 days ago

In the latest episode of The Matt and Ramona Off Air Podcast, we discuss my daughter’s desire to get pet rats.

Yes, you read that correctly. Pet Rats!!

I have no idea why we gave into her power point presentation of why she should have pet rats.

My wife and older daughter absolutely refuse to be any part of the rat’s existence.

I talk about the hell that was putting together a rat cage and all the crazy accessories needed.

If you have ever owned pet rats, I would love to hear from you.

In the meantime listen and laugh at our latest episode.

