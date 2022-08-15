ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

This was what the Red Sox were waiting for

By Rob Bradford
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ND1d_0hHbps0L00

This was part of the promise.

Sure, the Red Sox were wallowing for the better part of the month. And maybe that existence in the Wild Card standings was getting more and more uncomfortable by the day. But ...

Just wait. This wasn't the team that would be representing Alex Cora and Co. when it counted the most. Reinforcements were on the way. Sunday night, it sure seemed like the narrative had some teeth.

One of those "wait-until-they-get-back" guys, Michael Wacha, presented the image of an absolute game-changer, shutting down the Yankees over seven innings, giving up just two hits. Pitching for the first time since June 28, Wacha retired each of his first 14 batters on just 47 pitches.

The entire package - that was wrapped up in a 3-0 win over the Yankees - offered a reminder of better times.

When last we saw Wacha he was one of the better stories for the Red Sox, carrying a 2.69 ERA in 13 starts. Back then the Red Sox were nine games over .500, feeling like it was solely a matter of positioning themselves for the best Wild Card matchup.

But since news came down that Wacha's arm wasn't right, the Red Sox had gone 14-26, plummeting to last-place in the American League East and 4 1/2 games out of a Wild Card berth. On top of it all, they were not faced with the task of keeping their collective head above water with a series finale against the big, bad Yankees.

"He was in command the whole night, ahead in the count, right through 85 pitches or whatever it was," Cora said. "Very efficient. His tempo is great. It makes the defense better. And we made some plays behind him. You look up and you see his numbers, he was really good for us early on. He was one of the reasons we were playing good baseball. To have him back means a lot."

Lo and behold, hope did remain at least somewhat in the Red Sox' corner.

Wacha was excellent. Ryan Brasier continued to be the kind of set-up man the team desperately needs. Garrett Whitlock looks more and more like his old self each time out. And Rafael Devers? Well, Devers pushed aside any concerns of a late-season downturn with an absolutely mammoth 433-foot two-run homer.

Cora didn't say it, but you know he wanted to repeat a familiar mantra ... "Now, we go."

On top of Wacha's return, the Red Sox have found another starting rotation revelation in Kutter Crawford along the way. And when we next see them in Pittsburgh, the outfield defense will be getting an upgrade thanks to the return of Kiké Hernandez, who hasn't played since June 7.

Matt Strahm. Trevor Story. Brayan Bello. Perhaps Tanner Houck. They are all on the cusp of coming back to join this final push. Is it too little, too late, with the Red Sox sitting 4 1/2 games out of a Wild Card spot? Perhaps.

But at least the Red Sox were able to keep conversation going a bit longer. Without Wacha and this win, that might not have been an option.

"Enjoy the off-day tomorrow and be ready to play in Pittsburgh," Cora said. "We’re in the business of winning series. Finally, we won one against the East – er, two in a row, sorry. But it's important. The offense, at one point, we're gonna get going. Those guys are gonna hit. Xander (Bogaerts) is gonna hit. J.D. (Martinez) is gonna hit. They’re gonna do their part. Those guys carried us for a while and they can get hot, too, right now and do the same thing."

Thanks to MacFarlane Energy where they provide championship quality home heating oil and HVAC services.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays

For at least one night, Josh Donaldson will not have to buy his own drink in the Big Apple after he crushed a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to give the New York Yankees a skid-snapping 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. That might just go down as Donaldson’s signature […] The post Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Pirates players fire back at Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley for ‘bush league’ comments

Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley is under fire for his comments about Pittsburgh Pirates players. This week, the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates are competing in a three-game series. In the first game on Tuesday night, the talk was not about the play on the field. Rather, it was focused on the comments made by Red Sox broadcaster and Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments

Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Trea Turner: 'Mandatory' to know plan if Cubs want him

MILWAUKEE — Trea Turner has no significant connections to Chicago or the Cubs. He’s from Florida. His wife’s from New Jersey. They both went to college in North Carolina. And Wrigley Field amounted to flyover country when the star shortstop went from Washington to Los Angeles last summer in the trade that sent him and Max Scherzer to the Dodgers from the Nationals at the deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was among the most active executives in the majors ahead of the MLB trade deadline earlier this month. Among the moves that Cashman completed, he bolstered the bullpen via the additions of Scott Effross and Lou Trivino. Cashman reportedly looked to acquire now-former Los Angeles Angels closer Raisel […] The post Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Brasier
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Matt Strahm
FanSided

Yankees: 3 decisions that could cost Brian Cashman his job

This could be the last year Brian Cashman has with the New York Yankees and it is these decisions that could cost him his job. Brian Cashman isn’t getting fired by the New York Yankees. But he might not be back. He is in the final year of his contract with the team and with the way the club has been playing, this could be his swan song.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers

The post-All Star break has not been kind to the New York Yankees. Despite making some major additions to their roster, they have continued to struggle in the last few games. They still control the AL East division, but that’s mostly due to the Blue Jays and the Rays collapsing at the same time. Their […] The post Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh#Yankees#The Red Sox
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman made a huge mistake at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees were completely obliterated by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, courtesy of another dud by starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas has been incredibly disappointing since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics, giving up 14 earned runs in 14 innings with the Yankees. During that time...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate

Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
MLB
theScore

Dodgers broadcaster breaks ribs, wrist going down Brewers' slide

Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster David Vassegh should've asked Milwaukee Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer for some tips on how to get down the slide safely at American Family Field. Vassegh tried the slide but ended up breaking six ribs and fracturing his wrist after slamming into a wall at the end:
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

Video: Craziest Fair Ball Of Minor League Season Tonight

It's an old baseball maxim that viewers will see something new every game. While that's not always the case, a minor league game provided a truly unusual play Wednesday night. During a Triple-A matchup between the Toledo Mud Hens and Columbus Clippers, a prospect hit a ball that had the appearance of a foul tip.
BASEBALL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy