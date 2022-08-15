ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama considers adding new high school graduation requirement

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama’s high school seniors may have one more box to check before they graduate. The state Board of Education is considering a requirement that every Alabama public school student prove they...
Why Alabama’s medical marijuana industry might be cash-only

Alabama became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana when lawmakers approved a bill last year. But marijuana remains illegal under federal law as a Schedule I controlled substance, the most restrictive category. The conflict between state and federal law presents challenges as Alabama prepares to license the companies that...
Disbanded police, grad requirement, fast food: Down in Alabama

A few thousand Alabamians were surveyed and asked, among other things, how much of their lives they’d give up to keep eating fast food. Not ribeye steak. Not fried catfish. Not Miss Leigh’s banana pudding. But fast food. On today’s report we’ll talk about Alabamians’ willingness to give...
Student loans dismissed: $3.9 billion more canceled; Do you qualify?

The U.S. Department of Education announced it will discharge all remaining federal student loans for students that attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute. Some 208,000 borrowers who attended the for-profit school from Jan. 1, 2005 through its closure in September 2016 will have $3.9 billion in loans dismissed. The dismissals cover people who have not previously applied to have their loans forgiven and won’t require any additional action for former students.
Alabama researchers discover ‘gigantic’ 83 million-year-old turtle species

Fossilized turtle shell that sat unnoticed for decades in the collection at the University of Alabama actually belongs to a previously unknown species of ‘giant’ freshwater turtle that roamed the state during the time of the dinosaurs, according to research published today. Researchers now based at the Alabama...
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
Buc-ee’s hiring for new Alabama location for possible November opening

Buc-ee’s has begun hiring for its newest Alabama location in Athens. The Texas-based convenience store chain where everything is bigger is looking at a possible opening in November, according to its career site. Current jobs available, according to the website, include cashiers, janitorial staff, bookkeeper, grocery stocker, food service,...
