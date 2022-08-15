Read full article on original website
The Old Coot visits a peer (a nice name for another old guy)
I stopped in to visit John Bowen the other day, to compare notes on the aging process. It’s always nice not to be the oldest guy in the room. John and I share the same birthday “day,” but not the same year. We learned of that coincidence at a Fire Police meeting, or maybe it was at an Ambulance Squad meeting, neither of us can remember.
Floyd Hooker Foundation and Johnson Pools provide help to Lions Camp Badger
When a community unites to solve a problem, amazing things happen. After two years of running virtually, Lions Camp Badger in Spencer was excited to reopen summer camp. Swimming has long been a favorite activity among both campers and staff. Imagine the disappointment when the pool was opened this spring, and it was discovered that the aged liner was ripped beyond repair.
Guest Editorial: National Immunization Awareness Month
August is recognized as National Immunization Awareness Month. Immunizations, often referred to as vaccinations, are important for people of all ages and to prevent illness from various diseases. Unfortunately, during the COVID-19 pandemic, many families have postponed vaccination and well child visits while following guidance to stay home. Now is...
Boys & Girls Club announces grand re-opening of Fitness Center
Last month the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club announced the grand re-opening of their new, state of the art fitness center, now named the Steven “Stash” Schaeffer Fitness Center. Thanks to a generous donation, the fitness center now has all of the latest and greatest brand new cardio and fitness equipment.
Apalachin Lions Broom Sale set for September 8 and 10
In 1958 the Apalachin Lions initiated an annual “door-to-door” Broom Sale. This event was a Community Service Fundraiser, and all money raised was used to help the Lions better serve our community. In 2020, due to the uncertainty raised by Covid-19 and out of concern for the health...
