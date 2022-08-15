ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luling, LA

MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana deputy comforts little girl at crash scene

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to the scene along with emergency responders. “Deputy Deeds,” aka, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

SJSO seeks help locating missing man

Detectives with the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Cleveland Carter Jr., also known as Boe-Enus, who was reported missing by his family on Friday, August 12, 2022. Carter was last seen in Reserve. He was wearing black pants, a black shirt, and a stocking cap on his head. Carter, a black male, is about 6-feet and weighs about 230 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left arm that says “Rebekah.”
RESERVE, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO Asking for Help to Locate a Vehicle and Identify the Driver Involved in Destrehan Business Burglary

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 3:50 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 13470 River Road in Destrehan (Big River Shell Longview) for a commercial burglary alarm. When deputies arrived, they found the glass front door shattered, items on the floor, and a cash register and lottery tickets missing.
DESTREHAN, LA
L'Observateur

Coast Guard searching for missing person near Houma, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard, along with local and state responders, are searching for a mariner who went missing near Houma, Louisiana, Thursday. Missing is Lawrence Kennedy, 59-year-old African-American male, who was last reported wearing shorts and a pink and turquoise button up shirt. He was last seen in the water with no lifejacket near mile marker 21 of the Houma Navigation Canal.
HOUMA, LA
brproud.com

Sycamore Street shooting suspect wanted by BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department seeks the identity of a suspect connected to an Aug. 3 shooting on Sycamore Street. Police said the shooting took place in the 4600 block of Sycamore Street. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO asks for help to identify utility trailer thief

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a theft investigation that occurred in the 4300 block of La Hwy 24, in Bourg, La. Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a utility trailer being stolen from a lot, near Bienville Blvd. Deputies identified the trailer as being black in color and displayed a Louisiana license plate of L468273. Through investigation, Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance footage of the theft, and learned the theft occurred on June 28, 2022, shortly after 8:00pm. Surveillance photos were secured of the vehicle responsible for theft of the trailer.
BOURG, LA
WDSU

WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

LaPlace Woman Arrested for Animal Cruelty

On August 10, 2022, St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a report about allegations of animal cruelty. During the investigation, detectives obtained evidence that Keiondra Markey, 42, of LaPlace had committed the crimes of cruelty to animals. Detectives obtained a judicial warrant for the arrest of...
LAPLACE, LA
WDSU

Slidell teen arrested, accused of bringing gun to school

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department arrested a 15-year-old Thursday who is accused of bringing a gun to school. According to officials, a school resource officer at Salmen High School was alerted about the student allegedly waving around the gun. After finding the student, the officer said a...
SLIDELL, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information in 2018 Cold Case Homicide, New Video Evidence Released

Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information in 2018 Cold Case Homicide. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on August 17, 2022, that on July 29, 2018, Justin Kemp and an acquaintance were parked in the parking lot of 4920 Jewella Avenue, engaging in what police think were narcotics transactions. Numerous shots were fired at the rear of the vehicle (from the north toward Doris Street) shortly after 9:57 p.m., striking Justin Kemp multiple times and his passenger once. Kemp had life-threatening injuries that he battled for months before dying as a result of them.
SHREVEPORT, LA
L'Observateur

Kenner Police warn of scam impersonating police

The Kenner Police Department has received multiple reports of individuals calling citizens of Kenner impersonating a Kenner Police officer or employee claiming there is going to be a warrant out for your arrest if you do not pay alleged fines for failure to appear in court and contempt of court. They are asking for these payments through MoneyPak and through pre-paid gift cards to be sent to the United States Department of Treasury. The Kenner Police Department NEVER ask you to pay any fines over the phone or through a third party. If you receive a call of this nature, hang up immediately. Never give out any personal information over the phone.

