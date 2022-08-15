Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia Thompson
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Related
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigating after deputy fires gun at suspect accused of trying to burglarize unit
METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said it is investigating an incident where a group of people is accused of trying to burglarize a sheriff's office vehicle with a deputy inside. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the incident happened in Metairie and involved an unmarked JPSO unit. Lopinto...
Louisiana deputy comforts little girl at crash scene
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to the scene along with emergency responders. “Deputy Deeds,” aka, […]
WDSU
St. John Parish Sheriff's Office seeking missing man
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — St. John Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating Cleveland Carter Jr., also known as "Boe-Enus," who was reported missing by his family on Aug. 12. Deputies report that Carter was last seen in Reserve wearing black pants, a black...
“Father figure” accused of raping 12-year-old in Houma
Brandon Anthony Martinez, 36, of Houma, was arrested on Wednesday, August 17, and taken to the Terrebonne Parish Jail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L'Observateur
SJSO seeks help locating missing man
Detectives with the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Cleveland Carter Jr., also known as Boe-Enus, who was reported missing by his family on Friday, August 12, 2022. Carter was last seen in Reserve. He was wearing black pants, a black shirt, and a stocking cap on his head. Carter, a black male, is about 6-feet and weighs about 230 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left arm that says “Rebekah.”
NOLA.com
Off-duty deputy opens fire after armed burglar tries to enter his vehicle in Old Metairie: JPSO
An off-duty Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputy working a security detail in Old Metairie shot at an armed person who tried to enter his vehicle early Friday morning, according to the department. Investigators don't know whether the suspected burglar was injured in the shooting, which occurred in the 200 block of...
Metairie car burglar picks wrong vehicle, takes fire from JPSO deputy inside
A would-be car burglar in Old Metairie picked the wrong vehicle: a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office unit with the deputy still inside.
Coast Guard, LDWF search for missing boater near Houma
According to the Coast Guard, 59-year-old Lawrence Kennedy was last seen wearing shorts and a pink and turquoise button-up shirt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L'Observateur
SCSO Asking for Help to Locate a Vehicle and Identify the Driver Involved in Destrehan Business Burglary
On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 3:50 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 13470 River Road in Destrehan (Big River Shell Longview) for a commercial burglary alarm. When deputies arrived, they found the glass front door shattered, items on the floor, and a cash register and lottery tickets missing.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard searching for missing person near Houma, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard, along with local and state responders, are searching for a mariner who went missing near Houma, Louisiana, Thursday. Missing is Lawrence Kennedy, 59-year-old African-American male, who was last reported wearing shorts and a pink and turquoise button up shirt. He was last seen in the water with no lifejacket near mile marker 21 of the Houma Navigation Canal.
brproud.com
Sycamore Street shooting suspect wanted by BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department seeks the identity of a suspect connected to an Aug. 3 shooting on Sycamore Street. Police said the shooting took place in the 4600 block of Sycamore Street. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to...
houmatimes.com
TPSO asks for help to identify utility trailer thief
Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a theft investigation that occurred in the 4300 block of La Hwy 24, in Bourg, La. Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a utility trailer being stolen from a lot, near Bienville Blvd. Deputies identified the trailer as being black in color and displayed a Louisiana license plate of L468273. Through investigation, Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance footage of the theft, and learned the theft occurred on June 28, 2022, shortly after 8:00pm. Surveillance photos were secured of the vehicle responsible for theft of the trailer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDSU
WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
L'Observateur
LaPlace Woman Arrested for Animal Cruelty
On August 10, 2022, St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a report about allegations of animal cruelty. During the investigation, detectives obtained evidence that Keiondra Markey, 42, of LaPlace had committed the crimes of cruelty to animals. Detectives obtained a judicial warrant for the arrest of...
Police capture Louisiana fugitive seen driving same truck allegedly used in burglaries
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Albany Police Department arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, of Walker, on Friday, August 12. “A warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29, 2022, after he was identified and linked to a crime that occurred at the Tractor Supply on Hwy 190, on July 28th,” according to the Tangipahoa […]
Million dollar bail set for Houma man facing rape charge
Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs have arrested a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office.
WDSU
Slidell teen arrested, accused of bringing gun to school
SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department arrested a 15-year-old Thursday who is accused of bringing a gun to school. According to officials, a school resource officer at Salmen High School was alerted about the student allegedly waving around the gun. After finding the student, the officer said a...
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information in 2018 Cold Case Homicide, New Video Evidence Released
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information in 2018 Cold Case Homicide. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on August 17, 2022, that on July 29, 2018, Justin Kemp and an acquaintance were parked in the parking lot of 4920 Jewella Avenue, engaging in what police think were narcotics transactions. Numerous shots were fired at the rear of the vehicle (from the north toward Doris Street) shortly after 9:57 p.m., striking Justin Kemp multiple times and his passenger once. Kemp had life-threatening injuries that he battled for months before dying as a result of them.
Suspect Arrested in Louisiana Accused of Stealing Fuel from Employer and Selling it to Truck Drivers
Suspect Arrested in Louisiana Accused of Stealing Fuel from Employer and Selling it to Truck Drivers. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that detectives apprehended a 32-year-old male who was caught selling fuel stolen from his workplace. According to authorities, on Thursday, July 21, a...
L'Observateur
Kenner Police warn of scam impersonating police
The Kenner Police Department has received multiple reports of individuals calling citizens of Kenner impersonating a Kenner Police officer or employee claiming there is going to be a warrant out for your arrest if you do not pay alleged fines for failure to appear in court and contempt of court. They are asking for these payments through MoneyPak and through pre-paid gift cards to be sent to the United States Department of Treasury. The Kenner Police Department NEVER ask you to pay any fines over the phone or through a third party. If you receive a call of this nature, hang up immediately. Never give out any personal information over the phone.
Comments / 0