Texas State

Texas woman killed in Cotton County crash

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Texas woman was killed in an early morning crash out of Cotton County on Thursday. It happened around 1 a.m. on US 70 and Lawton Avenue. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the woman was headed east on 70 when her car left the roadway. Officials...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
Two Southwest Oklahoma boys advance to mullet finals

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two boys in Southwest Oklahoma are in the Kids Mullet Championships and need votes to win. As of Thursday morning, Landry Turpin of Duncan and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton are in 17th and 21st place respectively. If you’d like to vote for them, you can do...
LAWTON, OK
Happy Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today is Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day, and the city of Duncan is celebrating. The Duncan Airport welcomed community members to see and even fly some of the planes. One of the people helping celebrate the holiday was Senator Chris Kidd of District 31. “6 years...
DUNCAN, OK
Nearly 600 pounds of Meth seized by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics reportedly made one of the biggest meth busts in the state’s history, after agents seized nearly 600 pounds of Methamphetamine. The street value for that much meth is estimated to be about $3 million. Mark Woodward, a spokesman for OBN, said...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Stitt signs bill aimed at supporting rural fire departments

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt recently signed a bill aimed at supporting rural fire departments across the state. The bill allows area governing bodies to enter into agreements with local first responder agencies for better assistance when addressing emergency situations. It’s author, Representative Gerrid Kendrix of Altus,...
OKLAHOMA STATE

