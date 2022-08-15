Read full article on original website
Texas woman killed in Cotton County crash
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Texas woman was killed in an early morning crash out of Cotton County on Thursday. It happened around 1 a.m. on US 70 and Lawton Avenue. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the woman was headed east on 70 when her car left the roadway. Officials...
Two Southwest Oklahoma boys advance to mullet finals
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two boys in Southwest Oklahoma are in the Kids Mullet Championships and need votes to win. As of Thursday morning, Landry Turpin of Duncan and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton are in 17th and 21st place respectively. If you’d like to vote for them, you can do...
Happy Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today is Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day, and the city of Duncan is celebrating. The Duncan Airport welcomed community members to see and even fly some of the planes. One of the people helping celebrate the holiday was Senator Chris Kidd of District 31. “6 years...
Nearly 600 pounds of Meth seized by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics
OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics reportedly made one of the biggest meth busts in the state’s history, after agents seized nearly 600 pounds of Methamphetamine. The street value for that much meth is estimated to be about $3 million. Mark Woodward, a spokesman for OBN, said...
Mother claims she was denied abortion despite baby’s fatal condition
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision about whether she should carry her baby to term, even though she says doctors tell her it will not survive. Nancy Davis is 13 weeks pregnant with her second child. She got her...
Stitt signs bill aimed at supporting rural fire departments
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt recently signed a bill aimed at supporting rural fire departments across the state. The bill allows area governing bodies to enter into agreements with local first responder agencies for better assistance when addressing emergency situations. It’s author, Representative Gerrid Kendrix of Altus,...
Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 751 to host town meeting over OK Veterans Registry
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 751 will host a town meeting on Saturday in Lawton, to offer veterans and widows of veterans more information about the Oklahoma Veterans Registry. On July 1, 2023, all veterans and widows must be registered for the Oklahoma Veterans Registry...
