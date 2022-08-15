ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1420 WBSM

Three-Alarm Fire at Mattapoisett Boatyard

MATTAPOISETT — A five-alarm fire that broke out at the Mattapoisett Boatyard just after 1 p.m. Friday is still ongoing as of 3 p.m. Dark smoke spread into the sky for over an hour as fire crews from all over the SouthCoast and further afield continue battle the blaze well into Friday afternoon.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
1420 WBSM

Mattapoisett Police Arrest Two for Larceny After Chase, Manhunt

MATTAPOISETT — A chase in Mattapoisett early Friday morning ended with a manhunt and the arrest of two men suspected of stealing more than $250,000 from town residents. Mattapoisett police said 18-year-old Joseph Herrera Rodriguez and 18-year-old Jorman Aybar, both of Dorchester, were taken into custody for allegedly stealing, altering, and cashing checks from mailboxes outside the town's post office.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
1420 WBSM

Delays Coming as Rt. 24/140 Bridges in Taunton to be Demolished

TAUNTON — Starting at the end of August, traffic patterns will change at the Route 24/Route 140 interchange in Taunton as three bridges will be demolished and reconstructed, according to the state's transportation department. The changes will be implemented overnight on Aug. 28 and 29, and the new traffic...
TAUNTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wareham, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Wareham, MA
Wareham, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
1420 WBSM

Motorcyclist Hospitalized in Fall River Crash

FALL RIVER — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a car that had failed to stop at a red light on Monday night. Fall River police said at around 8:20 p.m. Monday, emergency first responders were called to the intersection of...
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Is Getting New Traffic Lights on Route 6

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is installing new traffic lights on Route 6 in Dartmouth. Just what we need, right? Another traffic light on Route 6!. Before you get too worked up, the new traffic lights being erected near the Moby Dick Motel are to assist residents of the motel to more safely cross the busy highway.
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Lost Hikers Found in Dartmouth Woods

DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police and fire crews rescued two hikers who were lost in the woods in a rural area of North Dartmouth on Wednesday night. Police said in a release that emergency first responders received a call at around 8:45 a.m. from two hikers who were lost in the woods off Collins Corner Road.
DARTMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness Equipment#Outdoor Fitness#Fire Department#Playground Equipment#Beach Park#Accident
1420 WBSM

Fall River Man Among Several Charged in Stabbing Melee

WINCHESTER — A Fall River man has been arrested and charged for his participation in a large brawl that led to multiple people being stabbed in a parking lot in Winchester on Sunday. Massachusetts State Police wrote in a release that 39-year-old Julio Lara Alas of Fall River was...
1420 WBSM

Brockton Police Investigate Body Found in Park Water

BROCKTON — Police in Brockton are investigating a dead body pulled from the waters at D.W. Field Park on Sunday morning. The Brockton Police Department said in a tweet Sunday that authorities are looking into the unattended death of a male discovered in park waters just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1420 WBSM

Fall River Man Convicted of Murdering Friend With Hammer

FALL RIVER — A Fall River man has been convicted by a jury of second degree murder in the brutal bludgeoning death of 39-year-old Lance Correia in the city in October 2018. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said 42-year-old Adam Levesque was found guilty on Monday afternoon after an eight-day trial.
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Pet Cat Perishes in Wareham Fire

The Wareham Fire Department battled a fast-moving fire this afternoon at a home on Windswept Road that claimed the life of a pet cat. According to the WFD, firefighters responded at 2:22 p.m. today to the reported fire. Chief John Kelley and Assistant Chief Patrick Haskell arrived within minutes of the call, followed quickly by Captain Micky Bird and the crew of Engine 5, which knocked the fire down quickly.
1420 WBSM

Lost Charm on Falmouth Beach Clearly Holds Important Meaning

Janine Martignetti, frequent visitor to a Falmouth beach, found a charm necklace that clearly has important meaning to someone. Now, she wants to find the owner. Some of us carry things that remind us of someone special we lost. It's heartbreaking to lose anything, but especially something that carries sentimental...
FALMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Police Seeking Attempted Break-in Suspect

DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police are looking for help from the public in identifying a masked man who tried to break into a house near Crapo Field at around 3 a.m. Sunday. The department released surveillance video of the suspect in a Facebook post later that day. Although the post...
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy