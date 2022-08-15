Read full article on original website
Three-Alarm Fire at Mattapoisett Boatyard
MATTAPOISETT — A five-alarm fire that broke out at the Mattapoisett Boatyard just after 1 p.m. Friday is still ongoing as of 3 p.m. Dark smoke spread into the sky for over an hour as fire crews from all over the SouthCoast and further afield continue battle the blaze well into Friday afternoon.
Mattapoisett, State Police Search for Suspect in Ongoing Incident
UPDATE — Unconfirmed scanner reports indicate that the suspect is now in custody, as of just after 11 a.m. Friday. MATTAPOISETT — Mattapoisett residents may be hearing a helicopter or getting phone alerts as state and local police search for a suspect involved in a chase and car crash earlier Friday morning.
Mattapoisett Police Arrest Two for Larceny After Chase, Manhunt
MATTAPOISETT — A chase in Mattapoisett early Friday morning ended with a manhunt and the arrest of two men suspected of stealing more than $250,000 from town residents. Mattapoisett police said 18-year-old Joseph Herrera Rodriguez and 18-year-old Jorman Aybar, both of Dorchester, were taken into custody for allegedly stealing, altering, and cashing checks from mailboxes outside the town's post office.
Delays Coming as Rt. 24/140 Bridges in Taunton to be Demolished
TAUNTON — Starting at the end of August, traffic patterns will change at the Route 24/Route 140 interchange in Taunton as three bridges will be demolished and reconstructed, according to the state's transportation department. The changes will be implemented overnight on Aug. 28 and 29, and the new traffic...
Motorcyclist Hospitalized in Fall River Crash
FALL RIVER — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a car that had failed to stop at a red light on Monday night. Fall River police said at around 8:20 p.m. Monday, emergency first responders were called to the intersection of...
Dartmouth Is Getting New Traffic Lights on Route 6
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is installing new traffic lights on Route 6 in Dartmouth. Just what we need, right? Another traffic light on Route 6!. Before you get too worked up, the new traffic lights being erected near the Moby Dick Motel are to assist residents of the motel to more safely cross the busy highway.
Lost Hikers Found in Dartmouth Woods
DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police and fire crews rescued two hikers who were lost in the woods in a rural area of North Dartmouth on Wednesday night. Police said in a release that emergency first responders received a call at around 8:45 a.m. from two hikers who were lost in the woods off Collins Corner Road.
Expensive Tools Stolen at Open Air Market in Somerset Leads to Generous Act of Kindness
An act of burglary on Saturday at the SOAM Open Air Market almost derailed the team’s faith in humanity, but thanks to the generous community surrounding SOAM, this otherwise grim event resulted in a beautiful reminder of what it means to have each other’s backs. Theft at Slades...
Fall River Man Among Several Charged in Stabbing Melee
WINCHESTER — A Fall River man has been arrested and charged for his participation in a large brawl that led to multiple people being stabbed in a parking lot in Winchester on Sunday. Massachusetts State Police wrote in a release that 39-year-old Julio Lara Alas of Fall River was...
Wareham Police, State Police Investigating Murder-Suicide in Onset
Authorities in Wareham are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the Onset village of town. According to a tweet from the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, Wareham Police contacted the D.A.’s state police unit at about 5 p.m. today about a double fatal shooting in the town. “This is...
New Bedford, Fall River Still Must Vote for South Coast Rail to Happen
After more than 30 years of waiting, the people of the SouthCoast cities of New Bedford and Fall River are on the cusp of having rail service to Boston sometime next year. The only problem is, someone forgot to ask them if they wanted it. On Thursday night, the New...
Brockton Police Investigate Body Found in Park Water
BROCKTON — Police in Brockton are investigating a dead body pulled from the waters at D.W. Field Park on Sunday morning. The Brockton Police Department said in a tweet Sunday that authorities are looking into the unattended death of a male discovered in park waters just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
Fall River Man Convicted of Murdering Friend With Hammer
FALL RIVER — A Fall River man has been convicted by a jury of second degree murder in the brutal bludgeoning death of 39-year-old Lance Correia in the city in October 2018. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said 42-year-old Adam Levesque was found guilty on Monday afternoon after an eight-day trial.
Dartmouth Police Arrest Two New Bedford Men in Stolen Car
DARTMOUTH — A quick signal from a Dartmouth cop to turn on headlights ended with a short chase and the arrest of two New Bedford men who were allegedly driving a stolen car in Bliss Corner on Sunday night. Police said 19-year-old Calvin Rosa of Studley Street and 21-year-old...
Pet Cat Perishes in Wareham Fire
The Wareham Fire Department battled a fast-moving fire this afternoon at a home on Windswept Road that claimed the life of a pet cat. According to the WFD, firefighters responded at 2:22 p.m. today to the reported fire. Chief John Kelley and Assistant Chief Patrick Haskell arrived within minutes of the call, followed quickly by Captain Micky Bird and the crew of Engine 5, which knocked the fire down quickly.
Rochester Family Keeps Spirit of Daughter Alive with Fundraising Event in Mattapoisett
8-year-old Chloe Harding of Rochester lost her life to cancer in 2019. Her beautiful spirit lives on through the Chloe Harding Memorial Fund, created by her family, and on Saturday, August 20th, Petals on Park in Mattapoisett will host a six-hour event that will bring the community together in honor of a special little girl.
Ten Face Life in Prison After Massive Southeastern Massachusetts Drug Bust
BOSTON — Ten people caught last month in a massive drug bust — in which authorities seized nearly 15 kilograms of suspected fentanyl from a Fall River base — have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the suspects were indicted Wednesday for...
Lost Charm on Falmouth Beach Clearly Holds Important Meaning
Janine Martignetti, frequent visitor to a Falmouth beach, found a charm necklace that clearly has important meaning to someone. Now, she wants to find the owner. Some of us carry things that remind us of someone special we lost. It's heartbreaking to lose anything, but especially something that carries sentimental...
Dartmouth Police Seeking Attempted Break-in Suspect
DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police are looking for help from the public in identifying a masked man who tried to break into a house near Crapo Field at around 3 a.m. Sunday. The department released surveillance video of the suspect in a Facebook post later that day. Although the post...
New Bedford Woman Shares Harrowing Experience of St. Luke’s Lockdown
Earlier today, St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford went into lockdown after a phone call was received warning of an active shooter threat. Although New Bedford Police later stated there was “no credible threat or danger,” it was still a traumatic experience for the staff, patients and visitors at the hospital.
