Ranking Alabama’s receivers compared to other playoff contenders: College Football Survivor Show

Check out all the final scores as Alabama high school football kicked off Thursday
The 2022 high school football season kicked off Thursday night around the state of Alabama. Here are the final scores as compiled by members of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s prep committee. THURSDAY’S SCORES. Andalusia 35, Opp 7. Ashville 26, St. Clair County 21. Brooks 48, Colbert County...
Prattville withstands Alabama WR commit Perry Thompson, Foley to claim win
Trailing 27-7 at halftime and trying to get its nose out of the dirt, Foley found it had plenty of guts. Then in the final moments, the Lions discovered Prattville had just a little more. After Foley cut the lead to 27-20 with 7:47 remaining on the third of Alabama...
Defense powers Central-Phenix City past Hewitt-Trussville in battle of top-5 teams
Defense set the tone at Garrett-Harrison Stadium as Class 7A second-ranked Central-Phenix City opened the season with a 37-21 win over fourth-ranked Hewitt-Trussville. Central gained control early in the second half to build a 16-point lead, but the Huskies hung close and only trailed by eight points with five minutes to play before the Red Devils scored twice in 90 seconds to pull away.
High school football roundup: Northwestern, South Central open the season with wins
NORTHWESTERN 44, KEYSTONE 33 Northwestern opened the season with a road win over Keystone. Huskies quarterback Ethan Siders completed 19 of 30 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 43 yards. CJ Reed caught five balls for 94 yards and two scores, while Nolan Hartsel turned seven catches into 54 yards and a touchdown. Collin Good paced NW on the ground with 75 yards on 11 carries and also led the defense with nine tackles. Reed added seven stops, while Gavin Phillips returned a fumble 30 yards for a score.
‘Overtime’ high school football preseason special
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-Scott Leber and Regan Holgate kickoff a new season of high school football in the Rockford area with their ‘Overtime’ preseason special. They rundown the teams in the NIC-10, Big Northern Conference and Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, plus 8-man football. Tim Bailey joins them with his take on the NIC-10 for this season. […]
Missed opportunities and missed tackles foil Xavier Prep in season-opening setback
The end result wasn't what Xavier Prep wanted in its season opener on Friday, a 38-15 loss on the road to Salesian, but the team can point to recent history to move forward without letting the loss get them down. Last season, the Saints started the year 0-2-1 but went on to have a history-making finish, tying for the school's first league title. ...
Top standouts, best performances in Week 1 of the Indiana high school football season
Listed below are some of the top standouts and best performances of the opening weekend of the Indiana high school football season. Christian Abney, QB, Zionsville Abney, who has committed to Ball State, found Eugene Hilton for an 18-yard touchdown pass in the second overtime to help ...
Georgia’s Buford High takes down Alabama’s Thompson in 2022 Freedom Bowl
Friday night was a learning experience for the three-time reigning Alabama state 7A champions. Unfortunately for Thompson, the teacher was Buford, its Georgia counterpart. A game that opened with fireworks and a near military flyover was a defensive battle for a half, but a tiring Thompson defense eventually caved to the Wolves.
New Ladd-Peebles GM: High School games will return to historic Mobile Stadium this season
High school football will return to Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium for the 2022 season. New Stadium general manager C.J. Drinkard told AL.com’s The Lede this week that the first game would be Thursday, Aug. 25. The teams haven’t been announced. “We will have that contract solidified within the...
Cole Blaylock, Class 5A No. 1 UMS-Wright hold off St. Paul’s in rivalry game
It took an entire team effort to win, but Cole Blaylock had to give his best effort as 5A No. 1-ranked UMS-Wright survived with a 21-14 road victory over 6A St. Paul’s in the season-opening Battle of Old Shell Road at E.E. Delaney Stadium on a hot, muggy Friday night.
AHSAA football: Here’s how to live stream your favorite high school team
The Alabama high school football season is here, and you can stream your favorite team at NFHS Network. The NFHS Network is a streaming service for high school sports around the country and much more. The NFHS Network captures all of the events from your favorite schools, making sure you don’t miss a moment. You can stream thousands of live and on-demand high school sporting events from any device.
