foxwilmington.com
Vehicle overturned in wreck at intersection of Carolina Beach Rd and College Rd
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and South College Road. Two cars were involved in the wreck, and one vehicle was overturned during the crash. No injuries or fatalities occurred at the accident. This is a developing story that...
WECT
Houston Moore deals with flooding, no running water
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just past midnight on Aug. 19, the Houston Moore housing community experienced an underground pipe burst outside one of its buildings, per report. Residents say that crews have been working to contain and seal the busted pipe. The burst caused high water levels for the nearby...
WMBF
WATCH: Rotation over Myrtle Beach during tornado warning
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Shortly after the first tornado warning for Horry County, a second rotating storm developed just offshore. Our Skycam captured the rotation and what may have been a tornado just offshore wrapped in rain.
WECT
Brunswick Regional Water District closed after Leland and Belville H2Go legal battle concludes
SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington.
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Elijah’s
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Since moving to Wilmington three years ago, it’s odd to me that I haven’t had many visitors. Granted the pandemic, inflation, and wallet-busting gas prices have all played a part in the reluctance to travel. That’s why when my sister and her friends came in town for her birthday (Happy Birthday Cassidy), I knew I had to pull out all the stops. Luckily, she’s a big fan of Wilmington-based television shows One Tree Hill and Dawson’s Creek, so my work was already cut out for me.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island flying purple flag, warning of Jellyfish
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Beach Services Unit has announced they will be flying a purple flag for the remainder of today. The group says the decision to fly the flag isn’t related to the surf conditions, but instead a high concentration of Jellyfish. Officials...
What to do, where to stay and what to eat in Wilmington, NC
With a buzzing food scene and beautiful beaches just two hours from Raleigh, Wilmington is worthy of a roadtrip.Of note: Since Wilmington is my hometown, I might be just a little biased. Here's where to stay and what to eat, drink and do once you're there. Eat1. Benny's Big Time Celebrity chef Vivian Howard's family-friendly pizzeria has delicious cocktails and pizzas, and a signature hot honey sauce I'd drizzle on anything.Address: 206 Greenfield St. Photo: Brianna Crane/Axios2. Indochine This insanely popular Thai and Vietnamese restaurant has a must-see back patio featuring a lotus pond and seating inside Thai...
whqr.org
Coast Guard contractor wraps Wilmington bulkhead work, temporary Riverwalk modifications up next
Fences are down and construction crews have departed the stretch of riverfront between Market and Princess streets. According to the city, the contractor working for the United States Coast Guard has “wrapped up and demobilized.”. Some residents expressed concern that the contractor left the area with no railings at...
foxwilmington.com
Woman located following missing person report
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department put out a missing person notice for Judy Wittstein on Friday, August 20. Just a few hours after it was first posted, Wittstein was located and the notice was updated accordingy.
Man rescues 2 girls struggling to swim at North Carolina beach
CASWELL BEACH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man’s actions are credited with saving two young struggling swimmers at a North Carolina beach last weekend. According to the Southport Fire Department, the life-saving act happened on Caswell Beach after two swimmers swam too far from shore. A woman told officials that her husband noticed two […]
1 dead after North Myrtle Beach lifeguards perform CPR after ocean rescue
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead following an ocean rescue Wednesday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to a city spokesperson. A 75-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after crews were called at 6:10 p.m. to 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. When they arrived, crews found […]
Otter pups reach 2 milestones at NC Aquarium
Three Asian small-clawed otter pups have reached to important milestones at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.
myhorrynews.com
Carolina Forest golf course expected to close, become residential development
When Brigitte Curto’s family bought a Carolina Forest condo in February, they chose it because of River Oaks Golf Club. The Curtos made trips to the Grand Strand from New York for about 10 years, and her father likes to golf. The location seemed ideal. “The reason why we...
Jacksonville intersection to become four-way stop
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An intersection in downtown Jacksonville is going to look a little bit different starting Monday. The traffic light at New Bridge and Warlick streets will be decommissioned, and the intersection will become a four-way stop. “We’ve done signal warn analysis, our transportation group has looked at it and said that really […]
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
WMBF
3 hurt after golf cart hits tree in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash involving a golf cart in North Myrtle Beach sent three people to the hospital. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the police department responded around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a wooded area off Palmetto Harbour Drive where they said a golf cart hit a tree.
bladenonline.com
Deer And Dove Season Announced For Bladen County
Bladen County Deer Season will open for archery September 10 through September 30. Black powder deer hunting will be October 1 through October 14 and gun hunting will be October 15 through January 2, 2023. These dates are according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission. Dove season will start...
whqr.org
A visit to Good Shepherd's Lakeside, as Wilmington considers a new land donation for housing
Good Shepherd’s Liz Carbone, gave WHQR a tour of Lakeside Reserve, a permanent supportive housing complex next to Greenfield Lake. Its baby blue and navy buildings are flanked by rocking chairs where a couple of residents are sitting. WHQR's Kelly Kenoyer, described the scene, “it's just very peaceful. You...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Water Rescue provides tips to treat Jellyfish stings following several reports
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Late summer is a popular time for people to take a dip in the ocean, but it’s been a bit more hazardous than usual lately. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, they have received several reports of jellyfish stings, along with a few photos.
WECT
Accidental fire at Myrtle Grove displaces family, under investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A fire broke out at 7724 Myrtle Grove Road around 5:39 p.m. on August 18 that spread to one bedroom and a small portion of the attic. The fire was discovered by the tenet while he was out mowing the lawn and he saw smoke rising out of the roof.
